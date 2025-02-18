Ring is best known for its video doorbells and security cameras, but it also makes a comprehensive home alarm system. Sold in various sizes, these systems include devices like door and window sensors, motion detectors and keypads, plus alarm sirens, a sensor that responds to breaking glass, and a panic button.
All of these connect to the same Ring app and system used by the company’s doorbells and cameras, so everything is accessible from one place. Ring’s subscription tiers also work across all of its products, and each component can be bought separately to expand your system when required.
One important thing to note is how Ring Alarm does not offer live, 24/7 monitoring in the UK. This is available in the US, where an agent will call to check you’re okay when your alarm is triggered, then contact the emergency services if required.
UK customers do not get this. Instead, the Ring Alarm system issues an automated call to you, and any of your emergency contacts, until someone answers. I’ll explain this in more detail later.
So how does Ring Alarm perform, and should you consider it for protecting your home? Read on to find out.
I installed the Ring Alarm system in my home. Since I live in a one-bedroom flat I opted for the small pack. Larger packs include multiple door, window and motion sensors, and some also come with an external siren. Ring sells all of these components separately, so you can expand your system as required. During the testing process I tried out the alarm, its integration with Alexa, and Ring’s ‘Alarm Calls’ system, which calls you and your emergency contacts when the alarm is triggered.
Why you can trust us
The Independent is committed to providing unbiased reviews and expert shopping advice across a range of home improvement products. Our team of experts has spent years testing and rating the latest smart home tech in our homes, gardens and under real-world conditions, so you can be sure our verdicts are authentic and based on personal experience with each product featured. When it comes to security systems, our expert testers consider everything from app features and ease of setup to ongoing subscription costs.
Ring Alarm
Wireless protocol: Z-Wave
Base station backup battery: Yes, up to 24 hours
Door/window sensor battery: Replaceable, up to three years
Keypad battery: Rechargeable, up to seven months
Motion detector battery: Replaceable, up to three years
Base station dimensions: 17 x 17 x 4 cm
Base station connectivity: Wi-Fi, Ethernet, Z-Wave
Sensor/accessory limit: 100
Base station Z-Wave range: Up to 76 metres
Why we love it
Simple setup
Great integration with other Ring products
Battery and cellular backup
Take note
No live monitoring
Cannot call emergency services
Limited smart home integration
Ring’s alarm system is one that, on its own and in its simplest form, as reviewed here, is among the simplest around. But buying this kit is merely the start when it comes to Ring products.
There is of course the company’s range of video doorbells and chimes to consider, along with indoor and outdoor security cameras – some motorised, some with integrated spotlights – intercom systems, peephole cameras, panic buttons, sirens, solar panels and more mounting solutions than you can possibly imagine.
Then there’s the Ring Home subscription service, which is practically a necessity since none of its doorbells and security cameras can save footage without it. This comes in three tiers and can be paid monthly or annually with no fixed-term contract.
Subscribe, and the Ring Alarm system gains a cellular backup service that keeps it online even during an internet failure or power cut, and a function that calls you and your emergency contacts whenever the alarm is triggered.
Ring Alarm is a security simple that’s as simple or as complex as you choose. It ties in neatly with the company’s video doorbells and security cameras, and integrates with the Alexa smart home platform and voice assistant too.
The small Ring Alarm kit reviewed here has a retail price of £219, but sometimes falls as low as £129. It includes a base station, a keypad, one door/window contact sensor, one motion detector, a range extender and a set of Ring-branded stickers to ward off would-be burglars.
There is no dedicated siren, but instead both the base station and the keypad contain a speaker. This chimes to let you know the system is active, and sounds a loud alarm when the system is triggered. Ring sells a wall-mountable outdoor siren separately, although it is included with some larger Ring Alarm kits.
Installation is easy, and there are video tutorials for every component in the Ring app. The process starts with plugging in the base station and connecting it to your WiFi network and Ring account. After that, just pull out the plastic tabs of each component; this powers them on and sees them automatically connect to your system. You can then assign each device to a room or area of your home (hallway, kitchen, front door, etc) and give them a name (like Hallway Motion Sensor).
While the base station uses WiFi (or Ethernet, if your router is within easy reach), to connect to the internet and the Ring app of your phone, everything else connects to the base station using Z-Wave. This is a wireless technology created specifically for smart home devices. The included range extender helps keep every component connected to the base station, and might need relocating to a different wall socket as you grow your Ring Alarm system.
Both the base station and keypad have batteries. For the former this acts as a backup (alongside a cellular connection to the phone network) in case of a home power outage. For the keypad this means it can be positioned anywhere in the home, and only plugged in for occasional recharging. Both can be wall-mounted with the included screws and wall plugs. The keypad can be used to arm or disarm the system, by entering your user-defined passcode, and there are dedicated buttons for sounded specific alarm sounds, such as in the event of a fire, a break-in or a medical emergency. Ideally you’ll want to buy Ring’s external siren to be sure these alarms are heard outside your property.
