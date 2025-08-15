The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?
Eufy S330 video doorbell dual review: Are the extra features worth the price?
With two cameras instead of one, this handy device gives you more visibility around your front door
Even some of the best video doorbells suffer from the same flaw: a blind spot right below the camera, right where couriers tend to leave parcels. Eufy – one of the biggest names in smart security – addresses this with the S330 video doorbell by adding a second, downward-facing camera to the bottom of the unit.
This dual-camera setup isn’t the only thing that makes this model stand out in a crowded market. Unlike many of its rivals, the S330 comes with a dedicated “home base” that stores all your video clips locally. For me, this is a massive win, not just for privacy, but because it means you get all the key features without having to pay a mandatory monthly subscription fee. Add in the flexibility of running it on battery power or wiring it into your mains and you have a very compelling package.
All this clever tech means the S330 sits at the premium end of the market, with a price tag to match. So do these smart features justify the extra cost? I put it through its paces to find out if it’s worth your cash.
How I tested the Eufy video doorbell dual
To see if the Eufy S330 could handle the realities of a busy front door, I installed it in my family home and used it as my doorbell for two months.
- Installation and setup – I went through the entire setup process, from physically mounting the doorbell to connecting it with the HomeBase and the Eufy Security app.
- Camera and audio quality – With the entrance to my home on an estate cut-through, I wanted to see how the Eufy S330 dealt with a busy environment, weeding out the noise to provide relevant notifications
- App and usability – We’re a busy household and receive multiple deliveries a day, so there was ample time to test the parcel detection settings and tweak the sensitivity of the motion detection.
- Battery life – While I have wires in place (and the Eufy S330 can be connected to mains power), I also tested the battery over a number of months to see how it fared.
Eufy S330 video doorbell dual with home base
- Video quality: Front camera 2K, package camera 1,080px
- Smart AI support: Package, waiting and human detection
- Motion detection: Radar and PIR detection
- Audio: Two-way
- Video storage: Motion-activated event recording. Home base 2 contains 8GB local storage (lasts up to 90 days). The recording duration estimation model is 25 recordings per day and each recording lasts 15 seconds
- Power: Battery (can last three to six months, less in high-traffic areas), can also be connected to existing doorbell mains power)
- Why we love it
- Dual cameras provide expanded coverage
- No subscription required for footage storage
- Battery-operated and wired options for flexible installation
- Take note
- Bulkier in design compared with certain alternatives
- Recharging leads to temporary downtime
- Removal of the unit is a simple pin, which could make it prone to theft
- Lack of HomeKit support
Stepping up your doorstep vigilance, this video doorbell introduces a dual-camera setup. A front-facing 160-degree 2K camera captures the comings and goings, while a downward-pointing 130-degree HD lens catches and identifies any packages left on your threshold, giving you a comprehensive view of visitors and deliveries.
Great subscription-free alternative
Eufy’s commitment to user-centricity is evident in the absence of subscription shackles. Unlike some of its competitors, the video doorbell dual includes a base station “home base”, storing up to 16GB of footage. Free from the constraints of ongoing subscriptions, users can revisit recorded events at their leisure, without incurring extra costs. The home base can also be easily connected to other Eufy devices, such as the S330 solar-powered camera (£279, Amazon.co.uk).
However, the key downside to the local storage option is that should someone steal the home base, you would not be able to access the security footage.
Responsive guardian
With a press of the doorbell (or when the motion detection picks up someone approaching), the S330 video doorbell dual springs to life, instantly connecting you to a real-time feed via the intuitive Eufy security app. The app offers two-way communication with your visitors, infusing a human touch into your smart security setup. You can also set up pre-recorded responses for visitors or anyone loitering.
Day and night vigilance
Daylight reveals super-detailed 2K footage from the main camera, capturing a generous field of view. As twilight descends, infrared night vision steps in, maintaining visibility albeit in black and white. Notably, the package-detection camera’s clarity makes sure that your threshold is covered.
User-focused app
The Eufy security app is straightforward and easy to use. It grants immediate access to live feeds and past events. With a versatile display layout, you can customise your view to suit your preferences, whether it’s a split screen or a focused perspective.
The app’s AI-fuelled features, including familiar face recognition and customisable activity zones, enhance your control and minimise unwanted notifications. I found this particularly useful, given the foot traffic passing my front door and the sensitivity of the motion detection, which meant lots of alerts and a drain on the battery. The self-learning feature was also handy in terms of helping to set the manual sensitivity in different sectors.
Battery life
While powered by a robust battery, I found the stamina of the Eufy S330 video doorbell dual was dependent on the sensitivity of the settings. While the battery should last for three to six months for locations that don’t have a lot of traffic close to the threshold, I found I had to recharge it in around six weeks, as we get a lot of foot traffic close to our front door. Long term, I would take up the option to wire in the S330. When you do recharge the battery, it’s simple and takes a few hours.
Price
Costing around £225, the Eufy S330 video doorbell dual is a step up from the S200 (£119, Amazon.co.uk). Although the dual model is pricey, you won’t have to pay extra for subscriptions, unlike with some other comparable units. The dual camera, package detection, and face recognition prowess make this unit a compelling contender, although, its bulkier design and absence of HomeKit (Apple’s smart home platform) support are points to consider.
The verdict: Eufy S330 video doorbell dual
I’ve tried a lot of Eufy products over the years and find them great value for money. While the S330 video doorbell dual is a bit of a jump up price-wise from the S200, I think the extra features you get are worth it.
The only real negative for me was the battery life. Despite tweaking with the settings over a few months of testing, I still found the battery drained faster than it was supposed to. Thankfully, it’s easy to wire up, so that will no longer be a problem.
