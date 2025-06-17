Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.
Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in
The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?
These trusty sets offer smoother, longer-lasting hair removal for face, legs and intimate areas
Hair removal is rarely a pleasant experience. Whether you choose to epilate, laser, shave or use hair removal cream, each method has its pros and cons. So with all these choices, why opt for waxing?
From longer-lasting results to high-precision removal – and no risk of nicking your knees – many people swear by the stuff. Wax is a long-lasting hair removal solution. Some people wax monthly, but if you’re lucky, it can last for up to six weeks.
Even so, for anyone new to waxing, it can seem like a daunting task, especially when waxing at home. So, we’re here to help show you there’s nothing to fear when doing it safely, effectively and with the right products.
Wax strips, wax pens, melting wax pearls and even sugar paste are all among the most popular options. But depending on your confidence level, hair type or desired result, it’s important to know the difference between them.
So, keep reading below for helpful hints and tips on how to get started, the best products to use and how to minimise any risks.
Over the course of six weeks, we waxed every different body part, from legs and bikini lines to upper lip and toe hair. Very few body parts were left unturned. Each waxing kit was rated on ease of use, price point, pain factor and, most importantly, how well they got rid of unwanted hair. Here are the results.
Lauren Cunningham has nearly a decade of experience in beauty reviews, covering everything from the best tweezers to Woo Woo’s hair removal cream. She’s spoken to many trichologists and dermatologists to work out what makes for a safe and effective waxing kit, then used this information to whittle down her longlist of product samples. After six weeks of testing, she’s found the very best at-home waxing kits.
Veet is one of the most famous hair removal brands on the market. For many of us, it was probably the first foray into home waxing, and there’s a good reason why. These waxing strips were incredibly easy to use – we simply warmed each strip between the palms of our hands, then separated, placed on the skin, rubbed down and pulled off in the opposite direction to the hair growth, and out those pesky hairs popped. We were particularly impressed with the results on shorter leg hair.
While we were left with some redness, that soon went away, and any residue was removed with the handy post-wax wipes included. But the big plus was that by using only the heat from your hands, there’s zero risk of burning the skin, so great if you’re a waxing newbie.
These wax strips are a great first buy into facial waxing. And, working on both thin and thicker hairs, they can also be used on underarm or bikini-line tufts too.
Handily, the strips are small enough to keep in your purse should you want ultra-smooth skin on the go – you never know when a rogue lip hair’s going to pop up. But bear in mind that after waxing, we were left a bit red for around two hours, which, although normal, isn’t ideal if you’re heading out.
The instructions say these strips are heatless, but we found that giving them a quick rub in the palm of our hands yielded better results. Be sure to pull these strips off quickly, or some wax will be left on the skin. If that does happen, we found wiping baby oil over the area left us wax-free.
The face can be one of the scariest body parts to wax, but it shouldn’t be. These wax strips, like the Flamingo body kit below, are incredibly safe and easy to use, with very little risk of it going wrong (unless you’re allergic to the wax, so always do a small test patch first). There’s no heat – just place the strip where you want the hair removed and pull in the opposite direction to hair growth.
Maybe we developed a newfound pain tolerance after weeks of testing wax kits, but these were some of the most pain-free ones on the list, making the experience almost enjoyable. The strips are a great size for the eyebrows, upper lip and even smaller areas. We were delighted to strip off some particularly stubborn chin hairs – a huge win.
This pack comes with a thorough list of instructions, along with post-wax wipes and a rollerball of calming serum to soothe away any redness.
Hot wax kits may seem a bit scary to new home waxers, but they’re worth braving if you’re after a salon-quality finish. They can be cheaper in the long run and are quite easy to get the hang of after just one go. This option from Mylee may be the most expensive in the round-up but it really is the full package. With the wax heater, beads, spatulas, pre-wax, post-wax and cleaning gels all included, you don’t have to worry about anything else. However, with all this kit, we would recommend taking a good 10 minutes to set yourself up on a flat surface, reading through the instructions, and maybe watching a YouTube video or two to get comfortable before starting.
One of the trickiest things about hot wax is making sure the temperature isn’t too hot (or it will burn) or too cool (or it won’t melt across the skin properly). Thankfully, Mylee’s temperature control gauges remove all the guesswork.
Another common problem with stripless waxing is controlling how much you spread it on your skin. We ended up using a lot more wax beads than we needed, but these can easily be heated up and used again. As the melted pearl beads harden quickly once on the skin, we found this kit one of the least-messy options of the lot, with not so much as a speck of sticky residue left on the body. Plus, if you do spot a few rogue hairs still there, it’s easy to go back over them to get them out.
Yes, it takes some getting used to, but after one treatment, we felt like waxing pros, and the result was a bump-free, smooth finish.
Made from just sugar and water, this wax is 100 per cent natural and has many benefits over regular waxing. It’s vegan, water-soluble and causes little to no wastage. “Sugaring” is gentler on the skin than regular wax, pulls all types of hair from the roots and smells divine. Unfortunately, it’s also the most difficult to use, so unless you’ve nailed the home hot waxing kits, it may be best to leave this one to the professionals.
This wax kit says to heat it up in the microwave for four minutes at 900W, but after just two minutes, we had a volcanic eruption, which was less than ideal (though it did make our kitchen smell lovely), so heat it up with caution. Even without lava-type results, the sugar can get incredibly hot, so please take extra care to test the heat on your fingertips before going anywhere near your more sensitive bits.
This wax was well worth the odd explosion, though, as it left us with the best results. Not only was there no red spotting (just a slight redness over the whole area, which quickly went down), but the skin was incredibly smooth, as even the finest hairs were whisked away. It can just come with a risky application, so please proceed with caution.
These heatless, ready-made wax strips don’t even need you to rub them in your palms first. Simply peel, stick and pull in the direction against the hair growth hair is removed from the root within seconds.
We have to admit that the ‘no pain, no gain’ saying held true with these strips, resulting in a few more “ouches” (and red spotting) than some of the others on test. But that’s all to be expected when waxing larger areas, and the pain subsides within seconds, just like ripping off a plaster. Post-wax cloths are included to remove excess residue and soothe the skin.
The easy-to-follow step-by-step instructions in this pack are what make it best for beginners, guiding you through the whole process. And, with 96 per cent of the ingredients from natural origin – without the use of fragrance, parabens, artificial colours, mineral oil or petrochemicals – they’re also kinder on the skin and leave a softer, more hydrated result.
The ‘expert’ in this wax strip name should be changed to ‘extreme’, as we promise it will whip out any and every hair you have on your face. If you’re after some heavy-duty pulling to make that moustache or monobrow go away, trust us when we say this will do the trick. Just be sure to proceed with caution, as it can get a little too sticky.
Although the bikini line may be one of the least comfortable areas to wax, many people prefer taking care of this area in the privacy of their own homes. But, with thicker, wiry and often longer hair down there, it can take some heavy-duty stuff to get the job done properly.
Enter Flamingo. First up, it comes with a detailed instruction booklet (including some very detailed drawings), three different-sized heatless waxing strips and post-wax cloths. Although it isn’t recommended to be used for a fully bald Brazilian wax, you can tailor the hair removal to suit your needs, thanks to the different wax strips.
We found the strips were easily strong enough to take all the hairs out from the root in one go. There were hardly any red spots and – believe it or not – the process was relatively pain-free.
Another hot waxing kit, this Rio option stands out thanks to its two wax types – soft and hard. Soft wax is best used for larger areas (arms and legs), while hard wax is better suited for more intimate areas (bikini line, underarms and facial hair).
With a wax heater, hard wax tablets, heating pan, soft wax, spatulas, removal strips, wax remover and full instructions included in the set, you get a lot of kit for your buck. But, again, you do need to take extra precautions when using this product, both in terms of temperature on the skin, and how you use and maintain the equipment.
The wax takes quite a long time to heat up, but slow and steady wins the race. The wax remover was a great addition for removing residue and catching mistakes before they happened. You should know that it is one of the most painful options of the round-up, but the results spoke for themselves, with every single hair removed right from the root. When it came to cleaning the kit, you simply wait for the wax to fully cool and then pull it from the heating pan, which we found pleasantly therapeutic.
The main benefit of waxing over shaving or hair-removal cream is the length of time the hair stays away. After waxing, you could be hair-free for anywhere from a couple of weeks to two months or sometimes even longer. You may also find that hair becomes thinner and weaker over time, too.
Compared to epilating, it is usually faster and offers greater precision, especially on the face. Compared to lasering, it’s usually less painful and more budget-friendly.
In order to wax, you must grow your hair out to around 4cm on the legs, bikini line and underarms (hairs on the face can be shorter), which can be a nuisance in summer months. However, the main downside to waxing is the pain that can come with it – you are ripping out large amounts of hair after all – and the risk of ingrown hairs if not properly cared for.
For total newbies, pre-made wax strips are a great place to start getting used to the motions and feelings of home waxing. They make little to no mess, are incredibly easy to use and are often budget-friendly, too.
For facial waxing, always opt for tailored face wax, strips or a pen. The wax is usually modified for finer or softer hair, comes in smaller strips and can include nourishing ingredients to soothe sensitive skin.
For anyone well-versed in waxing, a hot wax kit can be a great investment for long-term use, providing salon-like results at home. Depending on personal preference for soft wax and removal strips or hard wax that can be pulled on its own, you can change your routine based on your favourite products and play around with what works best for you.
Sugaring is another hair removal option similar to waxing in terms of concept, but uses just sugar and water for an all-natural hair removal method. This is best left to those who know what they’re doing, as it can get hot, sticky and rather messy.
There’s quite a range of waxing kits out there, but hopefully, we’ve helped to answer any questions, clear up confusion and steer you in the right direction of what home waxing kit to buy. For beginners, starting with pre-made heatless waxing strips, such as the Veet or Flamingo options, is a good way to build confidence and get used to the feeling.
For those looking to wax their face, the Flamingo face wax kit or FFS facial wax strips are hard to beat. For those well-versed in home waxing, the Rio and Mylee hot wax kits offer salon-level results within the comfort of your own home.
Looking for more at-home beauty inspiration? Read our guide to perfecting a DIY manicure
Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in