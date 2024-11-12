Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in
Whether you like a subtle smudged wing or precise feline flick, these are the formulas for your make-up bag
Eyeliner is one of those small but mighty make-up products that can completely transform your face. A small, clean flick can leave you looking polished, a graphic eye pattern can be the statement piece, or finish off a seamlessly blended smokey eye to add extra volume and the optical illusion of bigger eyes.
There’s also a lot of healthy competition between luxury and budget beauty brands, you can easily spend less than £10, or splash out and indulge in a more pricey product. The price tag is no indication of quality.
Not to mention there are many different types. Kohl is a classic, creating easily smudgeable lines or a softly diffused effect, while liquid liners offer perfect precision to allow you to experiment with thin and thick flicks with little mess and impressive staying power.
That said, there’s an increasing number of formulas now available, and it can feel like there are a million of the same black and brown pencils to pick from. In a bid to cut through a saturated shopping category, I’ve put as many as possible to the test, in all manner of styles, to narrow it down to the top eight.
However, the key to mastering eyeliner is practice. No feline flick goes well on the first try, so if you’re keen to try new styles or improve your skills, it will take time. My top tip is to steady a shaky hand by resting it on a flat surface and starting with small strokes.
Over nearly eight weeks, I tried various brands and formulas from affordable and high-end brands in my daily make-up routine. My testing criteria covered ease of application, precise tips and blend-ability for softer pencils, shade range and packaging. Most importantly, I closely examined the staying power of all before making my verdict.
I’m a beauty editor and seasoned product tester, reviewing everything from cleansing balms to toners. But when it comes to eyeliners, I’ve had one in my make-up bag for longer than I can remember. Working my way through some absolutely brilliant ones (those listed here) as well as some terrible options, I appreciate when they’re easy to apply and don’t smudge. But, as someone who buys beauty products myself, I know the importance of catering to a wide variety of price points.
I wish I didn’t love this as much as I did. A £30 price tag is very high for a kajal pencil, but it’s truly worth it if you wear eyeliner regularly. Its creamy, silky smooth texture has a velvety finish that doesn’t budge, but when first applied is easy to smudge into a softly diffused line. On my fair skin, I loved the shade cinnamon – a warm, shimmery brown, but there’s a beautiful shade range to pick from, spanning colours such as fig purple, olive green, mink, gold and more, including your classic black and brown, in matte, shimmer and sparkle jewel tones. If you love colour, there’s a decent selection too, including a pastel matte mint green and a brilliant white. The glossy black packaging is super chic too, and dual-ended with a blending brush that allows for easy smudging.
This is a great affordable option if you love a statement wing. It’s a chunky felt tip liner with a quick-dry formula in a universally flattering black. Costing little more than £5, it feels like a small commitment for daily eyeliner-wearing users, so when it runs out, it won’t cost you a fortune. The felt tip doesn’t feather or split, so it maintains its ability to glide on a smooth line. It does have a sheerer colour payoff, so I would recommend applying a couple of layers if you want an opaque finish.
If you love a sleek feline flick, this is my go-to. While it’s made up of 800 vegan bristles, it’s so fine that it creates the thinnest of lines but can be easily layered for a thicker, more statement eyeliner look or kept clean and simple. It’s chunkier than your typical eyeliner but has a matte packaging finish which helps keep it in place when applying – a small but significant design choice. It has a matte finish and a waterproof formula that does not budge all day, yet doesn’t need scrubbing to remove. If it’s within your budget, it’s well worth your money.
This buttery soft eyeliner is an underrated gem from Wonderskin, the brand best known for its lip stains (which I also adore). I tried the shade gold mocha, a bronzy brown with a subtle shimmer that flattered my blue eyes. But, there is a decent range of other colours too, whether you’re looking for jewel-toned greens and purples or muted tones like slate and black truffle (a silvery black).
It’s as waterproof and smudge-proof, and, should you want a smudged look, you have a 30-second window before it dries down, even on hooded eyes. It’s impressively pigmented too, with a colour payoff that accurately reflects the colour of the pencil.
If you like a crisp eyeliner that works as well on your waterline as it does on your lids, without the practice required by liquid formulas, this is the eyeliner for you.
It does everything you need, whether it’s a simple graphic line, smokey eye on top of eye shadows or softly blended out with your fingers on a bare lid. Despite the creamy texture, it sharpens well and doesn’t flake away in a sharpener. If you find black too harsh, I’d recommend trying out the shade navy, which is a beautiful midnight blue.
A gel liner has a softer finish than a liquid liner but often delivers better colour intensity and pigment than a traditional pencil. This one from Ilia is fuss-free and gets the job done, with great colour payoff – I tried the shade duck, a chocolate brown – but it also comes in black.
It’s water resistant, and I found it didn’t crease throughout the day on my oily eyelids. I also loved that it has a built-in sharpener on the end, which saves you scrambling to find a sharpener when it loses its sharpness – an ingenious touch I wish I saw more often.
This is another gel eyeliner that deserves a spot here for a multitude of reasons. I tried the purple shade, which is a great alternative if you want to dip your toes into a more colourful option instead of basic black, but don’t want to end up wearing neon. While some dual-ended liners (typically with a brush on one end) can be a bit naff, I actually found on this eyeliner it came in handy to perfect a smokey wing. Despite my oily eyelids, it didn’t transfer at all throughout six hours of wear and maintained its rich pigment the entire time.
If you aren’t keen on a dramatic eyeliner look, this L’Oreal pencil is perfect for applying to your tight line (the inner part of your eyelid). Simply pull your eyelid upwards and gently smudge the pencil along the lash line to give the illusion of fuller eyes, and a speedy application without worrying about watery eyes ruining your make-up. I found it to be the perfect blend of soft and forgiving, so you can easily smudge it for a softer look and gently wipe it away if you apply too much.
Despite its price tag, I couldn’t fault the Victoria Beckham Beauty satin kajal liner longwear waterproof eyeliner. It has a huge array of colours and formats, from jewel-toned and shimmers to matte, and is silky smooth with a velvet finish that doesn’t budge once applied, yet is creamy enough to smudge into a more subtle smokey wing.
