After weeks of anticipation, Black Friday is over for another year but there’s still time to bag a bargain, as Cyber Monday is officially here. The good news is Amazon has kept many of its top offers rolling into the new week, meaning now is the perfect time to restock your beauty products, invest in a new TV, or add a high-spec laptop to your basket. However, you’ll need to be quick, as the deals will cease to exist once the clock strikes midnight.

The online retailer goes all out for the annual sale, with big discounts on big-name brands, from Nintendo Switch consoles, air fryers and Apple gadgets to Shark vacuums and Ninja appliances. Whatever you’re in the market for, it’s a great time to snap up a saving from brands that have been tried and tested by The Independent.

As you’d expect, Amazon has also slashed the price of its own smart home devices, from 40 per cent off Amazon Fire TV sticks (was £59.99, now £34.99, Amazon.co.uk), to 20 per cent off Kindles (was £159.99, now £124.99, Amazon.co.uk), plus, deals on the retailer’s Echo dot smart speakers, Ring doorbells and tablets.

Owing to the sheer number of deals that have landed in the Black Friday bonanza, it can be tricky to know where to start but fear not, as the rest of the IndyBest team and I have put together this guide to the best deals in Amazon’s Cyber Monday sale.

Why trust IndyBest’s Amazon Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale coverage

Within this Amazon Cyber Monday guide, we only recommend deals on products we’ve either tried and tested or that come from brands we trust – and we keep an eye out for Amazon inflating prices, by using price tracking tools. That means we bring you genuine savings on products we think you’ll love as much as we do.

Best Amazon Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals

Maybelline New York lash sensational sky high mascara: Was £12.99, now £6.49, Amazon.co.uk

Was £12.99, now £6.49, Amazon.co.uk Apple AirPods Pro 2: Was £229, now £179, Amazon.co.uk

Was £229, now £179, Amazon.co.uk Oral-B pro 3 electric toothbrush: Was £100, now £35, Amazon.co.uk

Was £100, now £35, Amazon.co.uk CeraVe SA smoothing cleanser: Was £14.50, now £9.64, Amazon.co.uk

Was £14.50, now £9.64, Amazon.co.uk Amazon Fire TV stick 4K: Was £59.99, now £34.99, Amazon.co.uk

Was £59.99, now £34.99, Amazon.co.uk Kindle paperwhite: Was £169.99, now £124.99, Amazon.co.uk

Was £169.99, now £124.99, Amazon.co.uk Ring video doorbell (2024 release): Was £99.99, now £59, Amazon.co.uk

Was £99.99, now £59, Amazon.co.uk Duux threesixty 2 portable smart ceramic heater: Was £119.99, now £86.73, Amazon.co.uk

Was £119.99, now £86.73, Amazon.co.uk PlayStation VR2: Was £529.99, now £339, Amazon.co.uk

Best Amazon device deals

Amazon Fire TV stick 4K: Was £59.99, now £34.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

With a discount of nearly 50 per cent, now’s the time to upgrade your home entertainment system for less. The nifty gadget allows you to watch all your favourite shows from various streaming platforms at a higher resolution than the standard version. Serving up a crisp picture, it plugs into the HDMI port on any TV, meaning you don’t have to buy a smart TV – I’m adding it straight to my basket.

Kindle paperwhite: Was £169.99, now £124.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Bookworms, you can get the Kindle at its cheapest-ever price right now. Considered the best ereader in our review, The Independent’s tech critic David Phelan praised the device for being “really exceptional (gaining the top spot in this round-up)”. He added: “The front light has also been improved recently, to make it subtler and adjustable in terms of warmth as well as brightness. Like the oasis, the paperwhite is waterproof – it’s able to withstand submersion in 2m of water for up to an hour.”

Amazon Echo dot, 5th gen: Was £54.99, now £22.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Reduced by a huge 58 per cent, Amazon’s Echo dot is perfect for those on a budget. Tech critic Alex said, “the fifth generation smart speaker has even better sound than all the Echo Dots that have come before it (a mean feat given how hard it is to eek good sound out of a small device).” Praising its top functionality and neat new indoor temperature sensor, he said it can be placed anywhere in your home to deliver weather reports, set timers, play music, podcasts, the news and more.

Ring video doorbell (2024 release): Was £99.99, now £59, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

The newest version of our favourite tried and tested video doorbell is now 41 per cent off at Amazon thanks to its Cyber Monday sale. One of our home testers, Zoe, found the second-generation Ring doorbell to be the best overall in her review, and now the newest model can be all yours for less than £60. Zoe praised the device for being easy to install and loved the efficiency of the Ring app in alerting her to parcels, something we’re all going to need during Black Friday.

Fire TV 55in omni QLED series 4K UHD smart TV: Was £749.99, now £419.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Does your telly need an upgrade? This could be the deal for you. You can now step up your at-home entertainment system for less, with 44 per cent off this Fire TV. With QLED providing vivid life-like colours and pictures, fool-proof streaming and a customisable home screen, this is a TV you’ll be proud to build a room around. It was also picked as the best budget buy in our review of the best TVs of 2024.

Best household deals

Ninja zerostick stainless steel 30cm frying pan: Was £59.99, now £44.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Our household expert and culinary whizz Siobhan picked this pan from Ninja as the best non-stick frying pan in our review. After testing it out Siobhan said she was “seriously impressed” by the pan’s capabilities. She went on to say: “Cooking results are nothing short of outstanding. The pan delivers perfectly even heat, so everything cooks at the same time, and we ditched the oil completely when making some dishes yet food never stuck to the bottom or burned.” To top it all off the drying pan now has 25 per cent off at Amazon, I’m sold.

Le Creuset signature enamelled cast iron round casserole dish with lid: Was £239, now £168.75, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Amazon has reduced a whole host of Le Creuset signature enamelled cast iron casserole dishes, including this bamboo green option. Designed with a tight-fitting lid, it’s ideal for fuss-free one-pot cooking and has enough space to serve up a tasty meal for two to three people. The dish is also incredibly versatile and is suitable for ovens, grills and all hob types, including induction. Plus, it’s dishwasher-safe. There are so many colour options to suit all kitchens in this great deal, from azure blue and volcanic orange to nectar yellow and flint black.

Samsung series 5 washer dryer: Was £729.99, now £549, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Samsung )

Is it time to replace your old, rather worn washing machine with a more efficient washer-dryer? The Samsung series 5 washer may be your next investment while the sales are on. Usually priced at over £700, Amazon is offering a 25 per cent discount on this machine, which our tester Pete found to be a sleek and elegant addition to any modern kitchen, as well as being quieter than most. What he really loved about this washer-dryer is its “ecobubble” tech, which provided “great results at relatively low temperatures, which could help to minimise the risk of delicate materials getting shrunk in the wash”.

Ninja foodi max dual zone air fryer: Was £239.99, now £154.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( ninja )

Out of all the air fryers that Lauren reviewed – she has also been testing a whole host of air fryers for us – she said this one was “the most powerful”, adding that her food ended up “a lot tastier and crispier, compared with when cooking in other air fryer models”. The gadget has six settings – roast, air fry, bake, reheat, crisp and dehydrate – and you can set each of the two drawers to cook different things, at different temperatures, at the same time. Snap it up now while it has more than 35 per cent off.

Levoit core 400S air purifier: Was £239.99, now £186.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

If you’re after a top-performing air purifier for less, you’re in luck. Our home tech whizzes named the Levoit core 400S air purifier the best air purifier overall. Working quickly, it was also “unbelievably quiet and smart, thanks to the handy VeSync app and Alexa and Apple Home integration”, they said. There’s even “a modern LED display that told [them] how dirty the air was, by using different colours.” Even better, snap it up with this Black Friday deal, and you can save more than £50.

Tefal easy fry dual zone digital air fryer: Was £179.99, now £99.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

This Tefal air fryer has 44 per cent off in Amazon’s Cyber Monday 2024 sale. With two different drawer sizes, you can cook two foods, two ways, at once. Ideal for larger households, the air fryer has an 8.3l capacity, cooking meals 40 per cent faster compared to an oven and using 70 per cent less energy. From succulent chicken to crispy chips, there are eight programs that eliminate the guesswork when it comes to cooking. Plus, the sleek black design won’t be an eyesore in the kitchen.

KitchenAid mixer tilt-head 3.3l: Was £329.99, now £280.49, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( KitchenAid )

If you’ve wanted to invest in a KitchenAid stand mixer but felt put off by the steep price, consider this your sign to take the leap and get baking. Right now, there’s a £50 saving on this smaller style of the mixer, which is the perfect fit for those short on kitchen worktop space. A more compact version of its 4.8l capacity cousin, it’s just as versatile and robust, but 25 per cent lighter and 20 per cent smaller.

Steamery handheld clothes steamer cirrus 2: Was £99, now £74.25, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Steamery )

The cirrus 2 from Steamery will make your clothes and textiles smooth and wrinkle-free in the blink of an eye thanks to the fast heat up and powerful stainless steel mouthpiece. Created for fast-paced lifestyles, and those who are on-the-go, this steamer is sleek and lightweight – fitting in beautifully to your wardrobe space. We love Steamery’s designs so much that we placed the brand’s newer model, the cirrus 3, as the top choice for stylish design in our guide to the best clothes steamers. Right now, the cirrus 2 has got a generous 25 per cent off.

Shark corded stick vacuum cleaner: Was £179.99, now £139, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Shark )

This Shark corded vacuum is a steal with 23 per cent off. Vacuum cleaner connoisseur Zoe tested this model and considered it strong enough to land a spot in our guide to the best corded vacuum cleaners. She said: “This nifty corded stick vacuum made cleaning a pleasure (well, almost) due to its slim, lightweight design, plus Shark’s flexology technology, which means a flexible wand bends at the touch of a button to reach underneath low-lying beds, sofas and coffee tables with no need to lift them or bend down.” Thanks to Amazon, there’s no better time to invest.

Sage the barista express espresso bean to cup coffee machine: Was £629.95, now £449, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Sage )

On sale with nearly 30 per cent off, Sage’s barista espresso machine is a must-have for coffee lovers. “We loved how easy this machine was to use, and how much fun we had experimenting with making our perfect cup,”noted coffee expert Zoe, when she put it to the test in her review. Praising the machine’s clever tech, Zoe said it makes “dreamy cups of coffee with little fuss right from the get-go”.

Russel Hobbs fresh air dehumidifier: Was £51.99, now £39.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Russel Hobbs )

There’s currently more than 20 per cent off this model, which was selected as the best for kitchens in our best dehumidifiers guide. Our home appliance reverier Rachael said that it’s ideal for extracting any condensation that may appear during cooking and loved its ease of use and subtle size. “Perfect for small spaces and rooms up to 15 square metres, this dehumidifier is so compact it will sit neatly on your shelves or sideboard without you even realising it’s there. Plus, it feels solid and robust,” she explained.

Duux threesixty 2 portable smart ceramic heater: Was £119.99, now £86.73, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Duux )

Temperatures are well and truly dropping, so it’s time we get prepared for the colder months ahead by investing in a quality electric heater. This slick and modern model from Duux is ideal for warming up a room and fighting off the winter chill – so much so that it was picked as the best overall buy in our round-up of the best electric heaters. Zoe, one of our reviewers well-versed in home appliances said: “It was powerful enough to warm up a room of 30sqm. For less than £100, we found it to be a well-made, good-looking heater that we could use throughout the year.” Now it has almost 30 per cent off thanks to Amazon.

Best tech deals

Apple AirTag, four-pack: Was £119, now £84, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Apple )

“For any iPhone owner prone to losing things, investing in a pack of four AirTags might be one of the best decisions you ever make,” tech writer Alex said in his review of the best key finders. “Precision tracking works wonderfully well when you can get a signal, and the fact it’s powered by removable batteries is a real bonus, in our eyes.”

Apple Watch SE second generation: Was £249, now £229, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon / Apple )

Our tech expert David tested out this Apple Watch SE a couple of years back, and it’s safe to say he was impressed. It comes with a lower carbon footprint than previous models, and despite being much more affordable, it still hosts all the same speedy and exciting features, making it a fast and responsive device. In his review, David recommended this model specifically for parents, saying: “It makes it an ideal choice for that new trend: parents buying a smartwatch for their children instead of a phone.”

Bose QuietComfort Ultra earbuds: Was £299.95, now £199, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Bose )

The Bose QC Ultra wireless earbuds are a brilliant-sounding pair of noise-cancelling buds that have fallen in price thanks to Black Friday. “They sound better than almost every competitive pair of earbuds we’ve tested,” tech critic David Phelan said in his review.

Zerolia deep tissue massage gun: Was £24.79, now £21.07, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

If you’re planning to kick off 2025 in the gym, then you’ll need a massage gun to relieve your tired muscles. A total bargain at a little more than £20 thanks to an Amazon Cyber Monday deal, this massage gun delivers a professional-level deep tissue massage, through 30 variable speeds.

Apple AirPods Pro 2: Was £229, now £179, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Apple )

The AirPods Pro 2 earbuds have been reduced to their lowest-ever price – yes you, read that right. If you need any convincing, The Independent’s tech critic David Phelan praised them in his review – noting that they should be a “go-to for audiophiles or those who relish the joys of great noise-cancelling”. As well as having impressive sound and noise-cancelling, the AirPods Pro 2 feature the best battery life on any AirPods.

Polaroid now gen 2: Was £119.99, now £89, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Alex Lee )

You can save 26 per cent on this Polaroid now gen 2 camera, which featured in our round-up of the best instant cameras of 2024. Ideal for achieving that classic Polaroid print, our tech writer Alex chose this model as the best vintage-style instant camera for its ability to “transport you back in time”. “Overall, it’s easy to use but fairly basic – you just point, half-click to focus and full click to take the picture,” he said. “Auto-focus works great – it’s a lot more convenient than lining up your subject with the focus hole, meaning the whole picture is in focus, rather than the centre figure.”

PlayStation VR2: Was £529.99, now £339, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( PlayStation )

The PSVR2 is cheaper than ever this Black Friday. When tech expert Steve reviewed the headset, he found it to be an “excellent virtual reality headset for the price”. He added: “But PlayStation’s admirable push to make VR gaming a success has produced one of the best and easiest-to-use VR headsets you can buy today.” Make someone very happy this Christmas and snap it up now.

Trust GXT 716 rizza gaming chair: Was £219.99, now £149.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Trust )

Gaming chairs can cost a pretty penny so I’ll take any opportunity to snap one up with a saving. This Cyber Monday, Amazon has treated gamers to the Trust GXT 716 chair with more than 30 per cent off. Rated the best seat for LED addicts in tech expert Jon’s gaming chair guide, it boasts wireless control and high-density foam support across the neck and lumbar areas. Jon praised how “the gas lift was responsive, smooth and accurate, so you can make quick adjustments without it affecting your gameplay”, as well as marvelling at its 350 light effect modes. That’s right, 350.

Oura gen3 horizon smart ring: Was £299, now £249, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Oura )

High up on many Christmas wishlists this year, the Oura smart ring is a revolutionary device that helps track your sleep, activity, stress, heart rate and more. When our fitness and wellbeing editor reviewed the ring, she particularly liked the sleep features: “The recommended bedtime was a bit like that best friend who’s always looking out for you – it did give us an extra push to put our phone down and go to sleep.” The ring comes in six colourways, including silver, gold, brushed titanium and rose gold.

Meta Quest 3 (512GB): Was £619.99, now £468.48 Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Right now, you can score the 512GB version of the original (and still the best) Meta Quest 3 for £469 – the cheapest it has ever been. Compared to the cheaper Meta Quest 3S, the VR headset uses high-quality lenses for a sharper image, is slightly slimmer, and with 512GB of storage, it can store more games, videos and content. In his review of the Meta Quest 3, our tech expert Alex described it as “an astounding virtual-reality headset”, adding that it’s “arguably the best consumer VR device currently out there”. “With full-colour passthrough, a faster processor, a more comfortable and ergonomic fit, as well as better hand tracking and, of course, those sweet, sweet pancake lenses that make everything so much more stable, this is the VR headset to beat,” he wrote.

Garmin forerunner 255 running smartwatch: Was £329.99, now £220.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Garmin )

Discounted by more than 30 per cent in Amazon’s Cyber Monday sale, Garmin’s forerunner smartwatch will help you track progress and monitor your fitness goals. There’s also a whole catalogue of daily workout suggestions, a widget for estimating your recovery time after each exercise session, and detailed running metrics, including cadence, stride length, ground contact time and balance. This watch also has a heart rate monitor and a widget for monitoring sleep, plus menstrual cycle and pregnancy tracking, and an app for checking on your stress levels, too.

Lumie bodyclock shine 300: Was £149, now £109.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Lumie )

Useful for anyone who suffers from SAD (seasonal affective disorder), a Lumie lamp can transform sleeping habits, ensuring you wake up feeling refreshed. Although we haven’t reviewed this exact model, tech and home appliance reviewer Siobhan dubbed another Lumie sunrise alarm clock as the best advanced option in her guide, so, you know this is a brand you can trust.

Nintendo Switch Lite: Timmy & Tommy’s edition with ‘Animal Crossing: New Horizons’ and 12-month Switch Online membership: Was £199.99, now £189.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Nintendo )

The Switch Lite has a smaller screen than the original version and can only be played in handheld mode. This bundle gets you a copy of Animal Crossing: New Horizons and a 12-month Switch Online membership thrown in for free, saving you a huge £85 on the game and the membership. It’s still available right now in its turquoise iteration, with a cutesy Animal Crossing theme.

Apple watch series 9 smartwatch: Was £479, now £399, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Apple )

With a generous £80 discount, the Apple watch series 9 boasts everything from blood oxygen tracking to water resistance up to a whopping 50m. Testing the device for his standalone review, time-earned tech pro David praised its “fast, smooth and responsive” performance. He enjoyed both the “raise your arm to wake the watch” feature and, uniquely to the series 9, the fact that “you can tap your index finger and thumb together twice” to end phone calls, snooze alarms and perform a myriad of other actions. Pretty nifty stuff, eh?

Loop quiet 2 ear plugs: Was £24.95, now £19.95, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Loop )

Tried-and-tested brand Loop is leading the charge with its stylish, reusable, high-performance earplugs, and they’re reduced at Amazon right now. For less than £20 this Black Friday weekend, you can enjoy a bit of peace and quiet (whether you’re working from home, studying, or hosting rowdy relatives at Christmas), thanks to Loop’s exceptional noise-reducing technology.

Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless headphones: Was £379, now £245, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Alex Lee )

As our tech critic, Alex hails these as his favourite wireless headphones, and they’re now 35 per cent off at Amazon. Looking to step up your listening experience? Then I have just the thing. Alex was impressed with their noise-cancelling abilities and crystal clarity, saying: “Whether it’s orchestral music, rap, podcasts or your favourite pop tracks, the WH-1000XM5 handles it all with poise and gumption, and it never misses a beat”.

Best beauty deals

Elemis pro-collagen cleansing balm, 100g: Was £48, now £28.08, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery Elemis pro-collagen rose cleansing balm ( Amazon )

This cleansing balm has attained cult status. It landed a spot in beauty buff Louise’s review of the best cleansing balms, in which she noted that after she’d removed the product from her face, her skin “felt soft and smooth, with a subtle glow that you often find after having a facial”. She added that “from start to finish, the experience is a luxurious treat”. Even better, it’s now a treat you can enjoy for less than £30, thanks to this deal.

Ghd original hair styler: Was £139, now £100, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Maisie Bovingdon )

Just in time for party season, beauty writer Maisie’s favourite hair straighteners now have 28 per cent off. In her review, she gave this ghd model full marks, noting that they “effectively style your hair in one glide”. She was shocked by how quickly they heated up, too, going on to say: “I can create poker-straight hair in minutes, or add waves and curls to my hair, courtesy of the curved edges.” Nab the hair tool for yourself, while it’s discounted.

BaByliss 3Q hair dryer: Was £125, now £66.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Lauren Cunningham )

In beauty writer Lauren’s hair dryer guide, this model came out trumps. She noticed her hair was immediately less frizzy and was impressed by the technology at work, which helped her create “a smooth, sleek finish”. Affordable even before the discount, now’s the time to snap up this dryer while it’s just £67.

CeraVe moisturising lotion: Was £12, now £7.16, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

CeraVe is one of my favourite affordable skincare brands – and its moisturising lotion is a staple in the bathroom cabinet. The lightweight formula is powered by hyaluronic acid to lock in moisture, delivering up to 48 hours of hydration. It’s non-greasy, which is a big plus too. When reviewing it, beauty writer Helen said she liked “the lack of greasiness and speedy absorption” means it’s “ideal to use in a rush”. Right now, you can save 40 per cent.

Kate Sommerville eradicate daily foaming cleanser: Was £38, now £27.30, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Kate Sommerville )

IndyBest tried-and-tested brand, Kate Sommerville, is included in the Amazon Black Friday sale, with more than £10 off its bestselling blemish targeting face wash. Clinically formulated to help combat sebaceous filaments, pesky spots and blackheads, this face wash will provide visibly clearer skin for party season.

Maybelline New York lash sensational sky high mascara: Was £12.99, now £6.49, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Maybelline’s New York sensational sky high mascara boasts a uniquely designed brush that’s long, thin and densely packed with tiny little plastic bristles. This makes it ideal for getting to hard-to-reach areas and easy to manoeuvre from all angles with minimal mess. When Sarah, beauty buff and assistant eCommerce editor, shared her in-depth review of the mascara, she raved about the tiny bristles that line the wand, which she found “helped comb through each and every lash – yes, even those pesky ones right in the corner”. You can pick it up for half price right now.

Tan Luxe self tan drops, medium/dark: Was £36, now £18, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Fake tan fans, you can save nearly 50 per cent on Tan Luxe’s self tan drops in Amazon’s Black Friday sale. “Packed full of skin-boosting ingredients, including raspberry seed oil, vitamin E and aloe vera, these glow-inducing drops are not only incredibly easy to use, but they also help hydrate the skin, too,” beauty writer Lauren said in her review. “Plus, they gave the most noticeable glow out of any option I’ve tried so far.” I’m stocking up while it’s less than £15.

Weleda skin food light moisturiser: Was £12, now £5.62, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Loved by the likes of Hailey Bieber and Rihanna, Weleda’s budget moisturiser has some hefty A-lister approval. For Cyber Monday, you can get it for just £5.62 thanks to the 50 per cent discount. When skincare tester Amy shared her verdict on the formula, she said she loved how easy it was to apply and how their skin “just drank it up.” She added: “Combining, organic sunflower oil with extracts of wild pansy, calendula and camomile, it’s a soothing treat that’s great to reach for when skin is feeling a bit more parched than usual.”

Hunter and Gather collagen peptides: Was £30, now £25.50, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Hunter & Gather )

Hunter and Gather’s collagen bovine peptides, now reduced by a modest 15 per cent, were rated best overall in our review of the best collagen supplements. This particular collagen powder contains 18 amino acids, and when we spoke to facialist Jude Jackson, she recommended bovine collagen peptides for improving skin elasticity and hydration, while also contributing to “longevity, future bone mineral density and joint health”, as well as current strength and recovery after exercise.

Philips oneblade 360 beard trimmer: Was £54.99, now £29.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Boots )

This clever electric trimmer from Phillips is a must-buy, according togrooming expert, Paddy, who gave it the top spot in his review of the best beard trimmers. Giving it the full five-star rating, our tester found this trimmer to be a versatile all-rounder. He said: “It’s a decidedly no-frills option that’s easy on the face, body and wallet, with its protective cutting guards and modest price tag”. Now, it’s even more budget-friendly, thanks to a 45 per cent discount at Amazon.

Mäurer & Wirtz 4711 eau de cologne: Was £16.95, now £9.82, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Our male grooming experts Sam and Lee named this cologne the best affordable men’s aftershave in their review. And now, thanks to Amazon’s Cyber Monday sale, that price just got even better with a whopping 42 per cent off. Our testers loved how understated the floral scent was, saying: “It’s a light-as-a-feather blend of citrus fruits, rosemary and lavender and not that far removed in smell from Tom Ford’s spenny neroli Portofino.” A designer alternative at a tempting price, what more could you want?

Best TV deals

Sony Bravia 8: Was £2,199, now £1,499, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Looking to upgrade the family entertainment system? I’ve got just the thing. One tech critic David Phelan’s favourite TVs of 2024 now has more than 30 per cent off. Calling it a “stand-out” TV, thanks to its top-of-the-line picture quality, overall performance and slim and attractive design. He said: “The contrast and strong, deep black colours, which typify OLED, look especially good here, allowing rich brightness as well as subtle shadows.”

LG evo OLED 42in 4K smart TV: Was £1,399.99, now £888, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( LG )

This smart TV is currently reduced by 37 per cent. When The Independent’s tech critic David Phelan put it to the test, he was left impressed, scoring it four out of five stars: “It features pin-sharp picture and excellent brightness levels that look realistic and persuasive,” our tester said.

Best fashion deals

Levi’s women’s 501 crop jeans: Was £92.07, now £50, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Levi’s )

Right now, you can save almost 50 per cent on this pair of Levi’s jeans, which have been worn and loved by many celebrities over the decades, from Cindy Crawford to Hailey Bieber. You can’t go wrong with the 501’s, which feature a timeless straight-leg and a flattering cropped silhouette.

Best food and drink deals

The Botanist Islay dry gin: Was £37, now £26.12, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( The Botanist )

One of the best gin deals I’ve seen this Cyber Monday, The Botanist’s Islay dry gin was spirits expert Aidy‘s top pick in his guide to the best gins of 2024. And it’s no surprise with its blend of 22 botanicals and nine spices. He described the tipple as “a silky smooth spirit with a balanced earthy, sweet, floral and herbal profile.” He added: “A truly beautiful bottle, inside and out.”

Old Pulteney 15-year-old single malt scotch whisky: Was £75, now £63.64, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Old Pulteney )

“Old Pulteney’s whiskies are all influenced by the distillery’s coastal location, with the sea air rolling onto the casks and leaving a distinct briny and salty taste”, explained IndyBest reviewer and drinks connoisseur Jonathan. “Rich chocolate, vanilla and citrus notes are joined by a gorgeous Christmas cake characteristic bursting with dried fruit”, he said of this bottle, “while background floral notes and Old Pulteney’s distinctive coastal notes bring a slightly refreshing side to this intense yet exquisitely balanced single malt”. Now, it’s even more tempting, thanks to this discount at Amazon.

Best sports deals

Srixon Z star XV 8, dozen premium golf balls: Was £40.31, now £32.71, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Srixon )

Whether you’re after something to scratch his golfing itch this Christmas, or you’re stocking up for yourself, these Srixon Z star golf balls are sure to impress on the course. They were sporting expert Adam’s top pick for speed and distance in his guide to the best golf balls and, now they have nearly 20 per cent off, they’ll stretch the distance of your savings, too. Describing the balls’ performance, Adam explained how the Z stars feel “like a dream on approach shots and when chipping around the green”. My game could certainly do with a helping hand, so sign me up.

When does Amazon’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales end?

Amazon’s Black Friday sale ends at 11:59pm on 2 December. The retailer’s official sale started on 21 November with deals dropping continuously. Our shopping experts have been working night and day to find the best deals and will continue to do so until the sale ends.

Are Cyber Monday deals better than Black Friday?

Cyber Monday takes place on the Monday after Black Friday, which means, this year, it falls on 2 December 2024. Traditionally, Black Friday would see retailers launch competitive discounts both in-store and online, while Cyber Monday was the go-to day for tech deals and online-exclusive brands. While it’s true that you will find some brilliant offers on gadgets, the two events aren’t as distinct as they used to be, meaning you can still expect to find savings on pretty much every category, including kitchen appliances, fashion, beauty products and toys.

How much is Amazon Prime?

You can pay for Amazon Prime monthly or annually. The monthly plan costs £8.99 per month and gives you the option to cancel at any time. The annual plan is cheaper at £95 per year, working out to £7.92 per month, but you have to commit to being a member for 12 months. You can sign up for a free month’s trial.

