Video doorbells have gone from niche to normal in just a few years. We’re well past the novelty phase, and video doorbells are now a standard part of the smart home setup – it’s hard not to walk down a street without hearing the chime of a Ring doorbell.

While most models do the basics by connecting to your wifi, streaming live footage to your phone and pinging you when someone presses the bell or triggers the motion sensor, many now go further. Plenty of the latest video doorbells boast features like package detection, auto-replies and video messages – think voicemail, but for your doorstep.

There are plenty of options. Too many, in fact. From quick-install battery-powered bells to wired-in setups with higher-end features, it can be hard to know where to start. There are also a few hidden costs to watch for. It sounds bizarre, but some video doorbells don’t even come with a bell, so if you’re in the house without your phone, you won’t hear a thing. And some brands charge extra for cloud storage if you want to record or review footage.

With all that in mind, whether you’re after something simple or fully kitted out, I’ve tested the best video doorbells to help you find the right one for your home.

How I tested

A selection of the best video doorbells tested for this review ( Zoe Phillimore )

I spent about five months road-testing doorbells in an extremely busy household. After easy installation, I was looking for doorbells with good audio and picture quality that didn’t lag, so I could have an actual, proper conversation when away from my home. I also wanted a doorbell that looked nice on my front door. Decent night-vision quality was also appreciated, as was general picture quality. Another thing I factored in was data storage – what were the costs of subscriptions for cloud-based storage, and how long was footage stored for if I needed to go back through my calls and look? Here are the ones that impressed me the most.

The best video doorbells for 2025 are: