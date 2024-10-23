If you’re a fan of hair removal, you’ll know there’s no shortage of methods to choose from. The most common ways span waxing, IPL, laser, creams or shaving, but when it comes to getting rid of any peach fuzz (aka tiny hairs around the lower half of the face), dermaplaning is one of the most popular options.

Not only does it keep your skin silky smooth and baby soft, but it can also improve the way your make-up applies and lasts. Consultant dermatologist and founder of Self London, Dr Anjali Mahto, has the lowdown: “Dermaplaning is a procedure where a sterile surgical scalpel is used to gently exfoliate the top layer of the skin, removing dead skin cells and fine vellus hair, which is often referred to as ‘peach fuzz’. This treatment is typically performed by a trained professional and aims to smooth the skin's surface and enhance the absorption of skincare products.”

In the last five years, it’s also become popular to remove facial hair at home using a fine razor. However, this is not classified as dermaplaning, which is specifically an in-clinic procedure done by a trained professional. When carried out at home, it’s simply facial shaving with a less sharp razor, despite the two often being used interchangeably.

Facial shaving is also not suited to all skin types, explains Dr Mahto. “Those with normal or oily skin typically tolerate shaving well, while those with dry or sensitive skin may be more prone to irritation, redness, or razor burn. If you have any active acne, eczema, psoriasis or any other skin condition that is flaring, it’s paramount you avoid shaving and dermaplaning.”

If you are keen to try facial shaving for yourself, she advises using a gentle cleanser before and applying a fragrance-free gentle moisturiser afterwards. “Avoid anything with active ingredients for at least 48 hours post-shaving.” In a bid to find the best facial shaving tools on the market, I’ve put a range of brands to the test before narrowing it down to the top eight. Here are my top-rated buys.

How I tested

open image in gallery I’ve tested each and every tool to find the very best ( Louise Whibread )

Over the course of two months, I’ve put a series of big-name brands through their paces, using various razors across multiple price points to remove peach fuzz, tidy up eyebrows and keep upper lip hair in check. Just an FYI, make sure you’re always using a facial razor in a downward motion while holding your skin taut for an even and safe hair removal practice. I examined each tool on their value for money, ease of use, price and if I spotted any irritation after. Here are the eight that made the final cut.

The best dermaplaning tools for 2024 are: