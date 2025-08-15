Stepping up your doorstep vigilance, this video doorbell introduces a dual-camera setup. A front-facing 160-degree 2K camera captures the comings and goings, while a downward-pointing 130-degree HD lens catches and identifies any packages left on your threshold, giving you a comprehensive view of visitors and deliveries.

Great subscription-free alternative

Eufy’s commitment to user-centricity is evident in the absence of subscription shackles. Unlike some of its competitors, the video doorbell dual includes a base station “home base”, storing up to 16GB of footage. Free from the constraints of ongoing subscriptions, users can revisit recorded events at their leisure, without incurring extra costs. The home base can also be easily connected to other Eufy devices, such as the S330 solar-powered camera (£279, Amazon.co.uk).

However, the key downside to the local storage option is that should someone steal the home base, you would not be able to access the security footage.

Responsive guardian

With a press of the doorbell (or when the motion detection picks up someone approaching), the S330 video doorbell dual springs to life, instantly connecting you to a real-time feed via the intuitive Eufy security app. The app offers two-way communication with your visitors, infusing a human touch into your smart security setup. You can also set up pre-recorded responses for visitors or anyone loitering.

Day and night vigilance

Daylight reveals super-detailed 2K footage from the main camera, capturing a generous field of view. As twilight descends, infrared night vision steps in, maintaining visibility albeit in black and white. Notably, the package-detection camera’s clarity makes sure that your threshold is covered.

User-focused app

The Eufy security app is straightforward and easy to use. It grants immediate access to live feeds and past events. With a versatile display layout, you can customise your view to suit your preferences, whether it’s a split screen or a focused perspective.

The app’s AI-fuelled features, including familiar face recognition and customisable activity zones, enhance your control and minimise unwanted notifications. I found this particularly useful, given the foot traffic passing my front door and the sensitivity of the motion detection, which meant lots of alerts and a drain on the battery. The self-learning feature was also handy in terms of helping to set the manual sensitivity in different sectors.

Battery life

While powered by a robust battery, I found the stamina of the Eufy S330 video doorbell dual was dependent on the sensitivity of the settings. While the battery should last for three to six months for locations that don’t have a lot of traffic close to the threshold, I found I had to recharge it in around six weeks, as we get a lot of foot traffic close to our front door. Long term, I would take up the option to wire in the S330. When you do recharge the battery, it’s simple and takes a few hours.

Price

Costing around £225, the Eufy S330 video doorbell dual is a step up from the S200 (£119, Amazon.co.uk). Although the dual model is pricey, you won’t have to pay extra for subscriptions, unlike with some other comparable units. The dual camera, package detection, and face recognition prowess make this unit a compelling contender, although, its bulkier design and absence of HomeKit (Apple’s smart home platform) support are points to consider.