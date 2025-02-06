Jump to content
Yale Smart Video Doorbell review: a Ring alternative with no cloud storage fee

Yale’s video doorbell records in Full HD to internal storage – so there’s no need to pay a monthly fee

Alistair Charlton
Tech critic
Thursday 06 February 2025 06:29 EST
The Yale Smart Video Doorbell records footage locally instead of charging a fee for cloud storage.
The Yale Smart Video Doorbell records footage locally instead of charging a fee for cloud storage. (Yale)

Launched in early 2024, the Smart Video Doorbell is part of an all-new range of smart home security products from Yale. Best known for conventional door locks and alarm systems, Yale has since expanded its DIY smart security system to include indoor and outdoor cameras, plus alarm system kits, keypads, motion sensors, sirens and more.

Yale’s smart video doorbell stands apart from many rival products because it does not require a subscription to access recordings. This is because footage is saved to the doorbell’s internal storage instead of to a cloud server – something Ring video doorbells do not do.

The Yale video doorbell also boasts a 1080p Full HD camera sensor, night vision, weatherproofing and two-way audio. It connects to the equally new Yale smart home app, which is also used to control the company’s indoor and outdoor smart security cameras.

Is the Yale Smart Video Doorbell the right option for you? Read our expert review to find out.

How I tested

I installed the Yale Smart Video Doorbell at my home and used it for several weeks. During that time I set up a Yale account, downloaded the app and used all of the doorbell’s functions. I also made use of Yale’s optional subscription service, called Yale Home, to assess whether it is worth the £3.50 monthly fee.

Why you can trust us

The Independent is committed to providing unbiased reviews and expert shopping advice across a range of home improvement products. Our team of experts has spent years testing and rating the latest smart home tech in our homes, gardens and under real-world conditions, so you can be sure our verdicts are authentic and based on personal experience with each product featured. When it comes to video doorbells, our expert testers consider everything from camera quality and ease of setup to ongoing subscription costs.

Yale Smart Video Doorbell

Yale Smart Video Doorbell
  • Power source: Battery or wired
  • DIY installation: Yes
  • Video resolution: 1080p Full HD
  • Field of view: 154 degrees
  • HDR: No
  • Night vision: Yes, greyscale, up to six metres
  • Two-way audio: Yes
  • Removable battery: No
  • Local storage: Yes, two to four days' worth
  • Why we love it
    • Internal storage means no cloud storage fee
    • Alexa and Google Home integration
    • App works well
  • Take note
    • Recordings can't be backed-up automatically
    • Chime not included
    • Video tightly cropped by default

Unlike the sprawling and sometimes complicated range of video doorbells offered by Ring, Yale keeps things simple. It makes just one model of video doorbell, which arrived in 2024 and has all of the features you’d expect from such a product.

This includes Full HD video with a wide field-of-view, greyscale night vision for clarity after dark, a microphone and speaker for two-way audio (so you can speak to visitors, or ward off trespassers), and a Wi-Fi connection for communicating with a free smartphone app.

The doorbell comes with everything you need to install it yourself. This includes a mounting plate, screws and wall plugs, plus a wedge-shaped plate for optionally mounting the doorbell at an angle, and a set of wires for hooking it up to your existing doorbell’s wiring. This uses the power supply that previously went to the chime of your traditional doorbell and uses it to power the new one.

Yale also includes a USB charging cable but, because the battery cannot be removed, you have to take the entire doorbell off its wall mount to plug it in. Also included is a pin-like tool for removing the doorbell from its wall mount. Installation is quick and easy, with only a drill required, and I liked how the Yale smartphone app uses clear, simple language to talk you through the process. There’s no jargon at all, which is welcome.

The doorbell locks onto the mounting plate and can then only be removed by inserting the included tool into a discreet pinhole. It’s worth noting that this isn’t a key – I found the SIM card tray removal tool included with most smartphones also did the job. This mechanism is common for most video doorbells, though a neat feature is how the doorbell sends a notification to the app when it senses it is being interfered with. My smartphone pinged with an alert whenever I removed the doorbell from the mounting plate. Yale says the doorbell has a battery life of between four and six months, depending on usage, and it has IP65 water resistance, so it’ll survive being rained on.

Camera

The Yale Smart Video Doorbell records Full HD video at 1080p through a 154-degree lens. Video is created with a 16:9 ratio that, while good for movies, is less helpful for doorbells as footage is wide and shallow. Unlike some other video doorbells, which produce a square image that extends all the way to the ground, the Yale doesn’t. Instead, your view of visitors is wider than it is tall, so generally only shows from above their head to their chest. This also means packages left on the doorstep are out of shot.

Footage fills the screen when viewed in portrait on a phone, like a video call, but this is produced by cropping in tightly on the widescreen image, so the overall quality takes a hit. This feels like a bit of a shortfall, since a visitor easily disappears from the cropped-in portrait view if they move slightly to one side, but it’s not a deal-breaker.

When viewed in landscape, and therefore not aggressively zoomed in, footage is sharp and clear, with good detail. Audio quality is fine; good enough to have a conversation with a visitor, but nothing special.

Yale Smart Video Doorbell
The doorbell connects to other Yale smart security products, including indoor and outdoor cameras (Yale)

Features and connectivity

I liked how visitor alerts arrive on your phone like a video call. When the doorbell button is pressed, your phone responds like it’s receiving a call instead of merely a notification, so it’s less likely to go unnoticed.

However, the doorbell doesn’t come with a chime. If you want it to make a “ding-dong” sound (or one of seven others) you’ll have to buy Yale’s chime, which costs £29.99 and plugs into any power socket. Up to six chimes can be added, ensuring they’ll be heard no matter how big your house is.

Infrared night vision is automatically enabled when ambient light levels fall, and produces a high-quality greyscale image from up to six metres away.

Unlike some rival products, like video doorbells from Ring, the Yale includes AI-powered human detection as standard. This helps it distinguish between people and other types of movement, so you’re less likely to be alerted to a tree branch moving in the wind. Customisable privacy zones and scheduling are also included as standard, with the former useful for blocking out things you don’t want to record, like the house opposite or other private property.

I experienced a couple of small issues while testing this doorbell. On one occasion, the camera failed to switch back from night vision to normal, and because this happened during the day it made footage incredibly bright and almost unusable. I also had a couple of issues trying to connect to a Wi-Fi network extender, but both of these problems were solved with a reboot of the doorbell.

Storage and subscription

In a world where some video doorbells can’t even save footage without you paying for a monthly subscription, the Yale’s internal storage is a major advantage. It can save between two and four days of recordings, which are available to view through the app, since the doorbell is connected to the internet via your Wi-Fi network. Yale says this means it can save approximately 35 10-second recordings at 1080p resolution, or around 75 when using the lesser 720p.

If you need more, Yale charges a £3.50 monthly fee. This unlocks a cloud storage service that holds recordings for 30 days before they are deleted, and also adds extra AI-powered functions, like the ability to detect vehicles, pets and packages. The doorbell comes with a one-month free trial for the subscription service.

The verdict: Yale Smart Video Doorbell

Yale’s first attempt at a smart video doorbell is a good one, despite the tight video framing and occasional bug. It looks and feels like a premium product, while being easy to install and producing good quality video. The app is a pleasure to use, additional indoor and outdoor cameras can be added, and – best of all – dozens of recordings can be saved and viewed remotely without a subscription.

A small monthly fee is there for those who feel they need more storage, and who want to access extra AI features like vehicle, pet and package detection. But for the majority of users I think the lack of a mandatory cloud storage fee will be enough to lure them away from Ring.

Lastly, the doorbell works with Google Assistant and Alexa. This smart home integration means it can show a live video feed on compatible smart displays, and respond to voice commands. It’s a little pricier than some rivals – the equivalent Ring is £100, albeit without the all-important subscription, and so too is the Ezviz DB2, which offers free local storage and includes a chime in the box.

