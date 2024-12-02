Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The Boots Black Friday sale is still rolling, with up to 70 per cent off site-wide for Cyber Monday. With super savings on all the retailer’s categories – think beauty, bath, body and more – you’re in for a real treat.

Whether you’ve prepared a Black Friday shopping list or you’re happy to give in to your in-the-moment impulses, you can cash in on savings across the Dyson airwrap, Oral-B electric toothbrushes, skincare and more. I’ve got the Elemis pro-collagen cleansing balm (was £49, now £36.75, Boots.com) in my basket already.

Wading through the extensive number of discounts is no easy task, which is why I’ve taken it on for you. Working my way through the entire Boots Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale, I’ve handpicked the offers that I genuinely think are very, very good.

I’ve kept an eye out for tried-and-tested brands I know and love, so, keep scrolling to discover the items I think you should add to your basket.

Why you can trust us

As The Independent’s beauty writer, it’s my job to know all things make-up, skincare, haircare and body care like the back of my hand. I’ve tried and tested all of the popular products and track prices on big-name brands year-round, so I’m uniquely qualified when it comes to Black Friday deal recommendations.

Best Boots Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals

Dyson airstrait straightener in onyx and gold: Was £449.99, now £399.99, Boots.com Oral-B pro 3 electric toothbrush: Was £100, now £35, Boots.com Lancôme teint miracle bare skin hydrating dewy foundation SPF 15: Was £39.50, now £19.75, Boots.com Philips series 5000 wet and dry men’s electric shaver, S546: Was £149.99, now £49.99, Boots.com CeraVe hydration essentials set with hyaluronic acid and 3 essential ceramides: Was £41, now £20.50, Boots.com

Dyson airstrait straightener in onyx and gold: Was £449.99, now £399.99, Boots.com

open image in gallery ( Dyson/The Independent )

When the evenings are dark and the temperatures low, Black Friday Dyson deals are one of the few things to motivate me, and this one has certainly caught my eye. Right now, there’s an impressive £50 off the brand’s coveted airstrait straightener. In her review of the hair tool, eCommerce editor Eva Waite-Taylor said it “somehow made [her] thick, weighty locks feel light and healthy”. She added that the finish also appeared “much more natural” than a professional blow-dry.

Oral-B pro 3 electric toothbrush: Was £100, now £35, Boots.com

open image in gallery ( Oral-B/The Independent )

Taking the top spot in gadget expert Steve’s best electric toothbrush guide, you’d be hard pushed to find a better deal than this with a whopping 65 per cent off. Steve glowingly described the toothbrush as “delivering that satisfying ‘just been to the dentist’ sensation.” As for its features, he praised both its “handy timer with 30-second pacing buzzes to encourage consistency” and the “respectable two-week battery life,” summing up its performance as “a no-nonsense electric toothbrush that gets the job done without breaking the bank.” Sounds good to me.

Braun IPL silk-expert pro 5: Was £600, now £279.99, Boots.com

open image in gallery ( Braun/The Independent )

Awarded the title of best corded model in our guide to IPL machines, Braun’s silk-expert pro 5 was described by our tester as “easy to use”. They added that it worked “across the body very quickly” and was one of the more efficient IPL machines they tested. With more than a whopping £320 off, you’ll be stepping into the Christmas with smooth legs and a shave-free festive season.

CeraVe hydration essentials set with hyaluronic acid and 3 essential ceramides: Was £41, now £20.50, Boots.com

open image in gallery ( CeraVe/The Independent )

CeraVe’s hydrating cleanser is one of my absolute faves and, together with the best-selling moisturising lotion and AM SPF, your skin will be set for a full day of comfort and protection. Reviewing the cleanser in a guide to the best CeraVe products, Lucy Partington explained that it didn’t strip or dry skin out. “Instead, it’s formulated with a blend of ceramides and hyaluronic acid to help make sure that the skin retains its much-needed moisture,” she said. Likewise, she found the AM moisturising SPF to be “lightweight, nourishing and undetectable under makeup”. With 50 per cent off, it’s a no-brainer.

Liz Earle glowing hydrating routine 4 full-size piece gift set: Worth £93, now £38, Boots.com

open image in gallery ( Liz Earle/The Independent )

With a saving of more than £50, this Liz Earle gift set includes a jumbo size of the cult hot cloth cleanser, plus the instant boost tonic and two other skin-loving products. Reviewing the former, Olivia Perl told readers how “it felt soft on [her] skin and there was no tingling or slickness like you get with some other types of cleansers.” Now, with this mega reduction, it’s the perfect time to snap up a skincare Christmas gift or a self-care treat.

Colgate max white ultimate renewal whitening toothpaste, 75ml: Was £24, now £10.08, Boots.com

open image in gallery ( Colgate )

Now better than half price at Boots, this Colgate offering made it into IndyBest’s review of top whitening toothpastes. “It cleans well, leaving teeth feeling super smooth, and the professional whitening ingredients within the formula help lift stains – red wine stood no chance against this,” said reviewer Amerley. However, she added there was one area where she felt there was room for improvement: “the taste and subsequent fresh-breath effect”. Still, the toothpaste scored four out of five stars overall, and now could be the perfect time to try it for yourself.

Dreamland hygge days faux fur warming throw: Was £129.99, now £79.99, Boots.com

open image in gallery ( Boots )

IndyBest reviewer Zoe is a big fan of Dreamland’s heated throws, and this one scored four out of five stars in her review of the best electric blankets. “Not only does it look great – and highly inviting – draped over the corner of a sofa, the LED controls offer six temperature settings and three auto shut-off timers: one, three or nine hours,” Zoe said. Thanks to a combination of the heating elements and the faux fur design, Zoe was kept nice and toasty during testing, making this offer extra tempting now the winter chill has set in.

Laneige lip sleeping mask berry: Was £21, now £16.80, Boots.com

open image in gallery ( Laneige/Lucy Smith )

The Laneige lip sleeping mask is my one and only when it comes to lip hydration in the colder months. This, the berry iteration, is the sort of flavoured balm that I crave throughout the day and – though I needn’t, thanks to its long-wearing formula – end up reapplying again and again just to get a whiff of its candy-sweet scent. Yes, it’s really that good, and with 20 per cent off it’s even better.

Elemis pro-collagen cleansing balm: Was £49, now £36.75, Boots.com

My hall-of-fame cleanser, the Elemis pro-collagen cleansing balm, is something I am thrilled to see in the Boots Black Friday sale, specifically in its original lavender and chamomile formula. It’s soothing, smells like a spa and removes even the most long-lasting of make-up products, including red lipstick, waterproof eyeliner and the like. Now the 100g tub has been reduced by 25 per cent, making this the perfect time to add it to your skincare bounty. Trust me, you won’t regret it.

Sol de Janeiro Brazilian crush cheirosa 62 perfume mist: Was £24, now £16.80, Boots.com

open image in gallery ( Boots )

Securing a spot in beauty write Lauren’s review of the best perfumes for women, she praised Sol de Janeiro’s Brazilian crush cheirosa 62 mist as a “lightweight perfume that can be thrown in a gym bag without risk of smashing.” If you love the bestselling Sol de Janeiro bum bum cream, you’ll love this body mist version which boasts the same scent. Notes of pistachio, salted caramel and almond transport you straight to the beach. Right now, it’s discounted to less than £17 in the Boots Black Friday sale.

La Roche-Posay effaclar purifying foaming gel: Was £16, now £12, Boots.com

open image in gallery ( La Roche-Posay Effaclar Purifying Foaming Gel Cleanser for Oily, Blemish-Prone Skin 200ml )

In the best cleansers guide, this was found to provide “vibrancy to the skin that was noticeable after just a few washes”. Recommended for anyone struggling with oily or sensitive skin due to its hypoallergenic and non-comedogenic formula, La Roche Posay is a much-loved and well-trusted brand by both users and dermatologists and now you can pick it up for yourself for 25 per cent off.

The Ordinary daily set: Was £18.60, now £15.81, Boots.com

open image in gallery ( Boots )

The Ordinary is much-loved for its affordable skincare solutions and this bundle from Boots allows you to try three of the brand’s bestsellers. Discounted in the retailer’s Black Friday event, the set includes the squalane cleanser which earned a spot in the best cleansers review, thanks to its ability to remove make-up while cleansing. The kit also includes the hyaluronic acid 2% + B5 which beauty writer Helen Wilson-Beevers gave five stars to, as well as the natural moisturizing factors + HA which is a daily moisturiser that works with your skin to support its natural hydration barrier. For more great savings on the brand, read beauty writer Mollie’s guide to the best deals in The Ordinary’s alternative Black Friday sale.

Braun all-in-one style kit series 7: Was £89.99, now £49.99, Boots.com

open image in gallery ( Lucy Smith )

A trimmer, shaver and comb all in one (as its name suggests), Braun’s series 7 styler made it into our guide to the best beard trimmers. Praising its 11 functions, our tester said: “The cutting blades glide through even thick hair, without any fuss.” Our reviewer added: “It’ll do the jobs of multiple grooming tools, making it an excellent value proposition.” With 45 per cent off right now, it’s the perfect self-care purchase.

Benefit hoola matte bronzer: Was £32, now £24.37, Boots.com

open image in gallery ( The Independent )

A cult bronzer which has more than stood the test of time, Benefit’s hoola matte bronzer has 25 per cent off at the moment. In beauty writer Lucy’s review, she said: “It blends like a dream, whether applied over foundation or layered with a cream bronze, and it’s the sort of shade (hoola original) that is equally effective as a subtle contour shadow as it is for a dusting of faux summer colour.”

Medela freestyle hands-free double electric wearable breast pump: Was £299.99, now £239.99, Boots.com

open image in gallery ( Medela/The Independent )

Breast pumps can cost a pretty penny, so if you’re a mum-to-be who’s looking to snap one up, you’ll want to check out this Black Friday deal. Right now, you can get 20 per cent off the Medela freestyle, which is essentially £60 of savings. What’s more, it was dubbed the best wearable breast pump in Rebecca Moore‘s review. After testing, she found using the device “a comfortable experience thanks to the lightweight collection cups – even when pumping from the passenger seat of our car.”

Lancôme teint miracle bare skin hydrating dewy foundation SPF 15: Was £39.50, now £19.75, Boots.com

open image in gallery ( Lancôme/The Independent )

While IndyBest hasn’t reviewed this exact Lancôme foundation, myself and the team are huge fans of its teint idole ultra wear sibling and simply couldn’t pass up the chance to grab this – teint miracle – with 50 per cent off. While teint idole “balances out skin tone,” the brand’s miracle iteration promises the same smoothing effect but with a lighter, more radiant finish. With the dullness of winter all around us, my skin is practically gasping for a bit of glow – hand it over, Boots.

Dr Jart+ pore remedy 5% multi-acid radiance peel: Was £33, now £26.40, Boots.com

open image in gallery ( Dr Jart+ )

In IndyBest’s review of the best chemical peels, beauty buff Ellis recommended this Dr Jart+ formula for those who want to zero in on the appearance of pores. “Pores shrank in size and looked considerably less congested,” Ellis said. The formula has a “milky serum-like consistency” that feels gentle, making this a “great option for those with sensitive skin who are considering trying an at-home chemical peel”. This Black Friday, you can pick up the product with a 20 per cent discount.

Dior sauvage eau de parfum: Was £85, now £70, Boots.com

open image in gallery ( Dior/Lucy Smith )

Dior sauvage (in its eau de toilette iteration) landed a spot in the guide to the best men’s fragrances, with Lee Kynaston noting that “it’s fresh at first, then peppery and metallic then, after a few hours on the skin, creamy and delicately musky”. With £15 off, now’s the time to save on this luxe scent.

Garmin forerunner 255 music GPS smartwatch: Was £349.99, now £236.99, Boots.com

open image in gallery ( Garmin/The Independent )

Smartwatches are as much top gifts for loved ones as they are an investment in yourself and Garmin’s forerunner 255 is one of the best. Discussing the device in his review, Alistair Charlton commented how the 255 “includes a wide range of health and fitness tracking functions, including a race widget to help you prepare for your next event”. Now with more than £100 off, it’s the perfect time to prepare for that 2025 race or get those all-important steps up on the day-to-day.

CeraVe blemish control face cleanser: Was £13, now £9.10, Boots.com

open image in gallery ( Boots/The Independent )

CeraVe products are always my affordable skincare go-to, but I certainly won’t turn my nose up at an extra 30 per cent off. This – the blemish control face cleanser – features acne-fighting ingredients like salicylic acid and niacinamide, while maintaining a healthy skin barrier with hydration from hyaluronic acid and nourishment from three different ceramides. Reviewing the cleanser in our guide to the best CeraVe products, our tester commented how it “doesn’t dry out skin or strip it of moisture” and “leaves the skin feeling comfortable.”

Clarins hand and nail treatment cream: Was £27, now £21.60, Boots.com

open image in gallery ( Clarins )

Earning a place in our review of the best hand creams, this oh-so luxurious hand and nail treatment from Clarins is on the more premium side, but now you can get your mitts on it for less with this 20 per cent discount. “Thanks to the cream’s fresh, spa-like scent, every application felt like a pampering moment and it wasn’t too heavy, sticky or greasy as it sinks into the skin”, our reviewer praised, going on to note nourishing key ingredients like sesame oil and shea butter.

Bubble cloud surf water cream moisturiser: Was £16, now £12.80, Boots.com

open image in gallery ( Bubble )

When our shopping expert, Ella, reviewed the Bubble skincare range, she placed the cloud surf water cream moisturiser at the top of her list, thanks to its ability to layer well. “During testing, I found that it mixed seamlessly with my SPF and certainly made my complexion look more glowy,” she said. Now, it has 20 per cent off at Boots.

Philips series 5000 wet and dry men’s electric shaver, S546: Was £149.99, now £49.99, Boots.com

open image in gallery ( Philips/The Independent )

A whopping £100 has been shaved off the price of this Philips 5000 series model. When our reviewer tested Philips’ similar S5579 shaver, they praised the “super-useful” digital display, which reminds you of battery levels – a feature also present in this reduced iteration. Our tester added: “Everything is positioned perfectly, meaning it’s easy to switch on.” With the series 5000 now less than £50, this deal is bound to leave you buzzing.

No7 ultimate beauty 9 piece collection: Was £85, now £39, Boots.com

open image in gallery ( No7 )

Boots’ own brand, No7, has discounted its ultimate beauty nine-piece collection by more than half price this Cyber Monday. A star gift, this set contains a range of full size and mini products, including protect and perfect intense advanced day cream and lash extender fibre lash mascara, worth £136. The set makes a superb Christmas present and has savings of nearly £100, so I’m sure this deal won’t last long.

Neom wellbeing pod electric diffuser: Was £95, now £80.75 (+ £20 free gift), Boots.com

open image in gallery ( Neom/The Independent )

At the top of the electric diffuser food chain, the Neom wellbeing pod is the key to making your space smell sublime and now, thanks to the Boots Black Friday sale, it’s reduced by 15 per cent. While that might not sound like a huge amount, you’ll be pleased to discover that a £45 spend on Neom via Boots rewards customers with a free travel-size candle from the brand. Indeed, the candle alone is worth £20, which means you’re getting almost £35 in savings. Plus, in Helen Wilson-Beevers‘ review of the wellbeing pod’s larger ‘luxe’ sibling, she praised its “unique design that fits in seamlessly with loads of interior styles.” It’s a yes from me.

Oral-B iO8 electric toothbrush violet ametrine with limited edition travel case: Was £450, now £149.99, Boots.com

open image in gallery ( Boots/The Independent )

If you’ve not tried Oral-B’s iO series of toothbrushes, take this £300 discount as a sign to get involved. The newer editions – for example, the iO8, 9 and 10 – can help you navigate the different areas of your mouth, intelligently ensuring that you don’t miss a single spot. The iO8 comes with six different modes from sensitive to intensive clean. In our guide to the best electric toothbrushes, our expert put the newer iO9 iteration to the test, praising its brushing technology (which also features in the 8) and how the “mechanical action of the fast-moving brush can more easily get into those hard-to-reach areas”.

Bobbi Brown vitamin enriched face base 100ml: Was £84, now £54, Boots.com

open image in gallery ( Bobbi Brown )

If you want to achieve the ultimate glow, ready for party season, don’t miss this deal on Bobbi Brown’s cult moisturiser. When IndyBest reviewer Olivia tried the coveted face cream, she described it as hydrating, and said the scent is “delicious”. She added that “it grips onto make-up better than lots of other primers”. Now, just in time for Christmas, you can get the deluxe 100ml size for just £10 more than the 50ml pot, thanks to Boots’s Black Friday sale.

Cloud Nine the airshot pro: Was £299, now £229, Boots.com

open image in gallery ( Cloud Nine/Lucy Smith )

A product I managed to get my hands on with Black Friday specifically in mind, Cloud Nine’s airshot pro is the latest iteration of the brand’s bestselling airshot blow dryer. It’s lightweight, as sleek as they come design-wise and promises intelligent temperature control for maximum shine – but does it live up to its claims? My verdict was threefold: the self-cleaning anti-dust feature is spectacular, it really does allow your hair to achieve a mirror-level gloss, and it made for a relatively quick blow-dry. It gets a thumbs up from me, so why not join the silky strand crew while there’s £70 off at Boots.

Marc Jacobs daisy eau de toilette: Was £73, now £54.75, Boots.com

Marc Jacobs Original

A firm favourite among IndyBest readers, Marc Jacob’s Daisy perfume was so popular we set about reviewing the entire Daisy perfume range. Our tester praised the scent’s versatility, enjoying how it can seemingly “emanate springtime freshness without being pigeon-holed to the March-June months”. Now, with 25 per cent off, I’ll be picking it up in anticipation of party season.

Nars light reflecting skincare foundation: Was £41, now £30.75, Boots.com

open image in gallery ( Boots )

This foundation is ever the crowd-pleaser. In her review of the best Nars foundations, beauty expert Lauren found that “a few hours after application, there was still a glow but not a greasy one. My complexion was even, blemishes were hidden and redness was toned down”. Available in 36 shades, it has 25 per cent off in the Black Friday sale.

La Roche-Posay retinol B3 serum: Was £48, now £36, Boots.com

open image in gallery ( La Roche-Posay/The Independent )

Here at IndyBest, we’re all about retinol serums, be it for smoothing uneven skin textures or reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. La Roche-Posay’s is a hero product and, when reviewing it, beauty expert Lauren pointed out its appeal “for beginners looking to brighten their complexion and even out skin tone and fine lines”. Now that it has 25 per cent off, it could be time to stock up.

Have the Boots Black Friday deals begun?

The Boots Black Friday sale is live, with hundreds of products on offer. The main day – Black Friday itself – was on 29 November but the deals are carrying on through the weekend before wrapping up on Cyber Monday (2 December).

When does the Boots Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale end?

Boots Black Friday sale will run until 3 December (aka the day after Cyber Monday). That gives us an extra few hours to nab as many deals on beauty, grooming and more before the bell tolls on the end of another year’s Black Friday celebrations.

However, it’s worth noting that the retailer hasn’t confirmed when the deals will cease on 3 December, so I’d get all your shopping in ahead of time – just in case.

