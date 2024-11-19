The best mascara really is a make-up bag must-have. Whether you’re a minimalist or someone who doesn’t leave the house without a full face on, mascara is by and large the one product many of us cannot live without. It’s simply the most transformative beauty product – darkening and defining our lashes, making our eyes look bigger and brighter.

Due to mascara’s perennial popularity, there always seems to be a steady stream of new launches, with each promising to be better than the next, offering new, innovative formulas and game-changing brushes. With so much choice comes confusion, however, meaning it can be difficult to know where to start when looking for a new wand.

It’s no wonder “What’s the best mascara?” is one of the most common questions we beauty editors get asked, time and time again. The truth is, there isn’t a one-size-fits-all formula. Whether you love or hate your lashes, we are all blessed with a different set. Thick or thin, curly or straight, short or long – our lash lines come in all shapes, sizes and colours.

The key to finding the best mascara that’s going to work for your unique flutter is figuring out what your needs are. Generally, big, fluffy brushes are great for thickening and volume building, while, at the other end of the scale, skinny brushes can add definition, but there are a lot of uniquely shaped wands in between.

You might also need to think about the formula. Typically, regular mascaras use waxes, oils and dyes to define the lashes, so, if you usually find your mascara in places other than your actual eyelashes, a tubing formula may be better suited to your needs. They work by wrapping tube-like polymers around each lash, so they can’t smudge or flake throughout the day. However, these also have their drawbacks and are typically better for lengthening than creating volume.

Once you’ve worked out what your priorities are, we’ve got your lashes covered, with our list of the best mascaras for every budget.

How we tested

We tested myriad mascaras to bring you the best

We pick our way through the latest mascaras as they drop, so, this round-up always stays up to date. Our winning wands may provide a variety of looks and finishes but they all have one thing in common: they’re flake-free and stay in place.

The best mascaras for 2024 are: