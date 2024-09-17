13 best digital photo frames to make your memories pop

Digital photo frames have come on in leaps and bounds since their inception. In 2024, the best digital photo frames will look like design pieces in your home, and come packed with tech to make your photos look as good as possible.

Designed to look like standard photo frames, the devices can be propped up on a shelf or desk, or you can hang them on your walls, to display all your favourite photos on a loop within a single frame. The clever devices make ideal gifts for loved ones, as you can preload them with meaningful photos – gaining you serious brownie points from grandparents or distant friends and family.

When it comes to choosing the best digital photo frame, you’re going to want to think about storage as well as the aesthetic. Some photo frames come with local storage – meaning you can slot a memory card or USB drive (loaded with your photos) into the back of the frame. This is great if you have privacy concerns, and tends to be a more budget-friendly option, but it makes it more of a faff to update your photo selection.

Alternatively, you could opt for a cloud-based photo frame – upload your photos, via an app, to the cloud, which then beams the images into your frame. This means you can change and add to your selection with ease, and invited friends and family can add photos to the mix remotely, too.

Plus, a selection of digital frames can do a lot more than show you a carousel of your favourite photos. The Amazon Echo show and Google hub, for example, have built-in voice assistants and can even display on-demand streaming services, such as Netflix and Amazon Prime.

How we tested the best digital photo frames

open image in gallery We put a range of frame sizes to the test ( Zoe Phillimore )

We spent a few months putting these devices to the test in our homes. Of paramount concern was how they looked in situ – we wanted something that enhanced our lives and homes as well as made our photos look great. Of course, we were mostly focused on them as photo frames, but we looked at how useful the multipurpose screens were, too. Lastly, we looked at value for money – did the product justify the price tag? Here are the ones that put us in a good frame of mind…

The best digital photo frames for 2024 are: