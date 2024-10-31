These men’s skincare gift sets are a one-stop shop to smooth, hydrated skin

If you’re on the hunt for one of the best men’s skincare gift sets then, chances are, you’re getting a headstart on your Christmas shopping. Whether you’ve a partner looking to embark on their first foray with skincare or, on the contrary, you’re browsing for a real skincare buff – there’s an eye cream or moisturiser for every type of man.

The hard part is knowing where to start but, lucky for you, we got our team of shopping experts on the task of finding the very best gift sets, to suit every skin type and budget. From fan-favourite brands like The Ordinary to more niche picks like Biossance, we’ve found trios, quads and even full skincare routines to bring a smile to the special man in your life.

Yes, we’ve covered gifts for acne-prone skin, dry skin and more, with fragrances and in-shower formulas, too. Here’s what we found.

How we tested

open image in gallery We unboxed and tested all the products from LOOKFANTASTIC’s best gift sets ( Lucy Smith )

While there may be a while until Christmas yet, we got stuck in with each of our chosen men’s skincare gift sets, testing them both ourselves and on the male friends, family members and partners in our lives. We paid attention to value for money, packaging, skin types and performance, using the products over a period of around three months. We balanced our review with our own verdicts as beauty experts, together with feedback from our male testers. Keep scrolling to discover the results.