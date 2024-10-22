Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



The Independent is trusted by 27 million Americans from across the entire political spectrum every month. Unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock you out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. But quality journalism must still be paid for.



Help us keep bring these critical stories to light. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The LOOKFANTASTIC Black Friday beauty sale is always one to bookmark, be it for your annual Olaplex restock or a one-off Sol de Janeiro treat. This year is no exception and I’m expecting to see big reductions on tonnes of my favourite brands, from luxury skincare to affordable haircare – nothing’s off limits this November.

Last year, we were treated to deals on our favourite Giorgio Armani foundation, luxury beauty advent calendars and even the cult Elemis cleansing balm – so it’s fair to say my expectations are high for 2024.

The sales bonanza will span from Friday to Monday, as usual, giving shoppers a full 96 hours of offers and bargain beauty. From when this year’s sale will actually take place, to the products already on sale, I’ve compiled a big how-to handover with all the intel I’ve gleaned as a beauty writer whose Black Friday experience spans multiple years. Here’s what you need to know.

When does LOOKFANTASTIC’s Black Friday sale start in 2024?

This year, LOOKFANTASTIC’s Black Friday event will begin on the big day itself – 29 November – and continue through to Cyber Monday, or 2 December.

Traditionally, Cyber Monday was described as such because it was the internet counterpart to its in-store Friday predecessor; however, these days, the Black Friday weekend tends to take place both in-store and online across all four days. What’s more, LOOKFANTASTIC only opened its first store in the past few months, so this will actually be its first in-person Black Friday event.

When will LOOKFANTASTIC’s early Black Friday deals launch?

LOOKFANTASTIC’s Black Friday hub page is live now and promises up to 50 per cent off in the week leading up to the big day – so we’ve still quite a ways to go.

That said, it’s not all doom and gloom in the meantime and, indeed, the brand’s ‘beauty treats of the week’ section is offering all sorts of early deals to get stuck in with right now. From YSL to Kerastase and Color Wow, there’s certainly enough to be getting on with while we countdown to 29 November.

How best to save in LOOKFANTASTIC’s Black Friday sale

Saving money in a sale may seem a de facto outcome, but in reality, these deals events have the potential to catch you out if you’re not careful. In a bid to save you from checking out with a product that was actually cheaper two weeks prior to Black Friday, I’ve compiled the following checklist:

Make a list of the products and brands you’re hoping to shop around two to four weeks ahead of time , ideally with their prices on that date. It’s widely acknowledged now that retailers falsely hike the prices of their products in the days leading up to the sale in order to create what appears to be a bigger discount. If you’ve noted the products’ prices pre-inflation, you’ll be able to navigate whether each of your items has really been marked down enough to make your purchases worthwhile.

, ideally with their prices on that date. It’s widely acknowledged now that retailers falsely hike the prices of their products in the days leading up to the sale in order to create what appears to be a bigger discount. If you’ve noted the products’ prices pre-inflation, you’ll be able to navigate whether each of your items has really been marked down enough to make your purchases worthwhile. Check the sizes of gift set items . While a four-piece make-up set with 25 per cent off may seem a good deal, pay attention to the sizes of the formulas included – do you really want to be fiddling around with sample size, after all?

. While a four-piece make-up set with 25 per cent off may seem a good deal, pay attention to the sizes of the formulas included – do you really want to be fiddling around with sample size, after all? Test shades in-store prior to the 29 November. Plenty of brands don’t allow you to return foundation, powder or concealer for hygiene reasons, so if you’re hoping to try a new face base or lipstick, I’d recommend popping into your local department store to give the tint a test beforehand.

Best LOOKFANTASTIC deals to shop now

The Ordinary the firm and plump collection: Was £29.40, now £14.70, Lookfantastic.com

open image in gallery ( The Ordinary/The Independent )

An anti-ageing skincare set so fabulous I wrote a whole separate love letter to it, this trio from The Ordinary comprises some of my favourite things, including retinol and hyaluronic acid. Testing the former in IndyBest’s guide to the best cheap skincare under £15, our tester “found this serum to be a gentler introduction to retinol, with the addition of squalane balancing out the formula for a more nourishing result”. Likewise, the natural moisturizing factors + HA face lotion was awarded the title of best lightweight moisturiser for teenagers in our review, with our tester praising how it was “soothing and smoothing without any greasiness.” What more could you want, especially with 50 per cent off?

Benefit brow haul of fame brow basics kit: Was £55, now £27.50, Lookfantastic.com

open image in gallery ( benefit/The Independent )

A haul of fame indeed, this trio of products is quite literally my go-to brow selection for every day, not to mention the gimme brow, specifically, being IndyBest’s best brow gel for adding volume.

In the review, our tester commented that it “is light enough that you can wear it alone or over other brow products, and it gives good hold and lift”. As for the precisely, my brow detailer, it also comes IndyBest-approved as the best brow pencil for volume. Our reviewer praised how it “boasts an extra small tip (0.8mm to be precise) for fine strokes that mimic hairs”. The set is not to be missed with 50 per cent off.

Clinique moisture surge intense 72HR cream: Was £56, now £33.60, Lookfantastic.com

open image in gallery ( Clinique/The Independent )

Clinique moisture surge was my first moisturiser when I was 13, now, 14 years on it’s still a favourite in my routine. This, the moisture surge intense edition, is a top pick for those with dryer skin types (with my own skin erring very much on the oily side). The key ingredients are hyaluronic acid, smoothing cica, nourishing squalane and soothing aloe leaf. All in all, it’s a must for winter skin that’s had the bounce and strength sucked out of it, especially with 40 per cent off.

Pureology hydrate duo and mini colour fanatic spray with limited edition candle bundle: Was £61.60, now £30.80, Lookfantastic.com

open image in gallery ( Pureology/The Independent )

In Amazon’s latest big deals day Prime sale, IndyBest readers were lapping up reductions on Pureology’s color fanatic spray. Now, ahead of Black Friday, you can grab the spray plus Pureology’s best-selling hydrate shampoo and conditioner duo, as well as a limited-edition candle for almost the same price as the color fanatic spray (£28.08, Lookfantastic.com) alone.

The spray in question ranked top in our review of the best heat protectors, with our tester describing how it “moisturised dry strands, thanks to the blend of natural oils – making it much more manageable, easier to brush and silky soft to touch.” Because who doesn’t want silky soft tresses?

After more sales inspiration? Why not browse the best Black Friday deals to expect from a shopping expert