8 best make-up bags for storing your cosmetics in style

Calling all make-up lovers: keep your beauty stash safe, with these rop-rated designs
There are plenty of products many of us have in our beauty regime, from moisturiser, serum, and face oil to mascara, eyeshadow and eyeliner. Whether you’re a skincare fanatic or simply love cosmetics, the best make-up bags will help you keep your stash neatly in one place.
From make-up bags with multiple compartments to simple pouch styles, there are plenty around to suit every purpose. Organising your make-up collection or planning a trip? Cosmetics bags are staples for stashing your beauty products in style.
With options covering make-up bags to store the essentials for product top-ups at the gym, work or travelling, and those large enough to hold almost our entire beauty line-up, we’ve been putting several to the test.
There are vibrant patterns and signature branding from well-known beauty names, as well as those offering practical versatility and chic details. Plus, you’ll find make-up bags that can be personalised, making them great options for gifting, too.
Look no further to discover the best cosmetic bags and make-up cases from brands such as Charlotte Tilbury, Marks and Spencer, The White Company, Free People and more.
We sampled a selection of make-up bags in different shapes and sizes over several weeks. During testing, we looked at each bag’s capacity, durability, and design. Keep reading for our tried-and-tested round-up of the best make-up bags for all budgets.
This shiny pale pink make-up bag has chic Charlotte Tilbury branding that pays homage to the cult classic pillow talk range, including an embroidered lips and lipstick motif on the front. There’s a rose gold zip to open it up (complete with a lipstick-shaped zip pull), while, inside, there’s a contrasting rich plum-coloured lining with ‘pillow talk’ written across it, with each detail making this feel a luxurious make-up bag pick. There are five separate main compartments, all big enough to stash a few products, including lipstick, setting spray, mascara, and foundation. Meanwhile, one section also has two extra internal compartments for keeping smaller bits safe, and there’s a separate zip-up pocket, too.
We found that the exterior is wipe-clean and the bag itself is lightweight and flexible. We loved how aesthetically pleasing and practical this make-up bag is, for use at home and while travelling.
A fun make-up bag that you can shop according to the initial you’d like on it, this zip-up pouch is made from corduroy and has a colourful pink pom-pom and three tassels attached, too. The medium sized bag will fit large make-up essentials such as palettes, foundation, primer, setting spray and brushes. The bag doesn’t have any inner compartments, but the interior is made of a wipe-clean material, which we found useful for any inevitable product spills.
The gold-toned zip matching the embroidered initial is a stylish touch, and we think this make-up bag is a bargain at less than a tenner. Plus, it would make a lovely gift.
With 15 colourways available, you’re spoilt for choice when it comes to this make-up bag. The quilted design provides cushioning for products stored inside, as well as creating a sporty vibe. It’s a small to medium-sized make-up bag, and we have been using it to house our essentials, whether at home or while out and about. Plus, this bag fits nicely into a work or gym bag. The shiny lining and exterior are both easy to wipe clean and we also like the toggle pull attached to the robust zip closure.
This chic leopard print number is made from PU, with a leather-look grain. We liked the pink ribbon attached to its zip, and the contrasting black-and-white heart-patterned lining. There’s a little pocket inside, too, which is big enough to house a lipstick or some earrings. The inner can be wiped clean, and it’s roomy enough for long mascaras tubes as well as eyeshadow palettes, primer, blush, and moisturiser. The bag’s compact size makes it ideal for beauty top-ups on the go.
With a beautiful blue and gold print featuring whales and stars, this bag has the bonus of being machine washable. The long shape lends itself to storing make-up brushes as well as cosmetics, and the good-quality design has a sturdy gold zip with a blue pull. We’ve been using this make-up bag to house everything from hand cream and scrunchies to mascara, tinted moisturiser and more. The bag also looks lovely presented on a shelf or dressing table, thanks to its unique pattern. There’s a matching shower cap available, too (£15, Theirnibs.com).
This make-up bag lies completely flat when not in use. When we filled it with products and fastened the zip, it takes on a square shape and we found it useful for stuffing lots of products into. We did find it a bit less secure than other make-up bags, because it can gape at the sides, but there is a Velcro strip to try and help with this. It’s available in a wide variety of fun patterns. The lightweight bag is flexible and versatile for different product-storage options.
This is a sizeable wash bag suitable for housing skincare and make-up, and we love the hot-pink shade. The bag is made from a robust, wipe-clean PVC material, so any spills and make-up residue can be easily removed. We can get our full skincare routine in this bag, as well as our day-to-day make-up essentials. The bag comes complete with Skin Rocks branding on the zip, and there’s ‘clean face’ and ‘dirty face’ writing on each side, which we found a fun feature. While the material is flexible, it’s also robust, and we think the £30 price tag is very reasonable, given the size and quality of the bag. We rate this one for storing products at home, while travelling or during trips to the gym.
This stylish zip-up make-up bag features a chic silver trim and contrasting yellow zip section, in keeping with Trinny London’s signature brand colours. The bag’s transparent design is handy, and the material is very easy to clean. Large enough to hold everything from mascara and foundation to moisturiser and serum all at once, its slimline depth makes this bag ideal for travel or throwing in your handbag.
Our best overall buy is Charlotte Tilbury’s pillow talk make-up bag, thanks to its multiple compartments and chic design. Meanwhile, Marks and Spencer’s alphabet make-up bag is ideal if you’re shopping for a fun, personalised buy. In terms of practicality, we liked that Their Nibs’s cosmetic bag is machine washable.
