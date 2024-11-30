Black Friday 2024 live: Latest UK offers from John Lewis, Jo Malone, Apple and more

Find top-rated tech, home and beauty deals at bargain prices this Black Friday weekend ( The Independent )

Calling all deal hunters: Black Friday weekend is officially underway – and there are three more days to shop the huge discounts at the likes of Amazon, Currys, Boots, Argos and more. It’s here where you’ll find the latest discounts and deals – as well as our expert shopping tips.

Whether you’re after beauty products, a high-spec laptop, a new mattress or an upgraded TV, Black Friday is second to none when it comes to the sheer number of deals available. To help you save on your next purchase, the IndyBest team of shopping experts will be here all weekend, working around the clock to bring you the best discounts on our tried and tested favourites.

Having covered Black Friday for years, we are well-versed in spotting a good deal from a dud – and we’d only ever recommend you buy something if it comes tried and tested or from a brand or retailer we trust. Without further ado, let’s go shopping!

