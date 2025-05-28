Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.
I tested smart doorbells for picture quality, good looks and ease of use
Video doorbells have gone from niche to normal in just a few years. We’re well past the novelty phase, and video doorbells are now a standard part of the smart home setup – it’s hard not to walk down a street without hearing the chime of a Ring doorbell.
While most models do the basics by connecting to your wifi, streaming live footage to your phone and pinging you when someone presses the bell or triggers the motion sensor, many now go further. Plenty of the latest video doorbells boast features like package detection, auto-replies and video messages – think voicemail, but for your doorstep.
There are plenty of options. Too many, in fact. From quick-install battery-powered bells to wired-in setups with higher-end features, it can be hard to know where to start. There are also a few hidden costs to watch for. It sounds bizarre, but some video doorbells don’t even come with a bell, so if you’re in the house without your phone, you won’t hear a thing. And some brands charge extra for cloud storage if you want to record or review footage.
With all that in mind, whether you’re after something simple or fully kitted out, I’ve tested the best video doorbells to help you find the right one for your home.
I spent about five months road-testing doorbells in an extremely busy household. After easy installation, I was looking for doorbells with good audio and picture quality that didn’t lag, so I could have an actual, proper conversation when away from my home. I also wanted a doorbell that looked nice on my front door. Decent night-vision quality was also appreciated, as was general picture quality. Another thing I factored in was data storage – what were the costs of subscriptions for cloud-based storage, and how long was footage stored for if I needed to go back through my calls and look? Here are the ones that impressed me the most.
There have been a few newer Ring models since this one – the Ring 3, 4 and Battery Plus – but I still think the second-gen Ring doorbell strikes the best balance between price and performance. You get crisp HD video, night vision, two-way talk and motion alerts with barely any lag. In my testing, the connection was fast and reliable, and alerts landed on my phone almost instantly.
Installation was a breeze, no hardwiring needed. The app is simple to use, and I could customise whether I wanted alerts when someone pressed the bell, or just when it sensed motion. It even picked up parcel deliveries, though smaller packages occasionally slipped out of view because of the narrower field of vision.
If you’ve got a larger home or want to see right down to the floor, one of the pricier models might be better, but for most homes, it’s more than enough. It doesn’t have extras like colour night vision or pre-roll footage, but honestly, I didn’t miss them.
The core features work so well here that it makes the newer, bulkier models feel a bit unnecessary. You’ll need a Ring Protect plan (£4.99 per month) if you want to store or review clips, but for everyday use, this is still the smartest and most dependable video doorbell I’ve tested.
Amazon’s suite of home security cameras includes this Blink video doorbell. It offers great functionality at a lower price point. Setup is easy, as is installation – the app takes you through both. You can use it as a standalone doorbell or together with a sync module (£41.99, Amazon.co.uk), which is sold separately or as a bundle on Amazon. The great thing about the sync module is that it stores your footage locally, which is great for privacy. The doorbell’s battery life also lasts longer if you use a sync module, but I tested it without the module, and it worked well.
You also get a free 30-day trial of the Blink subscription, which is the cloud-based storage option. After that, it’s £2.50 per month, which is cheaper than Ring’s similar offering.
I experienced a tiny lag between phone answering and real-time doorstep action, but that wasn’t too bad. The audio quality was good at both ends – it was easy to hear what someone was saying on the doorstep, and they could hear me when I spoke through the app. I could adjust the motion-detection function so it only recorded relevant events, and I could adjust the length of the clip it captured. The night vision was decent, too.
The actual doorbell is less obtrusive than some others I’ve tested, and it comes in white or black (no interchangeable plate, though, so you have to commit up front). It looks more plasticky than some others, but it’s slimmer, so it should fit on almost any door frame.
The impressive 180-degree viewing angle on this doorbell is perfect if you have a large driveway. The 2K picture and sound quality are great, too. It’s also very easy to set up through the app, although it doesn’t take you through how to install the physical doorbell. It comes with two wedge kits, though, so you can make sure you’re getting the right angle on your doorbell. I liked that it included a plug-in chime for inside the house, so if you’re far from the door, you should still hear when someone comes calling. Many video doorbells don’t have this included, as you have to buy it as an extra.
The two-way talk is smooth on this doorbell, with barely any perceptible lag time. I found the functionality a tiny bit annoying – when the doorbell is pressed, it calls your phone, which then takes you through to the app when you answer. This is something you get used to, however, and doesn’t cause any major issues.
The Ezviz is also bolstered by some additional security features. There’s a loitering-detection function, which triggers an alarm if people hang around the area for longer than the time period you’ve specified. You can also specify how hard your doorbell works, in terms of what it’s monitoring, to prolong battery life – great if you’re away for long periods of time.
You can store footage on a cloud or locally on a micro SD card (this isn’t included). If you want to use Ezviz’s CloudPlay, you’ll get a free trial, then it’s down to you to fork out for a subscription, which starts at £2.99 per month. The actual doorbell is quite chunky, yet not as wide as some other doorbells. It’s white plastic, though, with a large button. You can’t miss it – for better or worse.
For a fraction of the price of some doorbells on this list, the Toucan does most of the things the others do. It has video and two-way talk, so you can see and speak to whoever’s at your door. I found the sound on this doorbell distorted even at low volumes, so this may be where it falls down slightly, but unless audio quality really matters to you, you’ll be fine with this doorbell.
You can adjust the radius for motion detection and also the motion zones. Also, rather impressively for the price, it comes with a battery-operated chime kit. This was very handy, as I could move it from room to room as I went, and even carry it with me if I was in the garden. If you detect something dodgy going on via your camera and you’re not at home, you can set off a siren or make a 999 call from the app.
The Toucan also offers free cloud-based storage for the last 24 hours, and it will let you download five videos a month. If you want to extend the period or have unlimited downloads, you will need to upgrade to pro or elite packages, which start at £2.99 per month. A smart thing about this doorbell is that you can have it play pre-recorded auto answers, such as telling couriers to leave a package in a safe spot.
Setting up this doorbell is a bit of a faff compared with the other options on this list, but only because you have to set up the included chime box first, then the doorbell. This still only took me about 20 minutes, though. Once set up, the picture was good quality, thanks to the 1,080px camera, and the audio quality was clear on the two-way talk.
The app wasn’t quite as slick as some others I’ve tested, but I am being super picky on that point. Another good point is the excellent night-vision camera – probably the sharpest and brightest picture I’ve tried, and there’s minimal lag time between action and the display on my phone.
You can insert a micro SD card into the chime to store your footage locally, which is great for people who have privacy concerns.
The doorbell itself looks smart – it’s totally black, with a blue light-up ring around the button. While not obtrusive, it is slightly wider than some others in this lineup, so make sure it fits your doorframe. It is probably the most attractive doorbell I tested – although beauty is in the eye of the beholder.
This mid-range video doorbell had a lot of great features. It has a good 1,080px camera onboard, which provided crisp footage, and there was little lag between the action and displayed on my phone. I found that the two-way audio was clear and allowed me to have a conversation with callers.
When the bell rang, all linked phones received a call and could immediately see who was at the door without having to open the app. From this screen, you can talk directly to the caller or send an automated message from a selection of pre-loaded messages.
The Arlo doorbell doesn’t look bad, either. You can choose between a plain black or black with a white-gloss trim colourway. It’s also pretty slim, so it will fit on most doorframes. You can use this as a battery-operated doorbell or have it wired in. Plus, there’s an easy guide on the app to guide you through the installation of the battery. It took me about 15 minutes from opening the box.
As with the Eufy S200, the S330 comes with a “HomeBase” included. This stores your data locally, which means it’s great if you have privacy concerns or don’t want to pay storage subscription fees. The installation of this product is fairly easy, but the HomeBase has to be connected to your router via a cable, which means having another plastic box on your shelves. The HomeBase also acts as a chime for your doorbell, so you can hear it in the house even if you don’t have a connected phone on you.
What puts the S330 above many other video doorbells is its dual cameras. One camera catches footage straight on, while the other captures footage from the floor. I found this brilliant for when delivery drivers brought packages, especially in combination with the package detection, which alerts you when something’s been left on your doorstep. The app displays this footage spliced together, so you can see the front-on and doorstep footage in the same window.
The so-called AI-powered delivery guard will also remind you throughout the day to collect your parcel, which wore a bit thin, but it will warn you when someone approaches your parcel, which gave me peace of mind. I also loved the “balanced motion detection” feature, which makes the doorbell take a break after each motion it detects – this meant I didn’t get repeat alerts for the same event, and saved the doorbell’s battery life. You can tweak this in your settings. The picture quality on my phone was first class, and although there’s a lag time, it’s almost imperceptible. I was thoroughly impressed by the S330, but it’s quite a jump price-wise from the S200 above.
As well as working as part of Apple homeKit, the Aqara doorbell is compatible with Google and Alexa’s home hub displays. This makes it a flexible option if you’re still working out what smart-home setup works for you. Installation was frustration-free – the chime box and doorbell are already paired, so you just switch on the chime, load batteries into the doorbell and scan the QR code on your phone. The doorbell itself is quite large – it’s not going to fit on thin doorframes very easily. Although it has a plastic finish, I liked that it’s matte, so it didn’t look too plastic-fantastic on my front door. I also liked that it included a (very loud) chime box as standard, and that I could change these chimes, depending on my mood.
The Aqara G4 comes with a seven-day free cloud-based storage option, or you can insert a microSD card if you prefer to keep your data locally. Other good points for those who are privacy-conscious are that it can disguise your voice, which is fun, but might be useful if you are worried about unknown callers. The picture quality is decent – not the best in this round-up, but I found it perfectly fine. It gives a nice wide angle, too.
I was also impressed by how short the lag time is – there’s none, which made it much easier to conduct a conversation. There is facial recognition – the doorbell can learn up to 30 faces – and when it does, you can set up devices to power up, such as switching the lights on when it recognises a family member is arriving home when it’s dark outside.
This is another brand that includes a chime box as standard. This box needs to be connected to your router, but is much smaller and more discreet than Eufy’s version. The doorbell itself, however, is not going to win any awards for looks – it almost has a retro 1980s tech feel to it. However, the tech underneath is anything but old-fashioned.
There’s colour night vision, which I found really helpful to work out who was calling after hours (there’s a spotlight and starlight sensor integrated into the doorbell). There’s also the top-to-toe camera angle, which I found pretty decent at capturing the whole person on the doorstep rather than just their foreheads. This is especially useful if they’ve dumped a large delivery outside your home. There’s absolutely no lag here, which meant I had frustration-free interactions. The sound quality is crystal clear, too. There is also integrated AI software, which tells you whether a vehicle or person is outside your house – you can filter these notifications to suit you.
If you already own a Google device, such as a Google Hub or Nest thermostat, you’re going to find the Nest doorbell integrates perfectly into your life. Even if you’re not a seasoned Google fan, this doorbell is a decent option.
It was easy to set up via the app – I didn’t even have to remember my wifi password – and the app is easy to use. When I say easy, I also mean basic, especially when compared with some of the others in this round-up. That surprised me slightly, but it did all the essential things I needed it to, so I didn’t feel like I was missing out. I was able to see and speak to callers live on my doorstep, and the in-built AI sent an alert to my phone to let me know when it detected a parcel, animal, person or vehicle – it’ll tell you which it reckons it is. You can set the activity zones, too, so if you live by a busy street or share a driveway, you won’t be getting irrelevant notifications.
While I wasn’t blown away by the picture quality, the sound quality is great, and the lag time is imperceptible. This meant speaking to someone on the doorstep was frustration-free, and I was able to leave instructions if I couldn’t answer the door. If you subscribe to Nest Aware for storage, you can also opt in (or out) of facial recognition, so your doorbell can recognise frequent callers. You can choose not to be notified every time your partner gets home, for example, and I found this super useful. I appreciated the extra privacy feature, too: a small green light comes on the Nest doorbell when someone is viewing it live.
Most popular video doorbells are compatible with Alexa and Amazon Echo devices. For the most seamless setup and experience, Alexa users should consider choosing a Ring doorbell. Ring is also owned by Amazon, so the functionality between the devices is more reliable than with a third-party video doorbell.
Video doorbells list which voice assistants and smart home setups they’re compatible with. Look out for the “Works with Alexa” badge, the “Works with Hey Google” (or “Works with Nest”) badge, and the “Works with Apple HomeKit” badge.
Most of the bestselling video doorbells don’t store recordings locally, but upload their footage to the cloud. This makes them more secure – as an intruder would be unable to access and destroy the evidence – but to cover the cost of storing and viewing these recordings, a monthly subscription fee is charged.
Many video doorbells work without a subscription, either by deleting footage after a short while, only providing live audio and video feeds, or by storing their recordings locally. I’ve chosen the Toucan wireless video doorbell (£99.95, Toucansolution.co.uk) as the best video doorbell without a subscription.
Battery-powered video doorbells are easier to install than their wired counterparts and can usually be secured to a wall or door using the supplied anchors and some basic tools.
Installing a wired video doorbell requires basic knowledge of wiring. Each doorbell will have a slightly different installation, so follow the instructions carefully. If you’re not confident, book an electrician to do the job.
Some general tips to bear in mind: take a picture of your old wiring before you begin, so you can put things back the way they were, if needed, and switch off the power at the fuse box before you start working (though if you need us to tell you that, you should probably call an electrician).
Like changing a light fitting or rewiring a plug, installing a video doorbell does not require a certified electrician to carry out the work.
This doesn’t mean installing a video doorbell is a simple or safe task, however. While there are easy-to-follow guides online, if you want to be absolutely sure the doorbell is installed properly, it’s worth calling a professional. Most electricians will be very familiar with the leading brands of video doorbells and can carry out the work quickly and without fuss.
Not all video doorbells need wifi, but most do. Some video doorbells have SIM cards and operate on mobile data networks. Wired video doorbells will continue to work like a traditional doorbell, even if you lose wifi.
The Ring doorbell offers incredible value for money. You get great HD images and most of the top-of-the-range functions at a fraction of the price of some others in this round-up. The subscription fee is fair for the service offered. Plus, I love how customisable the functions are, from choosing your chime to the sensitivity of the motion detection. If you’re not keen on cloud-based storage, the eufy S330 looks great and offers quality footage, and the chime box is included in the price.
