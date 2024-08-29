Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in
The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?
Enjoy healthier and glossier eyelashes, thanks to these top-rated products
Lustrous, fluttery lashes have always been a beauty holy grail. While the traditional route to getting them has been promise-all mascaras or extensions, more recently, we’ve seen a slew of eyelash serums with promising claims.
Many serums work by adding growth-encouraging ingredients such as peptides, proteins and conditioning ingredients (commonly vitamin E, hyaluronic acid and castor oil) to lashes.
One thing to note is that, sadly, this isn’t an overnight experiment. To really see any change, you do have to commit and get into the habit of applying the formula routinely (keeping it by your bedside table is a good idea, to help you remember.)
Because each person reacts differently to the serums, some people might see results faster than others – though, as a ballpark, three months (lashes have a 90-day cycle) is a good time to look back at your progress.
One way of making sure you’re seeing a difference, is to take a profile shot at monthly intervals, so you can compare the before and after images. Another thing to bear in mind is if you stop using the serum entirely, the results might not stick around.
We tested a number of eyelash serums over many months, to see how efficacious each one was. Above all, we were looking for glossier, healthier lashes, with added length as a bonus. It’s important to note, as eyes and the skin around them can be extra sensitive, be sure to stop using a product if you notice any irritation.
In short, yes. However, the effectiveness of eyelash serums is dependent on continuous usage. It’s not a one-time treatment or overnight quick fix, as our lashes have a 90-day cycle, so it’s a good idea to use the serums regularly over the course of three months, to get the best results.
Most have formulas enriched with ingredients such as peptides and proteins, which promote growth, combined with vitamin E, castor oil and hyaluronic acid, which condition dry lashes.
To track your progress, take before and after pictures, so you can compare changes in length. Of course, everyone’s hair growth speed is different, so, some may notice results quicker than others.
Our eyes and the skin surrounding them are the most sensitive part of our face, so, there is a risk of irritation when applying products to the area. However, many lash serum formulas are now made to be hypoallergenic, which means they are unlikely to cause a reaction.
Lash serums typically have brush or pen applicators that are designed to make using the product easier and safer to apply at your lash line. If you have eye issues such as conjunctivitis, it’s advised to steer clear of putting anything near your eyes that could worsen an infection.
If you notice any redness, itchy sensation, increased dryness or any other irritation, stop using the serum immediately and consult your doctor.
Lash serums work with regular use over the course of three months, though some do promise faster, noticeable results in as little as eight weeks.
If you run out, or forget to keep up with applying a serum consistently, your lashes will simply stop growing and return to their usual length.
RevitaLash’s formula was definitely the one that made the most dramatic impact on the length of our lashes. We also liked Luna Nectar’s conditioning, more-holistic approach to boosting lashes. For more purse-friendly options, the L'Oreal Paris clinically proven lash serum and No7 lash impact serum helped to condition our lashes, albeit the overall results weren’t as dramatic, compared with those of pricier products in this list.
Give volume, length and curl to your lashes, with our round-up of the best mascaras
Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in