It’s good news for hairy men because multiple studies have shown that people find faces with fuzz more attractive than those without. But before you run off to the barber shop clutching a photograph of Chuck Noland, it’s probably worth mentioning that the overwhelming preference was for well-maintained stubble as opposed to untamed, knee-length flavour savers.

What this means on your part is that a spot of regular maintenance is required to keep things in check. And given the soaring prices charged by your local barber, your most economical option is to invest in a good beard trimmer.

These handy grooming gizmos handle all aspects of beard care, from carving a crisp neckline to ensuring a uniform finish. Most have adjustable cutting guards so that you can blend different lengths of hair together. You’ll even find the odd one that promises to cut everything from protruding nose hairs to pubes (whether or not your approach to personal hygiene is gung-ho enough to use the same tool for both is entirely up to you).

For a beard trimmer to do its job effectively, it has to be comfortable to hold, have a powerful motor, cut well on the first pass and not run out of juice before you’ve done your ’tache. There are many waterproof models these days, meaning you can combine shaping up your beard with a shower for maximum efficiency. The best trimmers also follow the contours of your face for a smoother and more comfortable shaving experience.

Unfortunately, these are not the sorts of products you can try before you buy, so to help you out, we’ve put the market’s top options through their paces to help you make an informed purchase.

How we tested the best beard trimmers

open image in gallery A selection of the tried and tested beard trimmers ( Paddy Maddison )

We spent the past two months trimming, sculpting, preening and shaving ourselves silly to really put these beard trimmers to the test. We assessed them in terms of comfort, cutting power, battery life, unique features and overall value for money.

We did our best to include options for all budgets, while at the same time making sure that even the cheaper options were held to the same high standards. If we found a trimmer awkward to hold, short on battery or fiddly to operate, it didn’t make the cut (no pun intended).

To paint the fullest possible picture, we used each trimmer for everything from shaping and sculpting to shaving and trimming, taking note of how they performed on each task.

The best beard trimmers for 2024 are: