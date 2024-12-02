Find top-rated tech, home and beauty deals at bargain prices this Cyber Monday ( The Independent )

Calling all bargain hunters: it’s your very last chance to save in the Black Friday sale. It’s Cyber Monday, and when the clock strikes midnight, the likes of Amazon, Currys, Pandora, Boots, Argos, John Lewis and more will pull their discounts off their shelves. If you’re doing some last-minute shopping, it’s here where you’ll find the latest discounts and deals – as well as our expert shopping tips.

Whether you’re after beauty products, a high-spec laptop, a new mattress or an upgraded TV, Black Friday and Cyber Monday are second to none when it comes to the sheer number of deals available. To help you save on your next purchase, the IndyBest team of shopping experts are here all Cyber Monday long, working around the clock to bring you the best discounts on our tried and tested favourites.

Having covered Black Friday and Cyber Monday for years, we are well-versed in spotting a good deal from a dud – and we’d only ever recommend you buy something if it comes tried and tested or from a brand or retailer we trust. Without further ado, let’s go shopping!

Read more: Best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals to shop