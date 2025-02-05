Benefit’s new eyebrow formula gave me defined, natural-looking brows in seconds

From Bella Hadid’s Nineties-style skinny arches to fluffed-up looks à la Lilly Collins, eyebrows can transform the face. But if you’re not gifted with a naturally defined brow, the right tools can help you get the look you want.

In the beauty world, Benefit’s roster of brow products occupies a special spot in many make-up bags, including mine. Lured in by its signature kitsch packaging, fun product names and, of course, award-winning formulas, I’ve been using Benefit brow products for more than a decade.

The formulas are long-lasting and the pigment is perfectly natural-looking, but the main appeal is the precision Benefit’s tools offer. The precisely pencil, in particular, is my ride-or-die for definition and structure. So, the launch of its finest tool yet piqued my interest.

New for 2025, the mighty fine brow pen claims to be the finest triple-tip brow pen on the market, complete with three 0.1mm brush tips designed to mimic the look of natural hair for a no-make-up make-up look.

Available in eight shades – from neutral blonde to deep brown – the pen promises to be long-wearing as well as sweat-, smudge- and transfer-proof. These benefits are all the reasons why I love the precisely pencil, but is the microfine pen about to replace it in my make-up routine?

How I tested

open image in gallery During testing, I looked for ease of application as well as good pigment and definition ( Daisy Lester/The Independent )

Testing the neutral deep brown shade of the mighty fine pen, I applied it in the morning and assessed how well it stayed put throughout the day. Considering the ease of application, the pigment and how it helped with definition, I took note of how natural the finished look was, before using Benefit’s brow gel (£20.80, Boots.com) to set my arches. For context, I have dark brown brows that are certainly sisters but not twins. They are not as bushy and symmetrical as I’d like, so, I use brow pencils or pens to fill them in, while creating definition.

Why you can trust us

As The Independent’s senior shopping writer, I cover the latest trends and lifestyle news for IndyBest. I have my finger on the pulse when it comes to beauty. From Benefit and Jones Road make-up to Refy skincare, I’ve reviewed countless products and will always offer honest opinions, to help you find the formulas worth buying.