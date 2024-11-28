The Currys Black Friday deals you should shop today

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The Currys Black Friday 2024 sale is live, and it’s brimming with offers on everything from air fryers to the latest gadgets. I’ve been scouring the deals and have tracked down some of the best bargains, including discounts on coffee machines, Ring doorbells, and the Dyson hairdryer

In a bid to rebuild consumer trust in the Black Friday sales, Currys has introduced a price guarantee, ensuring that none of the products in its Black Friday sale have been cheaper in the past six months.

With research revealing that over half of shoppers doubt the authenticity of discounts, I think it’s a nice way to give shoppers confidence that they’re getting an actual deal, though I’ll of course be highlighting the top savings at the retailer (it might be cheaper elsewhere).

Whether you’re looking to upgrade your TV, score a new laptop, grab a pair of cheap wireless headphones, a powerful vacuum cleaner or a new phone, I’m rounding up the best deals at Currys this Black Friday.

Why you trust IndyBest’s Black Friday Currys sale coverage

At IndyBest, we don’t just hunt for Black Friday bargains – we rigorously test the products we recommend year-round. We track prices consistently, ensuring the deals we highlight aren’t just cheap but genuinely great value. It’s not just about slashing costs; it’s about bringing you the best discounts on high-performing, top-rated products from trusted brands we know deliver quality. And that’s exactly what we’ve done when going through the Currys Black Friday sale.

Best Currys Black Friday deals

PlayStation 5 Slim digital edition console: Was £389, now £310, Currys.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Sony )

The PlayStation 5 Slim digital edition has received its first big price drop since launching last year, bringing it down to just £310 for the first time. Boasting the same power as the original PS5 but in a sleeker, more compact design, it’s perfect for both newcomers and seasoned gamers looking to upgrade. And while it doesn’t have a disc drive, it comes with a healthy 2TB of storage.

LG C4, 55in: Was £1,599, now £1,199.99, Currys.co.uk

open image in gallery ( LG )

LG’s class-leading TV has just received a huge £400 price cut at Currys for Black Friday. “It features pin-sharp picture and excellent brightness levels that look realistic and persuasive, and the picture quality is outstanding,” tech critic David Phelan said in his review. Plus, it’s also strong for gaming, “thanks to a game optimiser menu,” he added.

Dyson V8 advanced: Was £329.99, now £199, Currys.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Dyson )

Say goodbye to dust bunnies with the Dyson V8 advanced at Currys this Black Friday. Touted as Dyson’s most powerful V8 yet, it offers 40 minutes of fade-free runtime and traps 99.99 per cent of microscopic particles. Interiors writer Siobhan loved the similar V8 absolute for its powerful motor and cyclone tech, and with this chic design, it’s a cleaning must-have.

Asus Zenbook 14: Was £1,299, now £849, Currys.co.uk

open image in gallery Asus Zenbook 14 OLED ( Asus )

The Asus Zenbook 14 has received a hefty price cut at Currys. With a sleek design and lightweight build, the Zenbook laptop combines portability with power, and is highly rated by tech writer Steve Hogarty. Equipped with a 14in OLED display, an Intel Core i9 processor and 16GB of RAM, it’s ideal for picture and video editing or heavy-duty tasks.

Dyson supersonic hair dryer: Was £329.99, now £249.99, Currys.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Dyson )

Beauty buffs will already know the Dyson Supersonic hairdryer, and if you’ve been coveting the cult-favourite tool, I come bearing good news – it’s currently £80 off at Currys. Featured in Lauren’s round-up of the [ best hair dryers, she praised its “incredibly lightweight design, which delivers a real punch of power for fast drying times”. Not marked as a Black Friday sale because it’s been cheaper in the past, but it’s still a great saving.

Shark anti-hair wrap with pet tool cordless vacuum cleaner: Was £399, now £229, Currys.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Currys )

With a massive saving of £170, Shark’s brilliant cordless vacuum cleaner with anti-hair wrap technology will stop your hoover from getting clogged when you’re cleaning up. You get 60 minutes on a single charge, so it’s great for bigger homes. Shark vacuums always feature in The Independent’s round-ups – they’re super reliable machines.

Oral-B iO3: Was £159.99, now £49.99, Currys.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Oral-B )

Making its way onto tech writer Steve’s review of the best electric toothbrushes, the Oral-B iO3 is the most affordable option in Oral-B’s premium iO range. Using the same quiet oscillating motor as the rest of the series, it delivers the same impressive cleaning performance at a fraction of the price. So, what’s the trade-off? The iO3 has fewer brushing modes, a shorter battery life, no LED screen, and skips the smart features. If you can live without those extras, it’s a steal at £49.99 at Currys.

Ring video doorbell, 3rd gen: Was £99.99, now £59.99, Currys.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Currys )

Save a whopping £40 on Ring’s third-generation doorbell in the Currys Black Friday sale. An upgrade on the second-generation model, this version boasts improved motion detection and dual-band Wi-Fi connectivity for a more reliable connection. Home appliance writer Zoe crowned the second-gen Ring doorbell her best buy, and the third-generation model improves on it in several ways. “This iteration of the Ring doorbell is still up there with one of the best around,” she said.

Tassimo by Bosch my way 2 coffee machine with Brita filter: Was £99.99, now £59.99, Currys.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Currys )

Coffee lovers take note: the Tassimo by Bosch my way 2 coffee machine is down to £59.99 at Currys – a £40 saving. “Despite its purse-friendly price, this Tassimo machine has lots of features found on bigger-ticket coffee machines,” home appliances reviewer Zoe said in her guide to the best coffee machines. With customisable drink settings, a Brita filter for optimal flavour, and an LED display for easy brewing, it’s ideal for latte lovers and espresso enthusiasts alike. Plus, as Zoe added: “It’s made by Bosch, so you know you’re going to get that great German engineering and quality here.”

