Eyeliner is one of those small but mighty make-up products that can completely transform your face. A small, clean flick can leave you looking polished, a graphic eye pattern can be the statement piece, or finish off a seamlessly blended smokey eye to add extra volume and the optical illusion of bigger eyes.

There’s also a lot of healthy competition between luxury and budget beauty brands, you can easily spend less than £10, or splash out and indulge in a more pricey product. The price tag is no indication of quality.

Not to mention there are many different types. Kohl is a classic, creating easily smudgeable lines or a softly diffused effect, while liquid liners offer perfect precision to allow you to experiment with thin and thick flicks with little mess and impressive staying power.

That said, there’s an increasing number of formulas now available, and it can feel like there are a million of the same black and brown pencils to pick from. In a bid to cut through a saturated shopping category, I’ve put as many as possible to the test, in all manner of styles, to narrow it down to the top eight.

However, the key to mastering eyeliner is practice. No feline flick goes well on the first try, so if you’re keen to try new styles or improve your skills, it will take time. My top tip is to steady a shaky hand by resting it on a flat surface and starting with small strokes.

How I tested

open image in gallery I’ve been busy putting these liners to the test ( Louise Whitbread )

Over nearly eight weeks, I tried various brands and formulas from affordable and high-end brands in my daily make-up routine. My testing criteria covered ease of application, precise tips and blend-ability for softer pencils, shade range and packaging. Most importantly, I closely examined the staying power of all before making my verdict.

Why you should trust me

I’m a beauty editor and seasoned product tester, reviewing everything from cleansing balms to toners. But when it comes to eyeliners, I’ve had one in my make-up bag for longer than I can remember. Working my way through some absolutely brilliant ones (those listed here) as well as some terrible options, I appreciate when they’re easy to apply and don’t smudge. But, as someone who buys beauty products myself, I know the importance of catering to a wide variety of price points.

The best eyeliners for 2024 are: