Ring Alarm hardware

The small Ring Alarm kit reviewed here has a retail price of £219, but sometimes falls as low as £129. It includes a base station, a keypad, one door/window contact sensor, one motion detector, a range extender and a set of Ring-branded stickers to ward off would-be burglars.

There is no dedicated siren, but instead both the base station and the keypad contain a speaker. This chimes to let you know the system is active, and sounds a loud alarm when the system is triggered. Ring sells a wall-mountable outdoor siren separately, although it is included with some larger Ring Alarm kits.

The kit includes a battery-powered keypad and a plug-in range extender ( The Independent / Alistair Charlton )

Installation is easy, and there are video tutorials for every component in the Ring app. The process starts with plugging in the base station and connecting it to your WiFi network and Ring account. After that, just pull out the plastic tabs of each component; this powers them on and sees them automatically connect to your system. You can then assign each device to a room or area of your home (hallway, kitchen, front door, etc) and give them a name (like Hallway Motion Sensor).

While the base station uses WiFi (or Ethernet, if your router is within easy reach), to connect to the internet and the Ring app of your phone, everything else connects to the base station using Z-Wave. This is a wireless technology created specifically for smart home devices. The included range extender helps keep every component connected to the base station, and might need relocating to a different wall socket as you grow your Ring Alarm system.

Both the base station and keypad have batteries. For the former this acts as a backup (alongside a cellular connection to the phone network) in case of a home power outage. For the keypad this means it can be positioned anywhere in the home, and only plugged in for occasional recharging. Both can be wall-mounted with the included screws and wall plugs. The keypad can be used to arm or disarm the system, by entering your user-defined passcode, and there are dedicated buttons for sounded specific alarm sounds, such as in the event of a fire, a break-in or a medical emergency. Ideally you’ll want to buy Ring’s external siren to be sure these alarms are heard outside your property.

Ring's contact sensors work on doors and windows. ( The Independent / Alistair Charlton )

The contact sensor uses a magnet to tell when its two halves are close by or separated. Like the contact sensors of many other security systems, they simply stick to a door or window, then tell the alarm when it is open or closed. They work when up to 2.5cm apart, so should fit on just about any door or window frame. The motion detector also sticks into place, and is designed to fit high up (ideally at 2.3 metres) in the corner of a room or hallway. Each component feels well made, and I had no issues getting everything set up.

Ring Alarm software

The Ring app is used to control the alarm system ( The Independent / Alistair Charlton )

Ring Alarm uses the same smartphone app as its video doorbells and security cameras, handily putting everything in one place and combining them to create a single, cohesive home security system.

The app includes clear, concise instructions for setting up every Ring Alarm device. It also took care of a software update that my base station required, and in all the installation process took about 30 minutes. After that, I had a fully functional system, along with a free 30-day trial of the premium tier of Ring Home.

Arming the alarm system is done either via the keypad, or by tapping an icon in the Ring app. You then have a set amount of time to leave before the alarm is armed; this time can be adjusted between zero and 180 seconds in the app. The same is true for when you return home, with the alarm either triggering immediately, or after up to 180 seconds. You are best setting this to 30 seconds, or however long it generally takes you to disarm the system once the door has been opened.

It’s also possible to adjust how the system works when in Home mode. Between Disarmed and Away, Home can be used to set certain aspects of the alarm when you are in the property. That way, you can have an alarm sound if a certain door is opened, for example, while the motion detectors ignore you walking between rooms. This could also work well at night, with the alarm configured to only trigger if movement is detected downstairs. It’s also possible to create a schedule, which could be useful if you are always away from home at the same times every day.

When the alarm is triggered, you are notified via an app notification and an email from Ring. The alarm is then switched off from either the app, or by entering your passcode on the keypad.

Ring Alarm smart home features

Since Amazon owns Ring, this alarm integrates well with the Alexa smart home ecosystem. The voice assistant can be used to set the alarm, check its status, and disarm it by stating your passcode. It also works with Alexa Routines, so you can create a routine where saying “Alexa, goodnight” arms the alarm. This routine could be configured to control other smart home devices too, such as lighting, door locks and plugs.

Ring devices do not have native support for Google Home or Apple HomeKit, but some workarounds are possible using third-party automation systems. In reality though, if you want your security to work with a smart home system that isn’t Alexa, you’re best looking for an alternative to Ring.

The kit includes one motion detector and one contact sensor ( The Independent / Alistair Charlton )

Ring subscription plans and monitoring explained

Ring products have less functionality if you don’t pay for a subscription. That said, while its doorbells and cameras don’t save video without paying, and are therefore somewhat useless, Ring Alarm still works as a basic intruder deterrent. The siren will still sound if someone enters when the alarm is armed, and you’ll be notified via a smartphone app.

You can arm and disarm the system using the keypad, but this cannot be done from the app unless you pay for a subscription.

Ring Alarm subscriptions in the UK start at £7.99 a month or £79.99 for a year. Pay this, and you unlock a range of features. These include a cellular backup, where the alarm switches to a mobile phone network connection whenever your home internet goes offline, or the base station disconnects from your router. Paying also unlocks the ability to arm and disarm via the app, whether you are at home or anywhere in the world, and creates a 60-day timeline of events in the app, so you can see exactly what happened and when.

Crucially, paying for a Ring Alarm subscription unlocks a feature called Alarm Calls. With that set up and enabled, Ring will place an automated phone call to your emergency contacts. Ideally you set yourself up as the first contact, followed by people like your partner, neighbour etc. Ring will work through the list until someone answers.

However, it is important to note that a human does not make this phone call. Unlike some other alarm systems, like Simplisafe, this is a very basic form of monitoring, and it cannot be used to alert the emergency services. Ring offers such a service in the US, but not in the UK (at the time of writing in early 2025).

I tried out the Alarm Calls function. The call came through to my phone about five seconds after the alarm was triggered, and an automated voice told me what had happened. It included details about the address and what exactly had caused the alarm, which in this instance was motion detected in the hallway. If I hadn’t answered, the system would have moved to the next emergency contact. Meanwhile, the alarm was blaring from both the base station and the keypad, the Ring app had buzzed my phone, and I’d received an automated email.

This all works well, and I’d like to think a burglar would leave the moment the alarm sounded (plus they’d be captured on video if I had Ring cameras and a doorbell installed). But it lacks the reassurance of a human-monitored system like Simplisafe. Although that system costs much more – up to £27.99 a month compared to £7.99 for Ring – for some homeowners it’ll be worth the premium.

The verdict: Ring Alarm home security system

If you already own a Ring doorbell or security camera, adding a Ring Alarm system to your home is a no-brainer. It is very easy to install, connects seamlessly with your existing system, and provides an extra layer of security.

I like how Ring offers a small kit for apartment owners or renters, but which can then be expanded to work with houses of practically any size. I also like how Ring’s subscription service, which can feel expensive if only used with a single doorbell, adds features to the alarm system for no extra cost. So if you’re already paying £7.99 for the Standard tier, you’ll unlock the Alarm Calls and cellular backup features at no extra cost.

All that’s missing is professional monitoring. Ring’s approach of making automated phone calls is still useful, especially if this leads to a neighbour checking on your property while you’re away. But if you want anything more proactive, and a monitoring system that can call the emergency services, you’ll have to look elsewhere.