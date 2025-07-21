Best hair removal creams 2025, expert tested for long-lasting results

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.
For your feet, face, and everything in between, these are the hair removal creams to try
Whether you’re after silky smooth legs or want to get rid of facial hair, hair removal can be labour-intensive. If you shave, you might suffer razor bumps; waxing can bring on a world of pain if you’re inexperienced; and epilating often requires a larger up-front cost. But hair removal creams don’t have these issues.
Modern formulas often boast extra skin-loving benefits like moisturisation, and they’re also inexpensive, especially when compared to laser treatments and at-home IPL machines.
That sounds great, but as ever, there’s a catch. Some of these creams can cause sensitivity or ingrown hairs.
That’s why I’ve spent more than half a year testing the most popular, affordable and unique hair removal creams to weed out those that were irritating or ineffective. After months of tests, these are the best.
From shaving to waxing to laser hair removal, there’s next to nothing I haven’t tried to banish hair from my body, so I was excited to try these hair removal creams. Over seven months, I examined these creams by these criteria:
Lauren Cunningham is an experienced beauty editor across body care, skincare, haircare and more. For IndyBest, she’s reviewed the best at-home waxing kits and best tweezers (to name a few), and gives due care to every product she tests.
Finding a hair removal cream that can work on all parts of the body (even intimate areas) can be tricky, so Woo Woo is a wonderful find. While it has that distinctive hair removal cream smell, its formula is created with softness in mind, housing jojoba and aloe vera for more of a moisturising finish.
Included is a small spatula for easy application, and the best thing about it is that it can be used in the shower, cutting down the time you have to stand in that awkward wide-leg naked pose in the bathroom. Just be careful that the water isn’t too hot, so you don’t irritate the skin. And keep to the six-minute maximum, to ensure smooth skin doesn’t come with any unwanted consequences.
This Boots own-brand hair removal cream didn’t have as clear instructions as some of the other options we tested, so I’d say it’s best for those who are already pretty confident with this type of product. But once you get the hang of it, it’s sure to do the trick. Included is a rather large spatula for easy application, and the smell isn’t as severe as some other options, which is a pretty big plus point.
As it’s only 100ml, I used the whole tube to cover both legs, but at less than £6, this was much cheaper than a wax. The aloe vera and shea butter make it gentler on the skin, and the results lasted for around two weeks (but, obviously, this will differ from person to person).
While most hair removal creams tend to have longer-lasting results than shaving, this one is particularly impressive with its near week-long results. Coming as a full kit, a 200ml hair removal cream comes coupled with a wooden spatula and a soothing cream to use afterwards. My favourite feature, aside from the long-lasting results, is that the scent is much less pungent than some other options, despite still being pretty potent in its formula.
It’s easy to use, with the added benefit of a soothing cream to help seal moisture back into the skin, and I was pretty impressed. However, I much prefer plastic spatulas over the wooden one that comes with this kit, so I will be swapping them out for replacements next time.
Using a hair removal cream on your face can be nerve-racking. After all, it’s one of the most sensitive areas of skin on the body, and a chemical burn could cause some real damage. So please, proceed with caution, patch test first and never exceed the maximum amount of time stated in the instructions. But warning aside, this Veet face cream certainly did impress.
Coming in a set with both a facial hair removal cream and a post-removal soothing cream, it was easy to use, didn’t have the overpowering hair removal cream smell, and, when following the instructions, worked wonders. On finer, thinner hairs, five minutes was enough to leave the skin silky smooth, while coarser strands took nearer the 10-minute mark. There was no redness, itchiness or soreness at all, and the soothing cream was a great addition to help keep things hydrated. The only point I would note is that my skin felt dry afterwards, so keep applying the after cream as needed and remember to stay away from any exfoliating or harsh skincare products for a good few days (or even a week) after use.
Sensitive skin and hair removal creams are far from a match made in heaven. In fact, if you are more on the sensitive side, you need to take even more caution before using these creams – if your skin is irritated, broken or damaged, best to avoid them altogether. But if you still want to give them a go, this Nair option may be your best bet.
With aloe vera extract, it soothes while smoothing away hair quickly, easily and without any pain. A spatula is included for easier application, and, after five minutes, you can start to see the cream get to work. In fact, I’d recommend it for those trying hair removal creams for the first time, too, as it’s just that little bit gentler, which will only help you get your bearings with it.
For those with really sensitive skin, hair removal cream may fill you with dread, as the potent formulas certainly aren’t the gentlest. Luckily, Jolen was designed with that in mind, with a clever application process created for those who wouldn’t usually dare touch the stuff. Inside the kit is a skin-guarding balm, which looks a lot like a lip balm, and should be applied before applying the removal cream.
Although a very useful step, protecting the surface of the skin from the hair-melting chemicals, I found it a little tricky to use. Too much and you run the risk of no hair getting hit, too little and there’s no protection at all, so finding the sweet spot may take a bit of time, but once you get there, it’s hard to go back. After the balm, smooth on a layer of the removal cream as normal, and, after five to eight minutes, your brows, cheeks or chin should be silky smooth.
If you’re looking for a pain-free way to remove unwanted hair, hair removal cream could be your answer. So long as you take care to follow all instructions, patch test before use, and ensure your skin is in good nick before applying, you may find the product to be quite miraculous.
While we were impressed with all those we tested, Woo Woo just nicked the top spot, thanks to its rapid results, wide-reaching areas and the fact you can use it in the shower. For facial hair, you’ll want to reach for Veet, and sensitive-skinned people should give Nair a go.
To keep strands away for longer, we also applied the Skin Doctors hair no more inhibitor spray (£8.54, Amazon.co.uk) two days post-cream application, to boost the performance of the hair removal creams. So, take care, and you should be silky smooth in no time.
There’s no such thing as one method that suits all when it comes to hair removal techniques; it really is up to the individual to find what works best for them.
IPL lasers – can lead to permanent hair-free results, but they’re costly and don’t work for everyone.
Waxing and epilating – removes hair at the roots for longer-lasting results, but it’s painful for some, tricky to do on yourself and then there’s the awkward regrowth stage.
Shaving – the quick and easy hair removal option, but there’s a chance of nicks, cuts, shaving rashes and ingrown hairs.
Hair removal creams – remove hair just below the skin’s surface, leaving you hair-free slightly longer, and hair tends to grow back softer.
