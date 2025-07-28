Android users, rejoice: AirTag-like trackers for Android exist. After a painfully slow rollout, Google’s Find Hub (previously known as Find My Device) is now live, and while it’s not flawless, it’s finally usable. Like Apple’s network, it taps into the billions of Android phones out there to create a crowdsourced tracking network, meaning Android users can now track items just like iPhone users have been doing for years.

Android-compatible trackers plug straight into Google’s Find Hub app and can be tracked when lost. Most support encrypted location sharing, separation alerts and unknown tracker notifications. I’ve been testing Bluetooth trackers for nearly a decade – back when Tile was still the go-to. While Find Hub isn’t as fast or polished as Apple’s Find My network in everyday use – I’ve still found gaps in coverage, especially in quieter areas – it’s very nearly as good.

I’ve reviewed every major tracker across both Android and iPhone, from Apple’s AirTag and Samsung’s SmartTag to Tile’s growing range, testing how quickly they pair, how accurately they track and how well they perform in the real world. This is the closest Google has come to matching Apple’s Find My experience. The Moto Tag leads the way thanks to ultra-wideband support, but Chipolo and Pebblebee also offer reliable trackers in different form factors. These are my top picks for the best Android AirTags in 2025.

How I tested

I've tested every possible Android AirTag alternative that works with Google's Find Hub ( Alex Lee/The Independent )

As The Independent’s senior tech critic, I’ve spent the past decade testing everything from AirTags to Tile to Samsung’s SmartTags. To find the best AirTags for Android, I spent several weeks using each Android-compatible tracker paired to a Motorola Edge 50 Ultra, which supports ultra-wideband tech (something you’ll need if you want precision finding). I’ve tested them in everyday scenarios. I clipped them to my keys, left them in the car, dropped them into my bags and tucked them into my wallet to see if I could actually track and find my stuff. I looked at the following criteria when testing:

Setup and pairing : I wanted to find trackers that connected quickly and easily, especially ones that didn’t force you to jump through the settings app. It had to be as easy to pair as an AirTag, even if some did require a firmware update before use.

: I wanted to find trackers that connected quickly and easily, especially ones that didn’t force you to jump through the settings app. It had to be as easy to pair as an AirTag, even if some did require a firmware update before use. Location accuracy : With any tracker, you want to get as close as possible to your lost item, and trackers with ultra-wideband can make a difference here. While it was often an Android issue, I took note when updates were instant and when they took a few minutes to track.

: With any tracker, you want to get as close as possible to your lost item, and trackers with ultra-wideband can make a difference here. While it was often an Android issue, I took note when updates were instant and when they took a few minutes to track. Separation alerts : Always a handy feature, I checked how quickly the app noticed when I left something behind, and whether those alerts were helpful or annoying. Some didn’t trigger at all unless I manually enabled them in the tracker’s settings.

: Always a handy feature, I checked how quickly the app noticed when I left something behind, and whether those alerts were helpful or annoying. Some didn’t trigger at all unless I manually enabled them in the tracker’s settings. Battery and design : It was also important to assess whether the tracker was rechargeable or used a replaceable coin cell, as well as how easy it was to attach to my things and how durable it felt after being knocked around in my pocket.

: It was also important to assess whether the tracker was rechargeable or used a replaceable coin cell, as well as how easy it was to attach to my things and how durable it felt after being knocked around in my pocket. Real-world use: More importantly, the tracker had to be easy enough to use. Could you change the volume of the alert? Was it loud enough to hear across the room? But crucial of all, could I actually find my things?

Why you can trust us

Alex Lee is The Independent’s senior tech critic and has been reviewing gadgets for almost a decade. He is always losing his belongings, so he’s been putting Bluetooth trackers on everything he owns since the Tile first came out in 2013. He has also tested every available Google Find My-compatible Bluetooth tracker to find the best.

The best Android AirTags for 2025 are: