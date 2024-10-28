Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in
It’s good news for hairy men because multiple studies have shown that people find faces with fuzz more attractive than those without. But before you run off to the barber shop clutching a photograph of Chuck Noland, it’s probably worth mentioning that the overwhelming preference was for well-maintained stubble as opposed to untamed, knee-length flavour savers.
What this means on your part is that a spot of regular maintenance is required to keep things in check. And given the soaring prices charged by your local barber, your most economical option is to invest in a good beard trimmer.
These handy grooming gizmos handle all aspects of beard care, from carving a crisp neckline to ensuring a uniform finish. Most have adjustable cutting guards so that you can blend different lengths of hair together. You’ll even find the odd one that promises to cut everything from protruding nose hairs to pubes (whether or not your approach to personal hygiene is gung-ho enough to use the same tool for both is entirely up to you).
For a beard trimmer to do its job effectively, it has to be comfortable to hold, have a powerful motor, cut well on the first pass and not run out of juice before you’ve done your ’tache. There are many waterproof models these days, meaning you can combine shaping up your beard with a shower for maximum efficiency. The best trimmers also follow the contours of your face for a smoother and more comfortable shaving experience.
Unfortunately, these are not the sorts of products you can try before you buy, so to help you out, we’ve put the market’s top options through their paces to help you make an informed purchase.
We spent the past two months trimming, sculpting, preening and shaving ourselves silly to really put these beard trimmers to the test. We assessed them in terms of comfort, cutting power, battery life, unique features and overall value for money.
We did our best to include options for all budgets, while at the same time making sure that even the cheaper options were held to the same high standards. If we found a trimmer awkward to hold, short on battery or fiddly to operate, it didn’t make the cut (no pun intended).
To paint the fullest possible picture, we used each trimmer for everything from shaping and sculpting to shaving and trimming, taking note of how they performed on each task.
The market is flooded with overcomplicated trimmers that try to be all things to everyone. The Philips oneblade is not one of them. Instead, it’s a decidedly no-frills option that’s easy on the face, body and wallet, with its protective cutting guards and modest price tag. But while it’s perfect for stubble, the maximum 5mm cutting length won’t be sufficient for those with the bushiest beards.
The oneblade comes with two cutting blades (one for the face and one for “sensitive areas”), an adjustable guide comb for achieving different lengths of stubble, and a body comb for the perfect length of chest foliage every time. The adjustable guide is a little fiddly but easy enough to use, with settings from 1mm to 5mm.
One cool feature that sets the oneblade apart from competitors in its price range is the tilting “360” blade, which follows the contours of the face, neck and, well, wherever else you’re brave enough to venture with it. It works wet and dry too, which is good news for the multitaskers out there who like to combine their shave with a shower.
It might not have the most powerful motor, offer any special features or have a notably long battery life, but in terms of sheer bang for your buck, this dinky trimmer from Wahl is impossible to fault.
For just £15, it comes with all the attachments you need to sculpt and maintain a neat short beard or stubble, and the six-position adjustable cutting guide is simple and easy to use.
Granted, some of the parts feel a tad plasticky and cheap, but in terms of performance, it does a remarkable job for the money, munching its way through coarse facial hair with ease. There’s even a storage/charging stand to keep the unit and all of its various parts neatly tidied away when it’s not being used.
We’d recommend the groomsman to anyone on the hunt for a simple, budget-friendly beard trimmer, who doesn’t plan on venturing north or south of the face.
American brand Manscaped was born to address the common issue of men around the world, hacking away at their private parts with inappropriate tools. It offers a range of purpose-built products designed to tackle below the belt grooming in a safe, comfortable manner, and its range has since expanded to deal with trimming needs north of the nipples too. Case in point: this so-called “beard hedger”.
This neat little trimmer uses an adjustable cutting guide to achieve beard lengths of 0.5mm to 10mm. It goes up in 0.5mm increments and is set by turning a rubberised dial in the middle of the handle, with a dial that clearly displays the selected cutting length. The cutting guide has a nice curved shape to it, which we found made it one of the more comfortable of the lot in terms of how it feels against the face. It feels good in the hand too, thanks to the rubberised grip.
We were a little underwhelmed with the build quality, given the almost £100 price tag – it feels a little light and plasticky in comparison to similarly priced competitors. However, in terms of sheer performance, this trimmer is hard to fault.
This beautifully solid and sturdy trimmer from Philips is an excellent high-end option that offers precision trimming and a bombproof design. It works with an in-built adjustable blade that cuts from 0.4mm to 5mm, and there’s a clip-on comb attachment that extends the range from 5.4mm to 10mm. It’s as simple as that. To cycle through the different lengths, all you have to do is spin the central wheel to your desired cutting length and trim away.
Everything about this trimmer feels premium, from the weighty metal handle to the satisfying incremental clicks of the adjustment wheel. That said, the straight, cylindrical handle may not be to everyone’s liking, especially those who are used to a slightly curved design.
We also like how easy it is to clean – simply flip the blade back to expose the inner workings and run it under a tap to give it a good rinse.
If you’re looking for an all-in-one solution to handle anything from rogue nose hairs to head shaving and everything in between, then this is one of the best options. The series 7 includes everything you need for a full beard and body grooming session, including a Gillette proglide razor, complete with a blade. All the tools required to put your barber out of business.
The trimmer itself works brilliantly. The on/off button is nice and tactile with a good click to it, and the cutting blades glide through even thick hair without any fuss. The adjustable cutting guides are a little awkward to adjust, but they work just fine once you get the hang of them.
The biggest selling point with this trimmer, though, is how much you get for your money. At £59.99, it’ll do the jobs of multiple grooming tools, making it an excellent value proposition.
This powerful little trimmer performs far above its dinky size. It’s built like a tank with its full metal body and is the perfect pocket-size companion for weekends away and holidays where washbag space is in short supply.
It will do its thing for four hours on a single charge, which is great news for people who often forget to charge their electronics. What’s more, it has a one-minute quick charge feature, which allows you to get a quick blast of trimming action if it does run flat when you’re in a rush.
The wide range of clip-on cutting guides means that you can adapt the cutting lengths easily. This is both a blessing and a curse because while it offers a huge range from 0.5mm to 25mm, it also means there are lots of small parts to lose. Still, if you’re the kind of person who knows what length he likes and sticks to it, this won’t be an issue.
For the deep-pocketed shoppers out there, this premium trimmer from Braun offers a luxurious grooming experience complete with a clever tilting blade and a handy cleaning station to keep it operating smoothly. We’ve been using this trimmer for several years now and it’s still going strong. We’ve not even had to replace the blade yet, which we know for sure still isn’t worn out, thanks to the handy light-up wear indicator on the handle.
The series 7 comes with a range of cutting attachments, including a foil shaver (a rarity these days), a precision trimmer and a handy attachment just for cutting stubble to the optimal length.
One of the coolest features is the autosense technology, which adapts the cutting power based on how thick the hair is. This helps to maximise battery life, as well as making for a more comfortable trimming experience.
In short, yes. Corded clippers need to be plugged in to work, but as they are always connected to an electrical source, they can be comfortably used for as long as it takes to trim your hair without running out of power. They’re often cheaper too, so if you’re shopping on a budget, look for a corded design.
Cordless beard trimmers can be used anywhere without being plugged into an electrical source, so you won’t encounter any cord issues. They’re more convenient, especially for travel, but you are more restricted on time, as you’re relying on a charged battery.
It depends on the beard trimmer. Many come with specific attachments you can use for shorter hair, so make sure your check before you buy to avoid buying one that doesn’t have a blade short enough to trim stubble or long enough to tackle a longer beard.
With any hair removal device, it’s important to keep the blades clean and hygienic, to not only prolong its life but also to get the best performance from it. Dirty blades clogged with hair can be unable to trim properly and can cause irritation.
Often, beard trimmers come with a cleaning brush, which has very fine bristles to sweep away accumulating dust and dirt in the blades and the body, but they can also be bought separately. Additionally, hot water can kill germs, so you can also rinse the blade. Beforehand, make sure to check if your device is safe to get wet. You can also use an oil if the blades require one.
It’s worth remembering that beards should always be cut when dry, since hair relaxes and expands when wet, shrinking a little when it dries, meaning that if you take a trimmer to it when wet, you’re likely to take too much off. Combing or brushing hair through before trimming is a good idea too, as this can help prepare hair for cutting and will remove snags and tangles in fuller beards.
If you’re serious about your face furniture, it’s well worth having it professionally shaped by a barber every now and then. This is useful because it will provide you with a template of where to cut and where to shave in order to leave neat outlines. Do all of this and your beard – the ultimate facial fashion accessory for men – won’t just grow; it’ll positively bloom.
When shopping for a new beard trimmer, firstly, take into consideration the charge time. Some trimmers can take up to eight hours to charge, and the first time you use it, you will need to charge it before you can use it.
Secondly, decide whether you want a corded or cordless design, and which one will best suit your convenience and needs. It’s also important to check how many adjustable length settings there are, depending on whether you want to trim a long beard or maintain a shorter stubble.
Next up, is it waterproof? Most beard trimmers are, making them safe to use in the shower, but not all, so make sure you check before you commit to a new one.
Lastly, consider ease of cleaning. Does it come with a cleaning brush? Is it safe to be rinsed under hot water? How often will you need to clean it? These are all important points to tick off your checklist when shopping for a new beard trimmer, whatever your budget.
Provided you don’t want to go any longer than heavy stubble, the Philips oneblade 360 is hands down the best tool on the market. The beard trimmer is accessibly priced, glides through facial fuzz like a hot knife through butter, and is safe enough to venture down south with too.
For those looking for something to deal with bushier beards, we’d recommend the Philips beard trimmer series 9000, which has a bombproof build and easy-to-use design that make it a must for any bearded man’s bathroom cabinet.
