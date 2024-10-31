This acne-fighting moisturiser ‘worked wonders’ on our clogged pores

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

La Roche-Posay moisturisers are always top of our skincare wishlist. Whether that’s the dermallergo cream (£23, Lookfantastic.com), which is a summer sensation, or the effaclar duo+m (£20.90, Lookfantastic.com), we know we can relax with a French pharmaceutical approach at the helm.

Indeed, much like similar French brands – think: Bioderma and Avène – La Roche-Posay offers shoppers clean, no-nonsense skincare at accessible, mid-range prices. The effaclar duo+m moisturiser is a perfect example of this with its key actives easy to decipher from the ingredients list without all the pomp and circumstance of essential oils, botanicals and the like.

With winter officially in our company now, a lot of us are due to experience a touch of skin havoc with the changing temperatures and incoming dryness, and we think effaclar will be the best cream to have in your arsenal when the time comes. Keep scrolling to discover why, plus all the info on where to shop.

La Roche-Posay effaclar duo+M anti-blemish corrective gel moisturiser: £20.90, Lookfantastic.com

open image in gallery ( La Roche-Posay/The Independent )

Reviewing the formula in our guide to the best moisturisers for acne-prone skin, our tester said the effaclar duo+M works to balance sebum production, adding that it “worked wonders” and “gently unclogged the pores”. They explained how the product was first recommended to them by dermotologists and, indeed, La Roche-Posay as a brand has a large derm backing.

Our tester went on to say that the moisturiser is “a good option for those who like a lightweight cream”, and praised the inclusion of acne-fighting ingredients like salicylic acid and niacinamide to help balance the skin’s oil production. Plus, while it is indeed lightweight, it’s also packed with hydrating factors like glycerin and, for those who suffer with irritation, rice starch to soothe.

Out of 12 different creams, gels and lotions for blemish-prone skin, including high-end options from Murad, Allies of Skin and the sort, this little pocket rocket came out on top. We don’t know about you, but for sub-£25, we’re sold.