The contact sensor uses a magnet to tell when its two halves are close by or separated. Like the contact sensors of many other security systems, they simply stick to a door or window, then tell the alarm when it is open or closed. They work when up to 2.5cm apart, so should fit on just about any door or window frame. The motion detector also sticks into place, and is designed to fit high up (ideally at 2.3 metres) in the corner of a room or hallway. Each component feels well made, and I had no issues getting everything set up.
Ring Alarm software
Ring Alarm uses the same smartphone app as its video doorbells and security cameras, handily putting everything in one place and combining them to create a single, cohesive home security system.
The app includes clear, concise instructions for setting up every Ring Alarm device. It also took care of a software update that my base station required, and in all the installation process took about 30 minutes. After that, I had a fully functional system, along with a free 30-day trial of the premium tier of Ring Home.
Arming the alarm system is done either via the keypad, or by tapping an icon in the Ring app. You then have a set amount of time to leave before the alarm is armed; this time can be adjusted between zero and 180 seconds in the app. The same is true for when you return home, with the alarm either triggering immediately, or after up to 180 seconds. You are best setting this to 30 seconds, or however long it generally takes you to disarm the system once the door has been opened.
It’s also possible to adjust how the system works when in Home mode. Between Disarmed and Away, Home can be used to set certain aspects of the alarm when you are in the property. That way, you can have an alarm sound if a certain door is opened, for example, while the motion detectors ignore you walking between rooms. This could also work well at night, with the alarm configured to only trigger if movement is detected downstairs. It’s also possible to create a schedule, which could be useful if you are always away from home at the same times every day.
When the alarm is triggered, you are notified via an app notification and an email from Ring. The alarm is then switched off from either the app, or by entering your passcode on the keypad.
Ring Alarm smart home features
Since Amazon owns Ring, this alarm integrates well with the Alexa smart home ecosystem. The voice assistant can be used to set the alarm, check its status, and disarm it by stating your passcode. It also works with Alexa Routines, so you can create a routine where saying “Alexa, goodnight” arms the alarm. This routine could be configured to control other smart home devices too, such as lighting, door locks and plugs.
Ring devices do not have native support for Google Home or Apple HomeKit, but some workarounds are possible using third-party automation systems. In reality though, if you want your security to work with a smart home system that isn’t Alexa, you’re best looking for an alternative to Ring.
Ring subscription plans and monitoring explained
Ring products have less functionality if you don’t pay for a subscription. That said, while its doorbells and cameras don’t save video without paying, and are therefore somewhat useless, Ring Alarm still works as a basic intruder deterrent. The siren will still sound if someone enters when the alarm is armed, and you’ll be notified via a smartphone app.
You can arm and disarm the system using the keypad, but this cannot be done from the app unless you pay for a subscription.
Ring Alarm subscriptions in the UK start at £7.99 a month or £79.99 for a year. Pay this, and you unlock a range of features. These include a cellular backup, where the alarm switches to a mobile phone network connection whenever your home internet goes offline, or the base station disconnects from your router. Paying also unlocks the ability to arm and disarm via the app, whether you are at home or anywhere in the world, and creates a 60-day timeline of events in the app, so you can see exactly what happened and when.
Crucially, paying for a Ring Alarm subscription unlocks a feature called Alarm Calls. With that set up and enabled, Ring will place an automated phone call to your emergency contacts. Ideally you set yourself up as the first contact, followed by people like your partner, neighbour etc. Ring will work through the list until someone answers.
However, it is important to note that a human does not make this phone call. Unlike some other alarm systems, like Simplisafe, this is a very basic form of monitoring, and it cannot be used to alert the emergency services. Ring offers such a service in the US, but not in the UK (at the time of writing in early 2025).
I tried out the Alarm Calls function. The call came through to my phone about five seconds after the alarm was triggered, and an automated voice told me what had happened. It included details about the address and what exactly had caused the alarm, which in this instance was motion detected in the hallway. If I hadn’t answered, the system would have moved to the next emergency contact. Meanwhile, the alarm was blaring from both the base station and the keypad, the Ring app had buzzed my phone, and I’d received an automated email.
This all works well, and I’d like to think a burglar would leave the moment the alarm sounded (plus they’d be captured on video if I had Ring cameras and a doorbell installed). But it lacks the reassurance of a human-monitored system like Simplisafe. Although that system costs much more – up to £27.99 a month compared to £7.99 for Ring – for some homeowners it’ll be worth the premium.
The verdict: Ring Alarm home security system
If you already own a Ring doorbell or security camera, adding a Ring Alarm system to your home is a no-brainer. It is very easy to install, connects seamlessly with your existing system, and provides an extra layer of security.
I like how Ring offers a small kit for apartment owners or renters, but which can then be expanded to work with houses of practically any size. I also like how Ring’s subscription service, which can feel expensive if only used with a single doorbell, adds features to the alarm system for no extra cost. So if you’re already paying £7.99 for the Standard tier, you’ll unlock the Alarm Calls and cellular backup features at no extra cost.
All that’s missing is professional monitoring. Ring’s approach of making automated phone calls is still useful, especially if this leads to a neighbour checking on your property while you’re away. But if you want anything more proactive, and a monitoring system that can call the emergency services, you’ll have to look elsewhere.
