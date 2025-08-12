The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?
7 best foot creams for combating cracked heels
Keep your feet healthy and looking their best with these foot creams
If the soles of your feet feel dry and your heels are cracked, you need a good foot cream to heal and revitalise your skin. However, different foot issues have different needs.
I spoke to Kaser Nazir, a consultant podiatrist at Jorja Healthcare Group, about the right ingredients for each foot problem. To target skin thickening, calluses and corns, Nazir recommends using a foot cream that contains “active ingredients, such as salicylic acid and urea to help soften hard skin”.
If you want to address cracked heels, look out for urea, glycerin and ceramides in the formula. “Urea is important to help maintain your skin’s natural moisture barrier, says Nasir. “Glycerin can also be beneficial because it’s a humectant, so it works to strengthen the skin barrier and seal in moisture, and ceramides are also good because they’re fatty acids, which help to strengthen the skin barrier and soften dry skin,” he explains.
All those ingredients are present in moisturisers and hand creams, so it’s tempting to just repurpose those, but feet need special attention. If you’ve noticed inflammation and redness, this could “be caused by a number of things; however, a skin infection – either fungal or bacterial – is usually most likely”, says Nazir. To address this, he suggests looking to antifungal ingredients: “Clotrimazole, miconazole, and terbinafine are antifungal agents that work by inhibiting fungal growth or killing the fungus”.
That’s a lot to bear in mind if you aren’t an expert. That’s why I’ve spent the past few months testing a range of different formulas to find creams that can transform your feet. Because of its mix of key ingredients, I think that the Eucerin dry skin urearepair plus 10 per cent urea foot cream is the best option on the market, but there are lots of other good choices.
How I tested
I tested each formula for three weeks, applying it in the evening so it could work overnight. I showered before using each product to ensure a fair test without interference from other products, and used the same amount of cream with each application. I assessed the following criteria:
- Formula: I examined the ingredients of every formula. I noted the key actives, their claimed benefits, and assessed whether or not they actually worked.
- Texture: I assessed how heavy or lightweight the formula felt on my skin, and whether there were any uncomfortable finishes, such as a cream feeling oily or sticky.
- Results: I paid attention to the real-time results, including reduced ashiness, boosted hydration and minimised cracks and peeling.
- Scent: I noted any scents, their potency, keeping in mind fragrances can be irritating for sensitive skin types.
- Value for money: Based on performance, the size of the product (and how far the formulas went), and the price, I assessed each foot cream’s value for money.
Having worked across skin and body care for several years, Lucy Smith is well-versed in the best ingredients for optimal skin health. She’s written guides to glycerin, peptides, damaged skin barriers and more – so when it comes to dry and peeling feet, she’s across the best remedies and treatments. She’s also spoken to dermatologists, podiatrists, and beauty specialists to learn more about the science behind these products.
1Eucerin dry skin urearepair plus 10 per cent urea foot cream
- Best: Foot cream overall
- Scent: None
- Suitable for: Sensitive/eczema/psoriasis-prone skin, cracked heels, dryness, thickened skin, scaling, calluses
- Why we love it
- Affordable
- Visible results within 12 hours
- Feels comforting
- Take note
- Best used in bed or overnight to avoid product loss/transfer
- It’s not a miracle worker
I was impressed with Eucerin’s urearepair foot cream after just one use. My feet felt silky soft within a few minutes, and while I knew it hadn’t worked its magic just yet, it certainly felt like it. For a quick fix, the cream instantly minimises ashiness.
Over a longer period – I tested for three weeks – it tackles deeper-rooted issues, such as skin thickening and cracked heels. With consistent use, the cracks towards the rear of my heels diminished. For the price, it’s impressive how many actives are included in the formula (including urea, glycerin and ceramides, which Kasser Nazir noted as being particularly good for cracked heels).
Of course, there are a few issues the formula couldn’t overcome. For example, it took a few hours to absorb into thicker skin. It’s also worth noting that you’re not going to see baby soft skin overnight or, in some cases, at all. There are some symptoms, including corns and extreme cracks, where a podiatrist may need to employ a scalpel or prescribed treatment. Again, if in doubt, reach out to a medical professional. However, if you just need something to fix dryness, cracks, and dullness, this is a great option for restoring your feet.
2O’Keeffe’s healthy feet foot cream
- Best: Budget foot cream
- Scent: None
- Suitable for: Dryness, mild to moderate cracked heels, (generally) sensitive/eczema-prone-skin, minor irritation and redness
- Why we love it
- Mineral oil acts as a barrier to prevent further moisture loss
- Relatively irritation-free and soothing
- Packaging means you can use every last drop
- Affordable
- Take note
- No exfoliants
- Doesn’t break down tough/thickened skin
For the best budget foot cream, you can’t go wrong with O’Keefe’s healthy feet foot cream. It is supremely affordable at less than £10, but the formula has a satisfying butter-to-oil texture and goes a long way with just a pea-sized dollop. While it appears a little thick in the tub, the cream is surprisingly lightweight. While it doesn’t feel greasy, it does form a film on the outside of the feet, but this serves as a hydration seal and helps keep moisture within the skin.
The formula does include mineral oil, which has a bad reputation because it’s comedogenic (it clogs pores and causes spots). However, this isn’t as much of a concern when used on feet and wasn’t an issue for me (as someone with an oily complexion). On the contrary, the cream provided an instant solution to ashiness and longer-lasting comfort to the dry and more cracked areas of skin.
I also appreciated the lack of fragrance, so it did not irritate the sores on my heels.
3Aveda foot relief moisturising creme
- Best: Foot cream for quick results
- Scent: Yes, botanical
- Suitable for: Dryness, flaking, mild cracking, mild scaling/peeling, calluses, thickened skin, mild athlete’s foot, foul odours, tired feet
- Why we love it
- Heaps of skin-loving ingredients
- Feels comforting and sleep-inducing
- Reduces appearance and feel of thickened skin
- Take note
- Essential oils and fragrance can be irritating
- Relatively expensive
Aveda’s foot cream – a unique product proposal from a haircare brand – caught me by surprise. While the brand’s signature spa scent can be a little heady, you can’t argue with the effectiveness of this formula.
It transformed the dull grey of my soles (returning them to their original pink colour) and, over time, the exfoliating agents reduced the build-up of thick skin around the edges of my feet. As with many of the formulas here, the added fragrance might not take well to eczema and psoriasis-prone skin but, on the whole, it’s a one-stop-shop for everything from calluses to flaking. Just bear in mind that it’s twice as expensive as my top pick, so it’s great for pampering yourself, but perhaps not for every day treatment.
4L'Occitane shea butter foot cream
- Best: Luxury foot cream
- Scent: Yes, herby lavender
- Suitable for: Dryness, mild cracking, softening, thickened skin/callus maintenance (but not full treatment)
- Why we love it
- Thick and indulgent
- Aesthetic packaging and pleasant scent
- Regulates dryness with a barrier film that lasts for a longer period
- Take note
- Barrier film also prone to seeping onto carpet/bedding
- Expensive for a foot cream
L’Occitane’s hand and foot creams have long been favourites of mine for tackling dry, flaky skin. I first tried them in my teens, and more than a decade later, the foot cream holds up. These days, my feet deal with their fair share of peeling and dehydration, especially around the heels and balls of my toes, but the cream remains impressively effective. Within seconds of application, the ashiness from built-up dead skin visibly softens, and my feet feel noticeably more nourished.
With consistent use, the formula can help improve cracked heels, thanks to silicones like cyclopentasiloxane that smooth and protect the skin. However, if you’re dealing with severe cracking, especially to the point of bleeding, it won’t be strong enough, as it lacks exfoliating ingredients. The same goes for hyperkeratosis (thickened skin) and stubborn calluses, which usually require more targeted treatment.
One extra thing to note: the inclusion of antioxidants in the formula supports both preventative care and post-damage recovery. Overall, my feet have been better off with continued L’Occitane use – even if a bit of that lingering hydration sometimes ends up on soft furnishings.
5Bare Feet by Margaret Dabbs smooth and soften feet duo
- Best: Foot cream bundle
- Scent: : Yes, floral
- Suitable for: Inflammation, cracked heels, dryness, flaking and, with the help of the file, thickened skin
- Why we love it
- Electric file smooths while cream hydrates
- Leaves a moisturising film which helps with overnight repair
- Take note
- Quite expensive, even with electric file
- Doesn’t cover all areas of foot care, e.g. calluses and hardened patches
Taking a two-pronged approach to foot care, the Bare Feet balm and file duo are a top pick for skin prep. While the file acts as a physical exfoliant to ditch the winter build-up, the cream uses sweet almond oil, cocoa butter and avocado oil to attack underlying dryness.
The water-based balm was surprisingly nourishing and left the soles of my feet instantly softer (especially after a quick file). In the morning, I could still see a touch of dryness after showering, but the hairline marks of my cracked heels had visibly reduced. As someone who mostly works from a desk, I’m not sure I’d look to this balm if I had well-worn feet from ageing or manual labour. However, for an annual DIY pedicure, it’s a great at-home treatment.
6Clarins foot beauty treatment cream
- Best: Foot cream for daily use
- Scent: Yes, herby floral
- Suitable for: Dryness, flaking, mild cracking, mild scaling/peeling
- Why we love it
- Excellent for foot health maintenance post-filing/exfoliating
- Lightweight given number of oils
- Non-oily for easy maneuverability post-application
- Take note
- No exfoliants
- Fragrance can irritate open sores/eczema-prone skin
Clarins harnesses the power of several anti-inflammatory ingredients to tackle day-to-day swelling. It’s moisturising, has a luxe scent and, with vitamin E, works to prevent things like deep cracking before the issue arises.
But the formula doesn’t treat cracking or other common concerns like calluses and extreme sensitivity. However, for healthy, ageing feet, it’s a step in the right direction. I saw reduced flaking after overnight use, albeit with a touch of residual dullness. After extended nightly use, I then saw this ashiness begin to fade, and the overall softness of my feet improved tenfold.
7Sol de Janeiro samba 2-step foot fetish care cream
- Best: Scented foot cream
- Scent: Cheirosa 62, a salted caramel and vanilla fragrance
- Suitable for: Inflammation, calluses, thickened skin, cracked heels, dryness, flaking
- Why we love it
- Smells heavenly and fills your space with the scent
- Included foot file
- Oil-absorbing tapioca starch allows for quicker movement after applying
- Lightweight
- Take note
- Not as effective as heavier formulas
- Better for superficial dryness vs. hardened patches
If you’re a sucker for a good scent then you’ll love Sol de Janeiro’s foot fetish cream. Packaged in the brand’s signature ochre yellow with its iconic salted caramel scent, this is about as aesthetic as a foot cream is going to get. Luckily, it’s more than an aesthetic bathroom addition and makes a difference to ashy soles, thickened foot pads and dead skin build-up.
While it didn’t transform my feet entirely – there was still some dryness – it served fixed dull, grey skin. The included foot file helps, too.
I think the cream and file are best suited to a holiday or an evening of heel or sandal-wearing: they’ll leave you with pampered skin, even if there’s some irritation beneath the surface. Plus, the scent really does travel from your toes to the top of your head.
Your questions on foot creams answered
What is the best foot cream?
Overall, Eucerin’s urearepair cream came out on top for versatility, value and performance. For less than £10, with sensitive skin-friendly ingredients and the power of healing amino acids at its disposal, there was simply no beating this formula. Aveda’s foot relief came a close second with its multiple exfoliants and skin-loving botanicals, while O’Keefe’s healthy feet was a top pick for tight budgets. An honourable mention goes out to L’Occitane’s classic shea foot cream, which not only makes an indulgent beauty cupboard addition, but a great preventative addition to your ongoing podiatry care.
How often should you apply foot cream?
For Nazir, this is simple: daily, though you’ll want to check the potency of the product used. He elaborates, “Using foot cream regularly can help to keep skin hydrated and avoid problems such as dry skin and cracked heels.”
How can you look after your feet?
Nazir suggests two avenues, diet and footwear. For the former, he describes how “ensuring you stay hydrated, eat a balanced diet rich in healthy proteins, fruit and vegetables will not only help to keep your skin healthy, but help to reduce the likelihood of dehydration and cracking (and all the other complications that can come with that).”
As for the footwear, he advises us to check the fit of our shoes. “It’s important that footwear fits well in order to avoid the likelihood of blisters, calluses and corns, and also to avoid shoes that put the foot into a position that causes additional strain or pressure – for example, stilettos or pointed shoes,” he describes.
Do feet change from winter to summer?
Yes. Nazir says that “in the summer, feet tend to be exposed to the elements in footwear such as flip flops and sandals, and as such, there tends to be more of a propensity for cracked heels and dry patches.” Meanwhile, he contrasts, “During the winter, feet are more likely to be encased in thick socks and boots or wellies, and therefore lacking air circulation, which can prompt conditions such as athlete’s foot and irritation.”
