Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

After weeks of waiting, Black Friday has finally arrived, and with it comes the chance to save yourself some serious money with a great laptop deal. I’ve found some enticing discounts from top brands such as Apple, Microsoft, Dell and Asus, but you’ll want to be quick to secure these deals, as they won’t be around for long.

The Black Friday sales see prices drop on laptops across every price bracket, whether you’re after the latest MacBook, a portable gaming powerhouse or a deal on a cheap Chromebook.

As IndyBest’s resident laptop nerd, I’ve been covering the Black Friday sale for years. I only recommend laptops I’ve tested and from the brands I trust, so you can be sure that these savings are genuine. Our expert shoppers are also busily rounding up discounts on everything from Amazon devices, TVs and iPads to electric toothbrushes, mattresses and more – so keep checking in for new deals.

Read more: Our live Black Friday 2024 guide

Why trust IndyBest’s Black Friday laptop deals coverage

Our team of shopping experts have been covering Black Friday and other online sales for years. As well as tracking prices and knowing how to spot a good deal from a bad one, I spend all year testing and reviewing new and existing laptops, to bring you recommendations on tech I think you’ll love.

Best Black Friday laptop deals

Dell XPS 15: Was £1,149, now £929, Dell.com

open image in gallery Dell XPS 15 with best buy logo ( Dell/The Independent )

The Dell XPS 15 is one of the best laptops you can buy, and right now you can get £200 off some configurations in the Dell Black Friday Sale. This powerhouse of a Windows laptop runs on a 13th-generation Intel chip, giving it unbeatable versatility and performance whether you’re burning through processor-intensive projects on the go or kicking back with Netflix on the couch.

MacBook air (13.6in, M2, 2022): Was £1099, now £849, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Here’s a £250 saving on the previous generation MacBook air, which launched in 2022 with the then-latest M2 processor. Still a blisteringly fast machine, the thin, lightweight, 13in laptop is now the cheapest device in the MacBook air range.

Samsung Galaxy Book 4 FE: Was £749.99, now £429.99, Box.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Samsung )

Samsung’s Galaxy Book range of laptops usually comes in a little too expensive to recommend, but this deal price on the more affordable ‘FE’ edition makes it a great choice. You get an all-day battery life, fast charging and impressive all-round performance for productivity and creative tasks, while the premium build quality, lightweight materials and generous port selection put more expensive laptops to shame.

Lenovo IdeaPad 5: Was £749.99, now £449.99, Box.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Lenovo )

There’s £300 off the Lenovo IdeaPad slim 5, a thin and lightweight mid-range Windows laptop running on a decently powerful 13th generation Intel processor. The 16in screen is great for working with multiple windows, while the thin bezels and raised webcam gives you plenty of screen space to play around with.

Asus Vivobook 14: Was £249.99, now £149.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery Asus Vivobook 14 E410KA ( AsusS )

The affordable but well-designed Asus Vivobook 14 has £100 off at Amazon. The 14in is perfect for light office work, a school laptop and basic tasks, and the battery-efficient Intel Celeron chip gives it enough performance for streaming entertainment. You get a year of Microsoft 365 included, too.

Lenovo yoga slim 7X: Was £1,299.99, now £1,039.99, Lenovo.com

open image in gallery ( Lenovo )

While I haven’t tested this exact model, I am a big fan of Lenovo. So much so, that the brand’s yoga slim 7 featured in my guide to 2024’s best laptops, where I praised its “excellent performance, long battery life, and comfortable typing experience” – all features you’ll find in the upgraded 7X, now with £250 off. With the 7X you’ll also find a 3K OLED touchscreen, Intel i9 processor and 1TB SSD.

Asus Vivobook 15: Was £699.99, now £329, Very.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Asus )

Thanks to Very, you can snap up the Asus vivobook 15 for less than £350. When I reviewed this laptop, I found its Intel Core i5 processor is great for everyday use cases, such as taking notes, web browsing and researching, but is also just about powerful enough to cope with photo editing, audio engineering and graphic design. However, the cherry on the cake was the high-definition screen and slim bezels, which make the vivobook 15 ideal for streaming, too.

Surface Laptop 4: Was £1,999, now £699.97, Laptopsdirect.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Microsoft )

The Surface Laptop 4 range is now two generations old, but this huge clearance deal on the top-spec configuration of Microsoft’s 2021 laptop still offers excellent performance thanks to a powerful Intel Core i7 chip and 16GB of RAM. Priced at £2,000 when it launched, it’s now cheaper than the entry-level version of the most recent Surface Laptop devices.

Asus Chromebook plus CX34: Was £429, now £269, Very.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Asus )

Our top pick of the Chromebooks, the CX34 features in our round-up of the best laptops of 2024. This model is one of the better examples of the form, pairing a sleek minimalist design with sensible specifications. Developed in partnership with Google, it’s specced to match a decent entry-level Windows laptop with an Intel Core i3 processor backed up by 8GB of RAM. Higher configurations are available if you want even better performance.

HP Pavilion x360 14 laptop: Was £599, now £399 Currys.co.uk

open image in gallery ( HP )

For those seeking something flexible – both physically and in terms of performance – this HP model is a great choice. The laptop is designed to sit as normal but it can also bend into a ‘tent’ shape for presentations or watching films, and even flattens into a tablet when bending the keyboard out of the way. I’ve reviewed a similar HP Pavilion 14 model, and found it handled basic tasks with ease, but was also speedy enough to cope with more demanding jobs, such as photo editing and handling large files.

Apple macbook air M3: Was £1099, now £849, Very.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Apple/The Independent )

In my review of the best laptops for 2024, the macbook air M3 was my pick for the best Apple model. I’m not the only one who loves it either as IndyBest tech expert David Phelan also wrote a dedicated review of the device, in which he praised its display as “one of the best around”. He said: “The Air’s speed and battery life are outstanding and more than enough for almost everyone. In fact, the Apple MacBook Air is the best general-use laptop you can buy, with gorgeous looks, weight and thickness that are the ultimate in portability, and deeply impressive performance.” Tempted? I thought so. Secure yours with more than £200 off, today.

When will Black Friday deals end?

Black Friday falls the day after Thanksgiving in the US, meaning this year the mammoth sale kicked off on Friday 29 November. Lasting a full four days, the deals will end on Cyber Monday (2 December 2024).

Can I grab more laptop bargains on Cyber Monday?

Deals are everchanging throughout Black Friday and Cyber Monday – prices change, some offers will vanish and others will prove so popular that they’ll sell out. So, if you’re looking to get a deal on something you’d hate to miss out on, it’s wise to snap the offer up as soon as you can. That being said, Cyber Monday is renowned for its stellar tech deals, so you can expect to find some brilliant offers on top-rated laptops. Don’t wait too long though, as the deals will end at midnight on Monday 2 December.

Looking for more great savings? Alex has rounded up the best Black Friday tech deals