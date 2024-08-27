Jump to content
12 best home security cameras to give you peace of mind

Choose from indoor and outdoor devices to help keep an eye on the fort while you’re away

Zoe Phillimore
Tuesday 27 August 2024 06:08 EDT
Our home felt safer after we installed these devices
Our Top Picks

Whether you’re away from home or have an area of your house you’d like to keep a closer eye on, the best home security cameras will make sure you’re always in the loop. These cameras link wirelessly to an app on your phone and let you know if trouble is afoot.

But what do you actually need from a home CCTV setup when choosing a security camera? First up, decide where you’re placing the camera. Some cameras are suitable for indoor use only, while some are better placed outdoors – not only are the latter weatherproof, some feature night vision or have a spotlight, too. You should also consider whether you want a camera that is battery-operated or needs wiring in.

Above all, go for a camera you’re happy to have in or around your home. Some can be quite obvious, which is great for deterring potential burglars, but it’s not so great for curb appeal. You’ll need to find a balance that’s right for you.

All of the home security cameras included in our round-up play footage via an app on your phone, and most let you store the footage for a decent chunk of time, if not perpetually. This will more than likely raise the question of privacy, though, so, take a moment to think about whether or not you are happy for footage of your living room to be stored in the cloud, or whether you’d prefer for that to be kept on a memory card instead.

As with most decent tech, the wonder of it is you can adjust and tweak it to suit your requirements. Plus, if you want total privacy, you can always switch it off – some even have timers and schedules built in and will turn off automatically. Keep scrolling to find out which devices impressed us the most.

How we tested

A selection of the best home security cameras we tested
Our home became very, very safe during testing (and it still is, if any local crooks are reading this). We tested both indoor and outdoor cameras to see which ones were not only the least obtrusive but also caught relevant action without pinging our phones all day long.

We also thoroughly tested the relevant apps to see how easy they were to use, how quick they were to alert us when they detected motion and how adept they were at storing our data. The highest points were awarded to those cameras that didn’t look horrendous, provided a clear image promptly when asked to do so, and just fitted neatly into our lives.

The best home security cameras for 2024 are:

  • Best overall – Ezviz C6 smart home pan and tilt camera: £89.99, Currys.co.uk
  • Best budget buy – Amazon blink mini indoor security camera: £24.99, Amazon.co.uk
  • Best discreet outdoor camera – Ezviz elife BC1C 2K+ smart home battery camera: £89.99, Amazon.co.uk
Ezviz C6 smart home pan and tilt camera

Ezviz C6 smart home pan and tilt, best home security cameras
  • Best: Overall
  • Power: Wired
  • Indoor or outdoor: Indoor
  • Why we love it
    • Pet detection
    • Super intelligent
    • Good camera quality
  1.  £89 from Currys.co.uk
Amazon Blink mini indoor security camera

Amazon Blink mini indoor, best home security cameras
  • Best: Budget buy
  • Power: Wired
  • Indoor or outdoor: Indoor
  • Why we love it
    • Great price
    • Unobtrusive
    • Activity zones
    • Two-way talk
  1.  £24 from Amazon.co.uk
Ring indoor cam

Ring indoor cam, best home security cameras
  • Best: Mid-range indoor camera
  • Power: Wired
  • Indoor or outdoor: Indoor
  • Why we love it
    • Great for Ring households
    • Good field of vision
    • Privacy zones
  • Take note
    • Needs to be placed somewhere with a power point
  1.  £34 from Ring.com
Ring spotlight cam plus battery outdoor security camera

Ring spotlight cam plus battery, best home security cameras
  • Best: Outdoor camera with lights
  • Power: Battery
  • Indoor or outdoor: Outdoor
  • Why we love it
    • Easy installation
    • Great for those who use Ring doorbell
    • Colour night vision
  • Take note
    • Short battery life
    • Higher price point
  1.  £119 from Ring.com
Ezviz elife BC1C 2K+ smart home battery camera

Ezviz eife 2K smart home battery, best home security cameras
  • Best: Discreet outdoor camera
  • Power: Battery
  • Indoor or outdoor: Outdoor
  • Why we love it
    • Unobtrusive
    • AI human detection
    • Good audio
  1.  £89 from Amazon.co.uk
Google Nest cam (outdoor or indoor) security camera, two-pack

Google Nest cam, best home security cameras
  • Best: For wide-range coverage
  • Power: Wired or battery
  • Indoor or outdoor: Both
  • Why we love it
    • Easy setup
    • Double pack
    • Easy-to-use app
  • Take note
    • Expensive
    • Lag time between the action taking place and displaying on our app
  1.  £319 from Amazon.co.uk
Yale all-in-one camera

Yale all-in-one, best home security cameras
  • Best: All-in-one device
  • Power: Battery
  • Indoor or outdoor: Both
  • Why we love it
    • Great picture quality
    • Inconspicuous
    • Spotlight
  1.  £89 from Yalehome.co.uk
Ring stick-up cam

Ring stick up cam, best home security cameras
  • Best: Indoor/outdoor camera
  • Power: Battery
  • Indoor or outdoor: Both
  • Why we love it
    • You can set up motion-detection zones
    • Impressive tracking tech
  • Take note
    • Subscription required to review footage
    • Bit bulky for indoor use
  1.  £59 from Amazon.co.uk
Tapo C325WB outdoor security wifi camera

Tapo C325WB, best home security cameras
  • Best: For night vision
  • Power: Mains
  • Indoor or outdoor: Outdoor
  • Why we love it
    • Flexible storage options
    • Colour night vision
  1.  £69 from Tapo.com
Eufy S350 360 degree pan and tilt wired indoor camera

Eufy S350, best home security cameras
  • Best: For large indoor spaces
  • Power: Mains
  • Indoor or outdoor: Indoor
  • Why we love it
    • 360-degree view
    • Great picture quality
    • AI detection
    • Local storage option
  • Take note
    • On the bulkier side
  1.  £88 from Amazon.co.uk
Eufy solocam S340

Eufy solocam S340, best home security cameras
  • Best: Solar-powered camera
  • Power: Solar
  • Indoor or outdoor: Outdoor
  • Why we love it
    • No battery charging
    • Colour night vision
  • Take note
    • Higher price point
    • Slightly inflexible in terms of where you can place it
  1.  £139 from Amazon.co.uk
Ezviz H6C smart home camera

Ezviz H6C, best home security cameras
  • Best: Indoor camera for less than £40
  • Power: Mains
  • Indoor or outdoor: Indoor
  • Why we love it
    • Pan and tilt function
    • Two-way talk
  • Take note
    • Slightly clunky controls
  1.  £25 from Currys.co.uk
The verdict: Home security cameras

We were so impressed by the Ezviz C6 smart home pan and tilt camera’s AI technology. The auto-tracking and focus, as well as enhanced recognition for pets and waving, elevates this model from merely a home security camera to a great all-rounder – pet cam, video calling, it’s got the lot.

If you’re looking for an outdoor device, we thoroughly recommend the Ring outdoor camera. Clear imaging, floodlights, easy-to-use software and it’s not too obtrusive, either, making it win out against others in its field.

Looking for more tech for your home? Check out our review of the best printers for a wireless office setup

