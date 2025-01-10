Jump to content
OnePlus 13 review: Could the first mobile of 2025 be this year's best?

From the mind-boggling battery life to the luscious display – it’s hard to find fault with this year’s phone

Steve Hogarty
Tech critic
Friday 10 January 2025 14:42 EST
The OnePlus 13 is available in three colourways: white (pictured), black, and a blue version featuring a “microfibre vegan leather” finish
The OnePlus 13 is available in three colourways: white (pictured), black, and a blue version featuring a “microfibre vegan leather” finish (The Independent)

The newest flagship in the OnePlus series of Android phones, the OnePlus 13 is now available to buy in the UK and Europe, starting at £899 for the 256GB model.

The brand is known for blending top-end flagship performance with mid-range prices, though in recent years those prices have crept upwards towards the premium end of things. OnePlus still manages to undercut some of the best phones from Apple, Samsung and Google, however, and the OnePlus 12 sits comfortably in our list of the best Android phones around. After testing the OnePlus 13, the latest in the series looks set to comfortably replace it.

The OnePlus 13 smashes expectations in all of the key areas worth paying attention to when looking for a new phone in 2025. It boasts a big and beautiful display, flagship-grade performance and specs, an overhauled camera, a slick user interface and an almost magically long battery life.

This year’s OnePlus phone is £50 more expensive than last year’s device, but the company isn’t neglecting its mid-range roots. Launching soon after the main-series phone is the cheaper OnePlus 13R (£679, Oneplus.com), which dials back the camera hardware as well as some key specifications in exchange for a more budget-friendly price.

How I tested

I test every phone I review against a selection of the best, including the Pixel 9 and Nothing Phone (2)
I test every phone I review against a selection of the best, including the Pixel 9 and Nothing Phone (2) (Steve Hogarty)

In between bouts of more intensive testing, I’ve been using the OnePlus 13 as my regular daily phone to get an idea of how it performs with average use. To sweat the battery and measure performance, I put the OnePlus 13 through its paces across a variety of apps, playing games and long YouTube videos, cranking up the brightness settings, using mobile data and wifi, tracking location with GPS on long walks and runs, and shooting 4K video. The camera was tested in a range of lighting conditions, paying close attention to the newly improved dual exposure mode as well as other new improvements to image processing.

OnePlus 13

OnePlus 13
  • Screen size: 6.82in
  • Resolution: 3168x1440 (QHD+)
  • Refresh rate: 1-120Hz dynamic
  • Typical/peak brightness: 1600/4500 nits
  • Thickness: 8.5mm
  • Weight: 213g
  • Platform: Snapdragon 8 Elite
  • RAM: 12GB/16GB
  • Storage: 256GB/512GB
  • Battery: 6,000mAh
  • Camera (rear): 50MP main, 50MP telephoto, 50MP ultrawide
  • Camera (front): 32MP
  • Video: 8K at 30fps, 4K at 60fps
  • Why we love it
    • Bright and crisp 120Hz display
    • Reliable multi-day battery life
    • Clever magnetic charging with accessories
    • Decent upgrade on an already great camera system
    • Top-shelf new chipset and specs
  • Take note
    • The big, round camera bump won't appeal to everyone

The OnePlus 13 is a big device. The display clocks in at 6.82in, but despite the size it’s a relatively lightweight 210g, and thin at 8.5mm – that’s roughly comparable to the iPhone 16 Pro Max in terms of heft. You might not be able to slip it into a trouser pocket, but it’s light enough to use one-handed.

Encasing the lightly curved glass front is a flat metal mid-frame that’s comfortable in the hand, while around the back, you have the option of what OnePlus is calling a “microfibre vegan leather” finish with the blue colourway. Our white review unit doesn’t get this luxury treatment, but the matte glass rear still feels decidedly premium on the fingertips.

The OnePlus 13 has picked up IP68 and IP69 water and dust certification. The brand claims that the phone will survive in 1.5m of fresh water for half an hour, but it can handle 80-degree water jets from multiple directions – peace of mind if you’re prone to accidentally popping your phone in the dishwasher, I suppose.

Underneath the glass, the OnePlus 13 runs on the new Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, the kind of high-performance and power-efficient platform I’d hope to see in a 2025 flagship. The phone is zippy and responsive, helped along by the perennially superb OxygenOS operating system. The Android-based interface is built around performance and efficiency, using a mixture of tuning and clever UX design to make the OnePlus 13 feel blistering fast.

The latest version of OxygenOS gets some fun new features too, some of them brazenly swiped from competitors like the ‘dynamic island’ style widgets that encase the front-facing camera. The OnePlus 13 also uses one of the best features of Google’s ‘Find My Device’ network, letting you track your phone even when it’s switched off.

Camera

OnePlus 13
<p></p> (Steve Hogarty)

One of the biggest upgrades to this year’s OnePlus flagship comes to the phone’s already great camera system. Co-developed by Hasselblad for the fifth time, the OnePlus 13 features a roughly similar triple lens setup to that found on the OnePlus 12. There’s a 1/1.4in 50MP Sony LYT-808 as the main sensor, complemented by 50MP ultrawide and a 3x optical zoom telephoto camera.

While there’s not much difference on paper, the OnePlus 13 ushers in a suite of new image-processing tricks to get more out of the hardware. A new dual exposure algorithm improves sharpness in fast-moving subjects by seamlessly blending data from long and short exposures, while improvements to video allow for seamless zooming through focal lengths when shooting at 60fps and in 4K.

In practice, shots of moving subjects look noticeably sharper than last year’s phone. You might not think this matters to the average person, but the quality boost applies as much to thrilling shots of Formula 1 cars whizzing around as it does to everyday pics of your mate doing a silly dance in less-than-perfect lighting conditions.

Apple, Google and Samsung have each made strides in this area with similar technology, blending multiple exposures and sprinkling them with some clever post-processing magic to achieve sharp results. That OnePlus has cracked it with the OnePlus 13 places the phone’s camera among the best flagships I’ve tested.

Display

The OnePlus 13 is available in just one size, with a whopping great 6.8in display. That’s the same size as the Pixel 9 Pro XL and just a smidge smaller than the iPhone 16 Pro Max. A slate of enhancements to colour accuracy, calibration and pixel brightness gives the screen brilliant clarity and detail across all brightness levels. The OnePlus 13 also has a higher maximum resolution than Apple’s finest, the QuadHD+ display working out to an impressive 510 pixels per inch.

Fans of doom-scrolling in bed at 5am will appreciate how dim the display can drop down to while remaining legible – you can comfortably use the OnePlus 13 in the dark without blinding yourself – while the new peak brightness level of 4500 nits keeps the screen clear and readable in direct sunlight. That’s useful when using your phone as a satnav, for example. While even the sunniest UK weather doesn’t trouble modern phone displays, the improved peak brightness gives the OnePlus 13’s display an overall boost to quality and contrast under normal lighting conditions.

It’s an all-round excellent display, remaining clear and bright at narrow viewing angles, with punchy colours and a 120Hz refresh rate allowing for silky smooth app animations. The under-display ultrasonic fingerprint sensor is fast, and the improved ‘AquaTouch 2.0’ means the touchscreen can continue working when wet and while wearing gloves.

OnePlus 13
<p></p> (Steve Hogarty)

Battery

Packing a dazzlingly bright display with a top-shelf processor usually comes with the downside of reduced battery life, but OnePlus has pulled off something special with the OnePlus 13. Crammed into the 8.5mm thick phone is a new type of battery technology, a class-leading 6,000mAh silicon stack that delivers a truly multi-day battery life even with heavy use.

Despite cranking up the screen brightness, bumping the display up to the sharpest resolution, watching a YouTube series about cabbages, playing some games, and actively trying to run the battery down, I found the OnePlus 13 takes it all in its stride. When extensively testing for this review, I’d routinely end a day with 50 per cent charge left – use it lightly like a normal person and you can reasonably expect 80 per cent left in the bank at bedtime.

Charging times are fast too, with support for 100W wired charging and 50W wireless charging when paired with OnePlus’s optional magnetic charging stand. There’s also an optional magnetic case, which effectively makes the OnePlus 13 compatible with MagSafe accessories and chargers, albeit at a slower charging speed.

The verdict: OnePlus 13

Predictably, the new OnePlus 13 is the best phone OnePlus has ever made. But more surprising is just how big a leap OnePlus has made in many of the most important aspects of a flagship phone in 2025.

The OnePlus 13 does more than expected, matching or surpassing more expensive phones from Apple, Samsung and Google with a large and bright display, top-tier performance, great cameras, a slick operating system, years of software support and breakthrough battery life.

The £50 price bump places OnePlus closer to premium flagship territory than ever before, but it’s never been so deserving of the company.

