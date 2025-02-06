Eufy SoloCam S340 review: a solar-powered and fully wireless outdoor security camera

The Eudy SoloCam S340 is an outdoor security camera with plenty of tricks up its sleeve. Being wireless makes installation easy – but more than that, the included solar panels means the battery is constantly topped-up with power generated from sunlight, so there’s no need to ever charge it.

On top of all that, this camera is motorised, so it can rotate and tilt for full, 360-degree coverage. Lastly, it has a dual lens setup with one recording normally and the other zoomed in to 3x magnification – handy for getting a closer look at what’s going on.

Another benefit is how it records at a higher resolution than many other security cameras, capturing video in 3K.

Finally, this is a security camera that saves recordings locally instead of uploading them to a costly cloud storage service. Video is saved to 8GB of internal storage, where it can be viewed via Eufy’s smartphone app.

How I tested

I set up the camera and installed it outside my property. I then used it for a couple of weeks, testing out its features and keeping a close eye on the accuracy of its motion detection, as well as the battery charge level, to check the solar panel was doing its job.

