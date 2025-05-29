Defining your eyes and adding the final flourish to your eyeshadow look, mascara is a must-have in your make-up arsenal. But if you’re looking to avoid panda eyes (we’ve all been there), then the best waterproof mascaras can help you stay smudge-free all day long.

Known and loved for their stubborn staying power, waterproof formulas can be stickier and take a tad longer to dry but they can deliver a miniature lash lift and hold their curl for longer. As a beauty editor, I’ve tried my fair share of mascaras over the years – but only a few have passed the waterproof test. The best formulas don’t smudge, clump, smear or flake, keeping your make-up intact.

Top-performing waterproof mascaras not only add volume, definition and length but are a breeze to remove, too. As these formulas are designed to resist water though, I’d recommend using a specific eye make-up remover or an oil-based cleanser with a richer texture.

Whether you want a lash lift in a tube, are keen to add volume, or are seeking a long-wearing mascara that suits sensitive eyes, I’ve handpicked the products that are worthy of a spot in your make-up routine.

How we tested

I’ve tried a wide range of waterproof mascaras, to bring you the best ( The Independent/Louise Whitbread )

Spanning luxurious brands to budget beauty buys, I tested these products during downpours, sunny days and even in the shower. I spent weeks putting different waterproof mascaras to the test, and have narrowed them down to the crème de la crème, rating staying power, ease of application, type of wand and how easy the formulas were to remove. Read on for my edit of the best waterproof mascaras.

Louise Whitbread has spent years working in the beauty industry and has tested countless skincare products and solutions for The Independent. From an expert-led feature on minimising acne scarring to the best body scrubs and night creams, she knows what to look for when it comes to finding beauty products that actually work.

The best waterproof mascaras for 2025 are: