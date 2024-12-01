Black Friday 2024 live: Top UK deals on Asos, John Lewis, iPads and more

Find top-rated tech, home and beauty deals at bargain prices this Black Friday weekend ( The Independent )

Calling all deal hunters: it’s the penultimate day of the Black Friday sales, and soon the likes of Amazon, Currys, Boots, Argos, John Lewis and more will begin to pull their discounts off the shelf. But with two days of bargains left to go, it’s here where you’ll find the latest discounts and deals – as well as our expert shopping tips.

Whether you’re after beauty products, a high-spec laptop, a new mattress or an upgraded TV, Black Friday is second to none when it comes to the sheer number of deals available. To help you save on your next purchase, the IndyBest team of shopping experts are here all Sunday, as well as Cyber Monday, working around the clock to bring you the best discounts on our tried and tested favourites.

Having covered Black Friday for years, we are well-versed in spotting a good deal from a dud – and we’d only ever recommend you buy something if it comes tried and tested or from a brand or retailer we trust. Without further ado, let’s go shopping!

