Best hair removal creams 2025, expert tested for long-lasting results

Whether you’re after silky smooth legs or want to get rid of facial hair, hair removal can be labour-intensive. If you shave, you might suffer razor bumps; waxing can bring on a world of pain if you’re inexperienced; and epilating often requires a larger up-front cost. But hair removal creams don’t have these issues.

Modern formulas often boast extra skin-loving benefits like moisturisation, and they’re also inexpensive, especially when compared to laser treatments and at-home IPL machines.

That sounds great, but as ever, there’s a catch. Some of these creams can cause sensitivity or ingrown hairs.

That’s why I’ve spent more than half a year testing the most popular, affordable and unique hair removal creams to weed out those that were irritating or ineffective. After months of tests, these are the best.

How I tested the best hair removal creams

I put a selection of formulas to the test ( Lauren Cunningham )

From shaving to waxing to laser hair removal, there’s next to nothing I haven’t tried to banish hair from my body, so I was excited to try these hair removal creams. Over seven months, I examined these creams by these criteria:

Time: I timed how long it took for each cream to work and measured it against the time claimed by manufacturers.

Sensation: Some hair removal creams can create sensitivity, so I looked for painless formulas that were gentle on delicate areas (bikini, underarms and face).

Smell: Some of these creams give off a nasty chemical smell, so I looked for scentless hair removal creams.

Results: Ultimately, I looked for hair removal creams which left my skin smooth and hair-free the longest.

Why you can trust IndyBest reviews

Lauren Cunningham is an experienced beauty editor across body care, skincare, haircare and more. For IndyBest, she’s reviewed the best at-home waxing kits and best tweezers (to name a few), and gives due care to every product she tests.

The best hair removal creams for 2025 are: