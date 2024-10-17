15 best hand creams that soothe dry skin

From frequent hand washing to the effects of harsh weather, our hands go through a lot, but having a good hand cream on the go can make all the difference, thanks to soothing, hydrating and nourishing ingredients.

But is there any difference between hand cream and other moisturisers? Well, yes. Consultant dermatologist Dr Catherine Borysiewicz explains that, while any moisturiser will hydrate your hand, hand creams “tend to be richer with intense hydrating ingredients”, while their “texture is often easier to absorb, so the skin doesn’t feel too slippery”.

As for specific ingredients to look for in hand cream, Borysiewicz suggests hydrating ingredients, such as ceramides and hyaluronic acid, as they’re “great at plumping the skin, and supporting the skin barrier”, and recommends using a good SPF, as the skin on our hands is “thin and prone to pigmentation such as sun spots and fine lines”. She also warns against fragrance, perfumes and lanolin if you have sensitive skin.

Beyond skincare benefits, hand creams will of course differ in terms of scent and how they feel on the skin. With this in mind, we’ve been assessing popular and top-rated formulas from the likes of L’Occitane, CeraVe and more – here’s how they fared.

How we tested

open image in gallery Over the course of two months, we’ve worked through a long list of hand creams to find the best ones ( Lois Borny )

We’ve been putting these hand creams to the test over the course of two months. We applied (and re-applied) them as often as needed throughout the day, which was typically twice a day at least, in addition to several top-ups. We assessed their key ingredients, consistency (were they lightweight and silky or thick and heavy), scent, how quickly they sunk into the skin, and how they felt on the skin throughout the day.

The best hand creams for 2024 are: