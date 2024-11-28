Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The best Black Friday air fryer deals have dropped – and it’s here in my dedicated shopping guide that you’ll find the top tried and tested picks. Brilliant at cooking with little to no oil, while also using less energy than an oven – air fryers cost as little as 17p per day to run, making them a must-have energy-saving appliance.

You can currently save 40 per cent on The Independent’s top-rated Salter model (was £137, now £84.99, Currys.co.uk), and there is also £70 off air fryers from Ninja. But it’s not just air fryers that are seeing major discounts – you can save on everything from beauty and fashion to vacuums, dehumidifiers, TVs, laptops and more.

Whether you’re a newbie to the air frying game, or it’s time for an upgrade, I’ve got you covered, with the best Black Friday air fryer deals.

Why you should trust IndyBest when it comes to air fryers

The IndyBest team have been testing the top air fryer models to the test, comparing Ninja models to budget buys from Asda, proving we know how to spot easy-to-clean models, a multi-functional buy and a great bargain. Where Black Friday is concerned, we’ve been covering the sales event for longer than we can remember – so we can spot a good deal from a bad one, and would only ever recommend models we’ve tried and tested from brands and retailers we trust.

Best Black Friday air fryer deals

Dual air fryer deals

Salter EK4548 dual air fryer: Was £137, now £84.99, Currys.co.uk

open image in gallery ( best-air-fryer-review-indybest.png )

I’ve found a truly great deal that you’re not going to want to miss. Right now, our favourite air fryer from our review has 40 per cent off, giving you a saving of £50. The appliance has plenty of amazing features, including the ability to bake, roast, dehydrate and more.Having reviewed a lot of air fryers, Lauren, our tester, said: “This Salter style covers all bases with its relatively large baskets, countless cooking options and incredibly easy-to-use design. Trust us, if you’re thinking you don’t need a dual basket option, it always comes in handy.”

Lakeland dual basket air fryer: Was £89.99, now £64.99, Lakeland.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Lakeland )

Air fryers are true kitchen heroes when it comes to whipping up quick, healthy and delicious meals. Right now, our favourite air fryer for families has £25 off at Lakeland. When seasoned air fryer reverier Lauren tested this model, she found it to be far more generous in basket size than other models she’d tested. This, combined with the ease of use and versatility of the machine, makes it a product well worth your money. “Roast potatoes, shrimp, cakes and chicken wings are just a handful of the pre-set options available, but you can cook almost anything with ease,” Lauren said.

Ninja deluxe foodi dual-zone air fryer AF451UKDBCP: Was £269.99, now £189.99, Ninja.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Ninja )

Ninja’s Black Friday sale has officially launched, and with it comes plenty of air fryer deals for us to enjoy, including this copper model, which is a new and improved version of the AF400UK, which featured in our round-up of the best air fryers. This new model includes the same generous capacity and six pre-set functions but also claims to cook food up to 75 per cent faster than a regular oven while using 75 per cent less fat than traditional frying. This discounted bundle includes silicone tongs, an apron, two non-stick drawers, two non-stick crisper plates, a digital cooking probe and a recipe guide.

Lakeland large adjustable drawer air fryer 9l: Was £149.99, now £64.99, Lakeland.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Lakeland )

If it’s a big discount you’re after, then that’s exactly what I’ve got for you. Lakeland has slashed the price of this air fryer by a whopping £85. And while I haven’t tried it myself, I love the idea of the optional dividing wall in the drawer, meaning you can cook your entire meal in an air fryer should you so wish. It also comes with a generous eight pre-set cooking functions and a clever smart finish function which means you can schedule all food to finish cooking at the same time.

Ninja deluxe double stack XL two-drawer air fryer: Was £269.99, now £209, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Ninja )

If you’re short on countertop space but still want to enjoy a large-capacity air fryer, this stacked model could be just the solution. While it’s designed to be 30 per cent slimmer than other Ninja air fryers, it still has all the same energy-saving and speedy cooking features we love. Now, thanks to Black Friday, it has more than 20 per cent off.

Single-draw air fryer deals

Instant vortex pot plus air fryer: Was £99.99, now £69.99, Currys.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

If you’re looking for a simple but effective air fryer, this one’s perfect for you. Landing a spot in our guide, our dedicated air fryer connoisseur Lauren said: “For a fuss-free, lower-priced air fryer, this is the one to go for. With one glass-fronted door, there are no fancy frills with stirring arms, dual baskets or rotisserie functions, it just gets the job done, plain and simple.”

Ninja air fryer AF100UK: Was £99.99, now £69.99, Currys.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Currys )

Air fryers don’t have to be clunky and dominate your kitchen counter space. There are sleek, space-saving options out there, too – like this compact air fryer from Ninja, which now comes with a 30 per cent discount at Currys. Another one that received rave a review from us, it was noted that despite “using up to 75 per cent less fat than traditional frying methods, you still get a good crunch. Its generous 3.8l basket can fit a medium-sized chicken and allows you to air fry, roast, reheat and dehydrate”. What more could you want?

Proscenic T31 air fryer oven: Was £139, now £99.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

If you’re into high-tech appliances, this is the deal for you. As adept air fryer tester Lauren explains in her review, this super smart air fryer from Proscenic can be controlled by an app, with which you can pre-heat it before you’re home. It also features 12 settings, and comes with a rotisserie cage, which Lauren said produced “the crispiest chips”. Even better, right now you can save nearly £40 on the tried and tested model.

Instanx vortex plus versazone air fryer: Was £199.99, now £99.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

This model from Instax is a great option for those cooking multiple foods at once. With separate multifunction draws, you can whip up your main dish and your side at different speeds and temperatures but all in the same convenient place. To top it off, our tester and air fryer expert, Lauren, reviewed it, she said that the “model was incredibly easy to use, made little to no noise and sucked away odours, so the whole house didn’t smell like a fish and chip shop”. Now a massive 50 per cent off at Amazon.

Ninja foodi nine-in-one multi-cooker 7.5l OP500UK: Was £249, now £139.92, QVC.com

open image in gallery ( Very )

This multi-cooker serves as the perfect addition to your kitchen, allowing you to flex your culinary skills in multiple ways. It’s another model that seasoned air fryer reviewer Lauren tested, finding the air fryer function to perform well, and the “multicooker was a more timely and economically efficient way to cook a roast dinner, too”.

Russell Hobbs XXL family rapid digital air fryer: Was £159.99, now £68.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

For big meals, you can’t go wrong with this family-sized number from Russell Hobbs, which currently has 57 per cent off at Amazon. The modern LED screen gives the appliance a chic look you’ll happily don your kitchen counter with, and the generous 8l draw size will make midweek meals a breeze. Plus, the brand claims you can save up to 57 per cent of energy compared to a conventional oven.

Russell Hobbs satisfy air and grill multi cooker: Was £164.99, now £72.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( The Independent )

Just because the weather is getting colder doesn’t mean you have to stop grilling because you can actually ditch your barbecue for an air fryer – and true to form, the team has another tried and tested recommendation. Found to be the best grilling air fryer by Lauren, who assessed a whole range of different air fryers for herreview, this model works in a “similar way to a barbecue”, making it easy to grill burgers, chicken and kebabs. You can currently save 56 per cent on this do-it-all model.

Tower vortx 3.8l colour air fryer: Was £59.99, now £39.99, Towerhousewares.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Tower )

This air fryer is certainly one you won’t mind sitting on your countertop. But, aside from its chic, grey-blue colourway, this is a powerful, easy-to-use and great-value machine. Plus, thanks to the additional discount you can now take it home for less than £40. Adding to the great value, the brand claims the air fryer uses up to 70 per cent less energy than a regular oven.

Tower T17021 family size air fryer: Was £69.99, now £37.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

This sleek compact air fryer landed a coveted spot on our review of the best air fryers thanks to its exceptional value for money. Already an affordable machine, this bit of kit just got even better thanks to a 46 per cent discount from Amazon. It was found to make “delicious succulent meats, roasted vegetables and crispy fries time and again”.

Tower xpress pro combo 10-in-1 digital air fryer oven with rotisserie: Was £139.99, now £54.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Amazon has slashed the price of this tried and tested air fryer from Tower, reducing the price by a massive 61 per cent. This model was picked as the best for cooking meats in our review of the best air fryers. “Steaks were just as delicious as sausages, kebabs and burgers too, and there was often enough room to slip some veg onto the shelf to cook a full meal as well,” said Lauren,our seasoned air fryer tester.

Russell Hobbs satisfry air fryer: Was £109, now £69, Very.co.uk

open image in gallery ( russell hobbs air fryer black friday deals indybest )

You can save £40 on this Russell Hobbs air fryer right now at Very. This model was praised for its good looks and compact design in our review of the best air fryers: “Not only is it chic and sleek in appearance, but this compact kitchen accessory also impressed us when cooking.” It was also found to have seven easy pre-set functions, and the crispy roast potatoes were a special favourite.

Philips essential air fryer 5000 series XL connected: Was £179.99, now £69.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

If you consider yourself a tech-savvy chef, then this futuristic-looking air fryer from Samsung is sure to whet your appetite. Considered the best smart air fryer in our review, our air fryer expert Lauren said it was stylish, silent and super easy to use thanks to the smartphone app. The review noted that if “you really want to level up your kitchen game, then this Philips essential air fryer is the smartest little gadget that will have you cooking crispy chips from your bed”. And now it has over 60 per cent off at Amazon.

Our Place wonder oven: Was £195, now £150, Ourplace.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Our Place )

Our Place products have been featured the a couple of our reviews, including the best non-stick frying pans. So, when I saw that the coveted six-in-one air fryer was on sale with more than 20 per cent off, I had to let you know. This countertop oven does more than just look good – it can fry, roast, grill, bake and toast, all with a super-fast two-and-a-half minute preheat. While the team has yet to try it out, I can see how the steam-infused technology makes it stand out from other air fryers, and the multilevel shelves would make cooking a whole meal a breeze. If you don’t snap it up, I will.

