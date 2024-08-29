Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?

10 best eyelash growth serums that add strength and volume

Enjoy healthier and glossier eyelashes, thanks to these top-rated products

Anita Bhagwandas
Thursday 29 August 2024 10:08 EDT
These formulas contain growth-encouraging ingredients such as vitamin E, hyaluronic acid and castor oil
These formulas contain growth-encouraging ingredients such as vitamin E, hyaluronic acid and castor oil (iStock/The Independent)
Our Top Picks

Lustrous, fluttery lashes have always been a beauty holy grail. While the traditional route to getting them has been promise-all mascaras or extensions, more recently, we’ve seen a slew of eyelash serums with promising claims.

Many serums work by adding growth-encouraging ingredients such as peptides, proteins and conditioning ingredients (commonly vitamin E, hyaluronic acid and castor oil) to lashes.

One thing to note is that, sadly, this isn’t an overnight experiment. To really see any change, you do have to commit and get into the habit of applying the formula routinely (keeping it by your bedside table is a good idea, to help you remember.)

Because each person reacts differently to the serums, some people might see results faster than others – though, as a ballpark, three months (lashes have a 90-day cycle) is a good time to look back at your progress.

One way of making sure you’re seeing a difference, is to take a profile shot at monthly intervals, so you can compare the before and after images. Another thing to bear in mind is if you stop using the serum entirely, the results might not stick around.

Related

How we tested

We tested a number of eyelash serums over many months, to see how efficacious each one was. Above all, we were looking for glossier, healthier lashes, with added length as a bonus. It’s important to note, as eyes and the skin around them can be extra sensitive, be sure to stop using a product if you notice any irritation.

The best eyelash serums for 2024 are:

  • Best overall – RevitaLash advanced: £129, Revitalash.co.uk
  • Best budget buy – L’Oreal Paris clinically proven lash serum: £15.99, Lookfantastic.com
  • Best hypoallergenic serum – No7 lash impact serum: £17.95, Boots.com
  • Best for sparse lashes – UKlash eyelash conditioning serum: £38, Boots.com

RevitaLash advanced eyelash conditioner

Best eyelash serum review revitalash
  • Best: Overall
  • Key ingredients: Peptides, moisturising agents and nourishing botanicals
  • Application process: Apply one swipe of serum across a dry lash line at night
  • Results after use: Conditioned, thicker and longer lashes
  • Why we love it
    • Easy to apply
    • Lashes look noticeably thicker
  1.  £129 from Revitalash.co.uk
Prices may vary
Back to top

L'Oreal Paris clinically proven lash serum

Best eyelash serum review loreal
  • Best: Budget buy
  • Key ingredients: Castor oil, vitamin B5 and hyaluronic acid
  • Application process: Brush onto lash line and allow to dry before applying mascara
  • Results after use: Conditioned and slightly longer lashes
  • Why we love it
    • Easy to apply
    • Results within three weeks
  • Take note
    • No dramatic change
  1.  £15 from Lookfantastic.com
Prices may vary
Back to top

RapidLash eyelash enhancing serum

Best eyelash serum review rapidlash
  • Best: Mid-range serum
  • Key ingredients: Polypeptides and biotin
  • Application process: Paint serum along your lash line once a day
  • Results after use: Slight improvement in length and condition of lashes
  • Why we love it
    • Easy application
  • Take note
    • Results not as quickly noticeable
  1.  £39 from Lookfantastic.com
Prices may vary
Back to top

Elizabeth Arden PRevage clinical lash and brow enhancing serum

Best eyelash serum review elizabeth arden
  • Best: For false-lash wearers
  • Key ingredients: Vitamins A, C and E, peptides and conditioners
  • Application process: Apply every night to skin along lash line
  • Results after use: Longer and stronger lashes
  • Why we love it
    • Good for parched and damaged lashes
  1.  £52 from Amazon.co.uk
Prices may vary
Back to top

Vichy LiftActiv anti-aging serum 10 eyes and lashes

Best eyelash serum review vichy
  • Best: For multi-tasking
  • Key ingredients : Rhamnose, ceramides and instant light reflectors
  • Application process: Apply serum over the entire eye area and lashes
  • Results after use: Healthier-looking lashes and brighter eye area
  • Why we love it
    • Targets anti-ageing
    • Contains anti-inflammatory ingredients
    • Brightens under-eye area
  • Take note
    • Didn’t give dramatic results
  1.  £29 from Lookfantastic.com
Prices may vary
Back to top

No7 lash impact serum

Best eyelash serum review no7
  • Best: Hypoallergenic serum
  • Key ingredients: Keratin and conditioning agents
  • Application process: Apply serum across the lash line at night
  • Results after use: Subtle improvement in lash condition
  • Why we love it
    • Hypoallergenic
    • Good entry-level serum
  • Take note
    • Brush applicator isn’t the easiest to use
  1.  £17 from Boots.com
Prices may vary
Back to top

UKlash eyelash conditioning serum

Best eyelash serum review uklash
  • Best: For sparse lashes
  • Key ingredients: Hyaluronic acid, peptides and biotin
  • Application process: Apply one stroke of serum at the root of your upper lashes before bed
  • Results after use: Visibly longer and stronger lashes
  • Why we love it
    • Similar ingredients to pricier products
    • Visible difference within eight weeks
  • Take note
    • Some redness at first
  1.  £38 from Boots.com
Prices may vary
Back to top

Indeed Labs peptalash

Best eyelash serum review indeed labs
  • Best: For fast results
  • Key ingredients: Plant stem cells from a rare Swiss apple and a blend of two peptides
  • Application process: Apply twice a day to lash line
  • Results after use: Conditioned and healthier-looking lashes
  • Why we love it
    • Improves health of lashes
  • Take note
    • Pen a little hard to use
  1.  £24 from Lookfantastic.com
Prices may vary
Back to top

Lancôme cils booster activating serum

Best eyelash serum review lancome
  • Best: For dry lashes
  • Key ingredients: Hyaluronic acid, an amino acid concentrate and cica (a reparative plant extract)
  • Application process: Apply the serum along the eyelash line, from root to tip, twice daily
  • Results after use: Conditioned, slightly longer lashes
  • Why we love it
    • Nourishing
    • Good for dry lashes
  1.  £39 from Johnlewis.com
Prices may vary
Back to top

Luna Nectar the moon boost tonic for lashes and brows

Best eyelash serum review luna nectar
  • Best: For vegans
  • Key ingredients: Vitamin E, argan oil and aloe
  • Application process: Swipe serum along upper and lower lash line and onto the roots of brow hairs before bed
  • Results after use: Glossier, healthier and thicker lashes
  • Why we love it
    • Nourishing formula
    • Lashes look visibly healthier
    • Vegan and fragrance-free
  1.  £63 from Lunanectar.com
Prices may vary
Back to top

Eyelash serums FAQs

Do eyelash growth serums really work?

In short, yes. However, the effectiveness of eyelash serums is dependent on continuous usage. It’s not a one-time treatment or overnight quick fix, as our lashes have a 90-day cycle, so it’s a good idea to use the serums regularly over the course of three months, to get the best results.

Most have formulas enriched with ingredients such as peptides and proteins, which promote growth, combined with vitamin E, castor oil and hyaluronic acid, which condition dry lashes.

To track your progress, take before and after pictures, so you can compare changes in length. Of course, everyone’s hair growth speed is different, so, some may notice results quicker than others.

Are eyelash serums dangerous?

Our eyes and the skin surrounding them are the most sensitive part of our face, so, there is a risk of irritation when applying products to the area. However, many lash serum formulas are now made to be hypoallergenic, which means they are unlikely to cause a reaction.

Lash serums typically have brush or pen applicators that are designed to make using the product easier and safer to apply at your lash line. If you have eye issues such as conjunctivitis, it’s advised to steer clear of putting anything near your eyes that could worsen an infection.

If you notice any redness, itchy sensation, increased dryness or any other irritation, stop using the serum immediately and consult your doctor.

What happens if you stop using eyelash serum?

Lash serums work with regular use over the course of three months, though some do promise faster, noticeable results in as little as eight weeks.

If you run out, or forget to keep up with applying a serum consistently, your lashes will simply stop growing and return to their usual length.

The verdict: Lash serums

RevitaLash’s formula was definitely the one that made the most dramatic impact on the length of our lashes. We also liked Luna Nectar’s conditioning, more-holistic approach to boosting lashes. For more purse-friendly options, the L'Oreal Paris clinically proven lash serum and No7 lash impact serum helped to condition our lashes, albeit the overall results weren’t as dramatic, compared with those of pricier products in this list.

Give volume, length and curl to your lashes, with our round-up of the best mascaras

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in