Electric shavers FAQs

How does electric ‘dry’ shaving differ from wet shaving?

Electric shaving is fundamentally different from wet shaving – whereas a traditional razor blade slices off hair at the surface, removing some skin cells in the process, electric shavers gently “roll up” the skin, exposing hairs and cutting them just below the hairline.

There was a time when wet shaving always produced closer results, but advances in technology mean an electric shaver can deliver a shave comparable to a traditional razor blade, in terms of closeness.

What’s the difference between rotary and foil shavers?

Rotary shavers use rotating shaving heads (usually three) to slice through stubble at different angles, while foil or ‘linear’ ones have blades that cut from left to right, and are concealed under a protective foil.

As a rule of thumb, rotary shavers are good if you have tough stubble, while foil shavers are a little more straightforward, easier to master, and are better for those with softer or lighter stubble, who are new to electric shaving or have sensitive skin.

Each type requires a different technique (you move using gentle circular motions with rotary shavers, and back and forth swiping with foil ones) but the results are generally the same – a no-fuss, super-smooth shave with the minimum of irritation.

Do I need to use a pre-shave product before using an electric shaver?

You don’t have to use one – you’ll still get a great shave if you skip a pre-shave lotion or solution – but using one can deliver a better and faster shave, because they help remove oil from the hairs and lift them away from the skin, making them easier for the shaver blades to slice.

How do I get the most from an electric shaver?

Use your fingers: Using your free hand, stretch the skin just in front of the shaver heads as you shave – this will ensure hairs stand upright, making them easier to cut.

Don’t press too hard: Electric shavers require only light pressure to get the job done. Let the shaver do the work for you, to limit skin irritation.

Don’t save sensitive bits until last: Many shavers generate heat as they go to work, and that can irritate skin, so tackle sensitive areas – such as the neck – first, while the shaver is still cool.

Keep things clean: Always follow the cleaning instructions and change the foils and cutters as advised. Worn foils and blunt cutting heads will only impair the quality of your shave.

Be patient: If you’ve just switched from wet to dry shaving, your face will take a couple of weeks to adjust to the new shaving technique, especially since electric shavers remove the hairs just below the surface of the skin rather than at surface level. Once you switch, try not to move back and forth between wet and electric shaving.

When’s the best time to buy an electric shaver?

Electric shavers are among those items that are regularly discounted – especially the top-end models, which often see prices halved – so, if you see a decent offer at an online store, make the most of it. You can also look out for discounts during Amazon Prime Day and Black Friday sales.

The verdict: Electric shavers

As we discovered while putting numerous electric shavers to the test, you don’t always get what you pay for, with some cheaper models delivering a perfectly serviceable shave and more expensive ones sometimes overcomplicating things. That said, we do recommend looking out for special offers on the premium ones, as they’re often heavily discounted.

If a super-close but gentle shave is worth making a dent in your bank balance, the Braun’s series 9 shaver is our absolute favourite. If you’re a beginner, both Braun’s series 3 proskin and Remington’s limitless X5 rotary shaver tick a lot of boxes and are worth a punt if you just want to try electric shaving.

Panasonic ES-LV97 shaver, meanwhile, is great for experienced shavers or those fancying an upgrade. We also have to give a special nod to the Philips oneblade pro 360 – a brilliantly versatile tool that deserves a place in any man’s grooming kit.

