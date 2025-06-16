Ever notice how your keys, wallet, phone and bag all have a magical tendency to go missing when you’re already running late? The best key finders and Bluetooth trackers exist to solve this age-old problem by attaching to your essential items so they can be quickly located using an app.

One study says that people in the UK spend a staggering 110 days of their lives searching for things. Thankfully, modern key finders come in all shapes and sizes to suit different needs, from adhesive, coin-sized trackers to credit card-shaped trackers that can slip into a wallet with ease.

Tile was a pioneer in the key finder space, but Apple changed the game for iPhone users with its instantly successful AirTag. The ultra-wideband (UWB) device gives you precise turn-by-turn directions leading you straight to your lost item while calling on Apple’s vast network of devices to find your stuff when you’re not personally in range. In 2025, plenty more brands have launched their own key finders.

Whether you’re searching for a key finder with UWB tech or with Bluetooth, we’ve been testing a number of different trackers and have rounded up our favourites below, including our top option for tracking down pets.

How we tested

After pairing them with our smartphones, we tested all of these key finders in pretty much the same way: we purposefully lost them. Whether inside the house or at the park, we attempted to simulate the real-world feeling of losing a precious object. If we were able to easily locate it with just the use of our phones and our ears, it was a win.

A selection of the best key finders and Bluetooth trackers we’ve tried and tested ( Alex Lee/The Independent )

We also looked at the trackers’ overall design, testing their sturdiness, practicality and how simple they were to take on and off our keys. If the tracker had a removable coin cell battery, we assessed how easy it was to remove and replace, too.

Why you can trust us

Alex Lee is The Independent’s senior tech critic. He has tested everything from the latest headphones to the weirdest new gadgets. His reviews of the best key finders are designed to measure performance in everyday settings, so you can be sure his verdicts and honest, unbiased and based on real-world testing experience.

The best key finders and Bluetooth trackers for 2025 are: