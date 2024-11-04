9 best neck creams for rejuvenating and firming results

No matter your age, there’s no reason not to include your neckline in your skincare routine. Our necks are more susceptible to showing signs of premature ageing as neck skin is much thinner than facial skin, with fewer oil-producing sebaceous glands.

As we age, we produce less collagen and elastin, which means our skin is more prone to sagging, wrinkling and suffering from UV damage.

What’s more “the skin on our neck is more extensible and elastic,” says dermatologist Dr Sonakshi Khorana who works with Faace. “It is significantly influenced by constant movement, weight and sun exposure.” This isn’t helped by what’s now been dubbed ‘tech-neck’, our constant screen use forces us to look down at our phones, tablets and laptops exasperating creasing of the neck.

Of course, there’s nothing wrong with using the same products on your neck that you do on your face. Just pay attention to the ingredients list, as delicate skin is more likely to be sensitive or react to potent actives.

Nevertheless, don’t think a dedicated neck cream is an indulgent buy – there are benefits to using a separate product. Not only will it encourage you to give the neck area the same TLC you give your face but, with ingredients that actually target the delicate area, you are going to get the best results: be it combating crepiness, sagginess, discolouration or lines and wrinkles.

How we tested the best neck creams

Our tester put the latest neck creams on trial, using them for a minimum of 30 days. Each was used as instructed by the brand, both as part of a morning and evening skincare routine. We looked at how they made the neck and décolletage feel but, ultimately, we looked at whether they made a difference to the skin’s appearance. Let us introduce you to the neck’s best thing….

Why trust us

Sabine Wiesel is a beauty editor with over 14 years of experience in the cosmetics field, specifically for women over 30. She’s an expert on all things affordable and luxury anti-ageing skincare and used her in depth product know-how to curate this, the conclusive guide to the best neck creams.

The best neck creams for 2024 are: