Choose from indoor and outdoor devices to help keep an eye on the fort while you’re away
Whether you’re away from home or have an area of your house you’d like to keep a closer eye on, the best home security cameras will make sure you’re always in the loop. These cameras link wirelessly to an app on your phone and let you know if trouble is afoot.
But what do you actually need from a home CCTV setup when choosing a security camera? First up, decide where you’re placing the camera. Some cameras are suitable for indoor use only, while some are better placed outdoors – not only are the latter weatherproof, some feature night vision or have a spotlight, too. You should also consider whether you want a camera that is battery-operated or needs wiring in.
Above all, go for a camera you’re happy to have in or around your home. Some can be quite obvious, which is great for deterring potential burglars, but it’s not so great for curb appeal. You’ll need to find a balance that’s right for you.
All of the home security cameras included in our round-up play footage via an app on your phone, and most let you store the footage for a decent chunk of time, if not perpetually. This will more than likely raise the question of privacy, though, so, take a moment to think about whether or not you are happy for footage of your living room to be stored in the cloud, or whether you’d prefer for that to be kept on a memory card instead.
As with most decent tech, the wonder of it is you can adjust and tweak it to suit your requirements. Plus, if you want total privacy, you can always switch it off – some even have timers and schedules built in and will turn off automatically. Keep scrolling to find out which devices impressed us the most.
Our home became very, very safe during testing (and it still is, if any local crooks are reading this). We tested both indoor and outdoor cameras to see which ones were not only the least obtrusive but also caught relevant action without pinging our phones all day long.
We also thoroughly tested the relevant apps to see how easy they were to use, how quick they were to alert us when they detected motion and how adept they were at storing our data. The highest points were awarded to those cameras that didn’t look horrendous, provided a clear image promptly when asked to do so, and just fitted neatly into our lives.
We were so impressed by the Ezviz C6 smart home pan and tilt camera’s AI technology. The auto-tracking and focus, as well as enhanced recognition for pets and waving, elevates this model from merely a home security camera to a great all-rounder – pet cam, video calling, it’s got the lot.
If you’re looking for an outdoor device, we thoroughly recommend the Ring outdoor camera. Clear imaging, floodlights, easy-to-use software and it’s not too obtrusive, either, making it win out against others in its field.
