Independent
Best hair removal creams 2025, expert tested for long-lasting results

For your feet, face, and everything in between, these are the hair removal creams to try

Lauren Cunningham
Monday 21 July 2025 04:30 EDT
The creams weakened strands enough that we could simply wipe them away
The creams weakened strands enough that we could simply wipe them away (iStock/The Independent)
Our Top Picks

Whether you’re after silky smooth legs or want to get rid of facial hair, hair removal can be labour-intensive. If you shave, you might suffer razor bumps; waxing can bring on a world of pain if you’re inexperienced; and epilating often requires a larger up-front cost. But hair removal creams don’t have these issues.

Modern formulas often boast extra skin-loving benefits like moisturisation, and they’re also inexpensive, especially when compared to laser treatments and at-home IPL machines.

That sounds great, but as ever, there’s a catch. Some of these creams can cause sensitivity or ingrown hairs.

That’s why I’ve spent more than half a year testing the most popular, affordable and unique hair removal creams to weed out those that were irritating or ineffective. After months of tests, these are the best.

How I tested the best hair removal creams

I put a selection of formulas to the test
I put a selection of formulas to the test (Lauren Cunningham)

From shaving to waxing to laser hair removal, there’s next to nothing I haven’t tried to banish hair from my body, so I was excited to try these hair removal creams. Over seven months, I examined these creams by these criteria:

  • Application: The creams needed to be easy to apply and include tools to help you remove hair. We noted any unique use cases – for instance, if it could be used in the shower.
  • Time: I timed how long it took for each cream to work and measured it against the time claimed by manufacturers.
  • Sensation: Some hair removal creams can create sensitivity, so I looked for painless formulas that were gentle on delicate areas (bikini, underarms and face).
  • Smell: Some of these creams give off a nasty chemical smell, so I looked for scentless hair removal creams.
  • Results: Ultimately, I looked for hair removal creams which left my skin smooth and hair-free the longest.

Why you can trust IndyBest reviews

Lauren Cunningham is an experienced beauty editor across body care, skincare, haircare and more. For IndyBest, she’s reviewed the best at-home waxing kits and best tweezers (to name a few), and gives due care to every product she tests.

The best hair removal creams for 2025 are:

  • Best overall – Woo Woo tame it! vegan in-shower hair removal: £9.95, Amazon.co.uk
  • Best budget pick – Boots smooth care hair removal cream: £6.99, Boots.com
  • Best for sensitive skin – Nair hair remover sensitive cream: £5.15, Amazon.co.uk
  • Best for long-lasting results – Wilkinson Sword intuitive hair removal cream kit: £6.66, Boots.com

1
Woo Woo tame it! vegan in-shower hair removal

best hair removal creams woo woo tame it! hair removal indybest
  • Best: Hair removal cream overall
  • Suitable for: Everywhere from legs and arms to bum and bikini line
  • Leave on for: 3–6 minutes
  • Size: 100ml
  • Spatula included: Yes
  • Why we love it
    • Works all over
    • Easy application

Finding a hair removal cream that can work on all parts of the body (even intimate areas) can be tricky, so Woo Woo is a wonderful find. While it has that distinctive hair removal cream smell, its formula is created with softness in mind, housing jojoba and aloe vera for more of a moisturising finish.

best hair removal creams woo woo tame it! hair removal indybest
You'll receive 50ml of product given the smaller surface area around the bikini line (Lauren Cunningham)

Included is a small spatula for easy application, and the best thing about it is that it can be used in the shower, cutting down the time you have to stand in that awkward wide-leg naked pose in the bathroom. Just be careful that the water isn’t too hot, so you don’t irritate the skin. And keep to the six-minute maximum, to ensure smooth skin doesn’t come with any unwanted consequences.

2
Boots smooth care legs hair removal cream sensitive skin

best hair removal creams boots smooth care hair removal cream indybest
  • Best: Budget hair removal cream
  • Suitable for: Legs
  • Leave on for: 5–10 minutes
  • Size: 100ml
  • Spatula included: Yes
  • Why we love it
    • Budget-friendly
  • Take note
    • No clear instruction

This Boots own-brand hair removal cream didn’t have as clear instructions as some of the other options we tested, so I’d say it’s best for those who are already pretty confident with this type of product. But once you get the hang of it, it’s sure to do the trick. Included is a rather large spatula for easy application, and the smell isn’t as severe as some other options, which is a pretty big plus point.

best hair removal creams boots smooth care hair removal cream indybest
Boots smooth care creams are available for legs, underarms, face and bikini (Lauren Cunningham)

As it’s only 100ml, I used the whole tube to cover both legs, but at less than £6, this was much cheaper than a wax. The aloe vera and shea butter make it gentler on the skin, and the results lasted for around two weeks (but, obviously, this will differ from person to person).

3
Wilkinson Sword intuitive hair removal cream kit

best hair removal creams wilkinson sword hair removal cream indybest
  • Best: Hair removal cream for lasting results
  • Suitable for: Whole body except face, head, breast or genitals
  • Leave on for: 3–7 minutes
  • Size: 200ml
  • Spatula included: Yes
  • Why we love it
    • Easy to use
    • Helps look after skin

While most hair removal creams tend to have longer-lasting results than shaving, this one is particularly impressive with its near week-long results. Coming as a full kit, a 200ml hair removal cream comes coupled with a wooden spatula and a soothing cream to use afterwards. My favourite feature, aside from the long-lasting results, is that the scent is much less pungent than some other options, despite still being pretty potent in its formula.

best hair removal creams wilkinson sword hair removal cream indybest
Wilkinson Sword's budget formula includes a handy aftercare cream, too (Lauren Cunningham)

It’s easy to use, with the added benefit of a soothing cream to help seal moisture back into the skin, and I was pretty impressed. However, I much prefer plastic spatulas over the wooden one that comes with this kit, so I will be swapping them out for replacements next time.

4
Veet pure inspirations face hair removal kit

best hair removal creams veet pure inspirations hair removal cream indybest
  • Best: Hair removal cream for face
  • Suitable for: Face
  • Leave on for: 5–10 minutes
  • Size: 2 x 50ml
  • Spatula included: No
  • Why we love it
    • Easy to apply

Using a hair removal cream on your face can be nerve-racking. After all, it’s one of the most sensitive areas of skin on the body, and a chemical burn could cause some real damage. So please, proceed with caution, patch test first and never exceed the maximum amount of time stated in the instructions. But warning aside, this Veet face cream certainly did impress.

best hair removal creams veet pure inspirations hair removal cream indybest
Veet's pure inspirations collection has a less pungent smell than most hair removal creams (Lauren Cunningham)

Coming in a set with both a facial hair removal cream and a post-removal soothing cream, it was easy to use, didn’t have the overpowering hair removal cream smell, and, when following the instructions, worked wonders. On finer, thinner hairs, five minutes was enough to leave the skin silky smooth, while coarser strands took nearer the 10-minute mark. There was no redness, itchiness or soreness at all, and the soothing cream was a great addition to help keep things hydrated. The only point I would note is that my skin felt dry afterwards, so keep applying the after cream as needed and remember to stay away from any exfoliating or harsh skincare products for a good few days (or even a week) after use.

5
Nair hair remover sensitive cream

best hair removal creams nair hair remover sensitive cream for legs and body indybest
  • Best: Hair removal cream for sensitive skin
  • Suitable for: Legs and body
  • Leave on for: 5–10 minutes
  • Size: 200ml
  • Spatula included: Yes
  • Why we love it
    • Soothes while removing hair
    • Easy application

Sensitive skin and hair removal creams are far from a match made in heaven. In fact, if you are more on the sensitive side, you need to take even more caution before using these creams – if your skin is irritated, broken or damaged, best to avoid them altogether. But if you still want to give them a go, this Nair option may be your best bet.

best hair removal creams nair hair remover sensitive cream for legs and body indybest
Nair was one of the first big brands to launch widespread depilatory creams (Lauren Cunningham)

With aloe vera extract, it soothes while smoothing away hair quickly, easily and without any pain. A spatula is included for easier application, and, after five minutes, you can start to see the cream get to work. In fact, I’d recommend it for those trying hair removal creams for the first time, too, as it’s just that little bit gentler, which will only help you get your bearings with it.

6
Jolen facial hair remover kit

best hair removal creams Jolen facial hair remover kit indybest
  • Best: Hair removal cream for sensitive complexion
  • Suitable for: Face
  • Leave on for: 5–8 minutes
  • Size: 19g
  • Spatula included: No
  • Why we love it
    • Suitable for sensitive skin
  • Take note
    • Tricky to work out

For those with really sensitive skin, hair removal cream may fill you with dread, as the potent formulas certainly aren’t the gentlest. Luckily, Jolen was designed with that in mind, with a clever application process created for those who wouldn’t usually dare touch the stuff. Inside the kit is a skin-guarding balm, which looks a lot like a lip balm, and should be applied before applying the removal cream.

best hair removal creams Jolen facial hair remover kit indybest
Facial hair removal creams are a pain-free alternative to tweezing and waxing (Lauren Cunningham)

Although a very useful step, protecting the surface of the skin from the hair-melting chemicals, I found it a little tricky to use. Too much and you run the risk of no hair getting hit, too little and there’s no protection at all, so finding the sweet spot may take a bit of time, but once you get there, it’s hard to go back. After the balm, smooth on a layer of the removal cream as normal, and, after five to eight minutes, your brows, cheeks or chin should be silky smooth.

Your questions answered

What is the best hair removal cream?

If you’re looking for a pain-free way to remove unwanted hair, hair removal cream could be your answer. So long as you take care to follow all instructions, patch test before use, and ensure your skin is in good nick before applying, you may find the product to be quite miraculous.

While we were impressed with all those we tested, Woo Woo just nicked the top spot, thanks to its rapid results, wide-reaching areas and the fact you can use it in the shower. For facial hair, you’ll want to reach for Veet, and sensitive-skinned people should give Nair a go.

To keep strands away for longer, we also applied the Skin Doctors hair no more inhibitor spray (£8.54, Amazon.co.uk) two days post-cream application, to boost the performance of the hair removal creams. So, take care, and you should be silky smooth in no time.

What are the different hair removal methods?

There’s no such thing as one method that suits all when it comes to hair removal techniques; it really is up to the individual to find what works best for them.

IPL lasers – can lead to permanent hair-free results, but they’re costly and don’t work for everyone.

Waxing and epilating – removes hair at the roots for longer-lasting results, but it’s painful for some, tricky to do on yourself and then there’s the awkward regrowth stage.

Shaving – the quick and easy hair removal option, but there’s a chance of nicks, cuts, shaving rashes and ingrown hairs.

Hair removal creams – remove hair just below the skin’s surface, leaving you hair-free slightly longer, and hair tends to grow back softer.

