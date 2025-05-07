Installing a home security camera system used to require a professional and many, many metres of cabling. But now, it’s as simple as connecting a set of wireless devices to your router and controlling them from an app.

Previously considered a lavish purchase only intended for high-end homes, security cameras now cost well under £100 in many cases. Most can also form parts of larger home security systems with spotlights, video doorbells, sensors, motion detectors, sirens and even professional monitoring.

No longer a closed, CCTV-style system, today’s security cameras connect to your wifi router. From there, they can be accessed in real-time from your smartphone. Many also have microphones and speakers for two-way audio. Some record footage to their own onboard storage, while others upload video to the cloud, where you can securely access it from anywhere.

Even more useful is how many outdoor security cameras can be powered with a solar panel. This enables a truly wireless, hands-off experience, with no need to ever interact with the camera once it’s been installed. Set-it-and-forget-it home security has never been so easy, or so affordable.

In this guide we’ve included a broad range of the best home security cameras available today. They come from brands like Ring and Blink (both owned by Amazon), as well as tech brands like Nest, Eufy and Tapo, and security veterans like Yale.

How we tested

Each of the security cameras featured in this article was installed in my home and tested thoroughly. The testing process included exploring all of the camera’s features, assessing video quality, and timing how quickly alerts arrived on my phone after movement was detected.

I also looked at how each camera connects to wider security product platforms and smart home ecosystems, and how well they worked with voice commands. Battery life is also a key component of many security cameras, so this was tested too.

Our favourite security cameras from Ring, Eufy, Yale and more ( The Independent / Alistair Charlton )

The best home security cameras for 2025 are: