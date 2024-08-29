Lustrous, fluttery lashes have always been a beauty holy grail. While the traditional route to getting them has been promise-all mascaras or extensions, more recently, we’ve seen a slew of eyelash serums with promising claims.

Many serums work by adding growth-encouraging ingredients such as peptides, proteins and conditioning ingredients (commonly vitamin E, hyaluronic acid and castor oil) to lashes.

One thing to note is that, sadly, this isn’t an overnight experiment. To really see any change, you do have to commit and get into the habit of applying the formula routinely (keeping it by your bedside table is a good idea, to help you remember.)

Because each person reacts differently to the serums, some people might see results faster than others – though, as a ballpark, three months (lashes have a 90-day cycle) is a good time to look back at your progress.

One way of making sure you’re seeing a difference, is to take a profile shot at monthly intervals, so you can compare the before and after images. Another thing to bear in mind is if you stop using the serum entirely, the results might not stick around.

How we tested

We tested a number of eyelash serums over many months, to see how efficacious each one was. Above all, we were looking for glossier, healthier lashes, with added length as a bonus. It’s important to note, as eyes and the skin around them can be extra sensitive, be sure to stop using a product if you notice any irritation.

The best eyelash serums for 2024 are: