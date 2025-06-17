Hair removal is rarely a pleasant experience. Whether you choose to epilate, laser, shave or use hair removal cream, each method has its pros and cons. So with all these choices, why opt for waxing?

From longer-lasting results to high-precision removal – and no risk of nicking your knees – many people swear by the stuff. Wax is a long-lasting hair removal solution. Some people wax monthly, but if you’re lucky, it can last for up to six weeks.

Even so, for anyone new to waxing, it can seem like a daunting task, especially when waxing at home. So, we’re here to help show you there’s nothing to fear when doing it safely, effectively and with the right products.

Wax strips, wax pens, melting wax pearls and even sugar paste are all among the most popular options. But depending on your confidence level, hair type or desired result, it’s important to know the difference between them.

So, keep reading below for helpful hints and tips on how to get started, the best products to use and how to minimise any risks.

How we tested the best home waxing kits

Over the course of six weeks, we waxed every different body part, from legs and bikini lines to upper lip and toe hair. Very few body parts were left unturned. Each waxing kit was rated on ease of use, price point, pain factor and, most importantly, how well they got rid of unwanted hair. Here are the results.

Lauren Cunningham has nearly a decade of experience in beauty reviews, covering everything from the best tweezers to Woo Woo’s hair removal cream. She’s spoken to many trichologists and dermatologists to work out what makes for a safe and effective waxing kit, then used this information to whittle down her longlist of product samples. After six weeks of testing, she’s found the very best at-home waxing kits.

The best at-home waxing kits for 2025 are: