11 best men’s pyjamas for a cool, comfortable night’s sleep

Upgrading your home uniform could give you more joy than you might think
Wearing pyjamas always feels like a treat. You could be WFH with no video calls scheduled. Maybe you’re taking it easy at the weekend. Or perhaps you’re feeling a little worse for wear and need a pick-me-up. Whatever the case may be, the easiest way to amp up any home-time plans is with the best men’s pyjamas.
We’ve come a long way since our pre-pandemic home uniform wardrobes, which generally consisted of nothing more than a few misshapen T-shirts. Now, guys can choose from a whole host of quality two-pieces by pretty much every big brand going. The hard part? With the huge selection available, it’s not always easy knowing which to pick.
First up, let’s talk fabric. You could choose from cotton poplin, brushed flannel, stretch jersey, a cashmere blend or even pure silk – and each will have a totally different feel. A cotton poplin tends to be lightweight and airy, while a flannel is super soft and cosy, jersey is a comfy all-rounder and cashmere will up the insulation, while silk boasts natural temperature-regulating credentials.
Textiles aside, pyjamas come in a lot of shapes and sizes, too. There are hoodies, sweatshirts or long-sleeved tees. Some have a nostalgic pyjama shirt while others come with a more casual T-shirt. You could choose from a shorts set or one with trousers. In short, men’s pyjamas come in a whole host of combinations.
My top tip? Think about when you’ll be wearing the pyjamas. If they’re for sleeping, maybe a tactile T-shirt set is best. For the post-nine-to-five chill, there’s nothing better than a cosy sweat set. A cotton shirt-and-trousers two-piece is best for those who want to feel dressed when they’re relaxing – for the latter, I’d always stick to a straight leg over anything too slim.
To find the best pyjamas for men, I tried each pair for sleeping, relaxing at home and even, on occasion, working from home. As a general rule, I prefer to sleep in a simple T-shirt but lean towards sweatshirt co-ords or cotton poplin shirt sets for wearing during the day, so, each two-piece had a different place in my routine – what better excuse to treat yourself to more than one?
Peter Bevan is a menswear specialist with more than six years experience in the fashion industry, spanning national newspapers, glossy magazines and now as a freelance contributor. His varied expertise includes both styling and writing, including dressing celebrities for events as well as editorial photoshoots and many round-ups of trends, brands and products.
There’s a lot to love about Pangaia. The sustainable label largely uses eco-friendly materials to create its comfort-focused collections – think: innovative textiles such as lyocell made using seaweed (which is a naturally regenerative resource); vegan leather crafted from post-pressing grape waste; and more traditional responsible fabrics, such as certified organic cotton.
This pyjama set is made using the latter, so, it’s no wonder it’s so soft and feels like a second skin. I felt this set was a great all-rounder. It’s comfy, lightweight and breathable, so, it’s great to sleep in, but the button-up design and bright colourway felt good to wear around the house, too.
Asos is great for the basics. Sometimes all you want is a comfy, classic navy T-shirt and trousers in which to lounge around the house – and these PJs tick a lot of boxes, even though they don’t feel the most luxurious. They’re made from a soft pure cotton. They’re oversized yet perfectly boxy. They have handy side pockets and an elasticated waist. All in all, a great set for a great price.
Lots of high street stores offer a strong selection of PJs, and H&M is no exception. Though I don’t usually opt for viscose jersey sets, some guys swear by them, so, I felt it was only fair to give them a go – and I was pleasantly surprised.
In my experience, they can be a little clingy – especially when you’re laying down binging a Netflix show after a big bowl of pasta for dinner – but H&M’s set is actually cut into a relaxed silhouette, so they felt more comfortable than some others I’ve tried. The Henley button-up neckline makes the top feel smarter than your average T-shirt, and the viscose jersey feels like it's barely there, making this pair great for sleeping in.
If you’re looking for luxurious pyjamas, Derek Rose is your best bet. The London-based brand has a comprehensive range of shirt and trouser sets that come in everything from a modal stretch to a pure silk, a silk satin, a brushed cotton, a crisp cotton poplin or, like this set, a cotton jacquard.
From the moment I unpacked the premium box and branded tissue paper, I could tell these were going to be special. While they don’t have the price point of silk, you’d be forgiven for mistaking them for the premium fabric. They’re next-level soft, cut into a roomy fit and the shirt even has three pockets, so it’s perfect for cosy WFH Mondays.
Calvin Klein is a go-to for a lot of menswear staples – denim, underwear and loungewear included. This time, it’s this simple sweatshirt set in the spotlight. Though they may not be pyjamas, per se, this is the first ‘fit I reach for after a day in the office. When compared with a super soft silk or tencel, the terry loopback cotton has a slubby roughness that feels right when you’re chilling on the sofa rather than going to bed. They’re cosy, soft and enjoyable to wear. It’s a yes from me.
If you’re after value for money, Marks and Spencer’s nightwear range is a solid option. The brand has jersey sets as well as crisp cotton and silky man-made fabrics, such as lyocell and modal, in a range of T-shirts, shirts, sweatshirts, trousers and shorts. My top pick, however, is this brushed-cotton co-ord.
If you’re into flannel, brushed cotton (also known as flannelette) is a great affordable alternative. Like flannel, brushed cotton is known for its superior softness, but, as you might guess from the name, it’s made using cotton instead of wool, which is traditionally used for flannel. This set hit hard during the miserable winter months, thanks to its snug softness and amped-up insulation.
Tekla is an expert in the sleepwear game. The label marries function with form for pyjamas that fit well, feel comfortable and look cool. Though the brand has also added sateen and flannel sets to its growing collection, its speciality lies in poplin – and, as soon as you try on this blue striped set, it’s clear to see why.
Though some poplins can feel a little crunchy, Tekla’s has been lightly stone washed, which delivers a noticeably superior softness. Then, you’ve got the mother of pearl buttons, the smart pinstripe and the rich blue colourway, which takes the luxe feel up a notch. From the fit to the colour to the finish, everything feels considered and intentional, resulting in one of the best men’s pyjama sets going.
Chelsea Peers is a brand that offers great quality at an even better price. After all, it’s not often you see a pure organic cotton set by an independent designer for less than £100 – so, for £65, this option is an absolute steal.
They pyjamas have an extremely cosy finish, making them perfect for staying in when it’s cold out, but I found them a little too warm to sleep in. When it comes to the design, though, my favourite part is the contrast stripe chest pocket. When you’ve tried on countless pairs of pyjamas over a long period of time, it’s the subtle differences that stand out.
Sometimes a plain white T-shirt worn with pyjama trousers looks just as good as a full matching set. Case in point: Hanro’s colourful striped bottoms and lightweight tee combo. Where bold stripes from head to toe would feel a little bright, a plain top offers the perfect balance for a much fresher look.
The bottoms are made using a crisp cotton poplin, while the tee is a jersey cotton with a flat seamed trim along the neckline and flat hems on the sleeves, for the comfiest finish. It will give you outfit mileage beyond your loungewear wardrobe, too. A win-win.
Linen is a magical fabric. It’s naturally antibacterial as well as breathable and thermoregulating. Not only will it help prevent you from getting sweaty, it’s odour-resistant, too, so, it makes perfect sense to use it for pyjamas.
It seems the team at Piglet In Bed thought so, too. The brand’s two linen options are actually a blend with lyocell, which ups the softness without stripping any of the beneficial properties – and you can tell. Beyond the smooth finish, I love the burgundy contrast piping, traditional pyjama collar and slightly oversized fit.
This brand is known for its luxurious menswear essentials. Though it was founded as a premium men’s underwear brand back in 2016, its offering has grown to include T-shirts, swim shorts, merino wool base layers and, of course, nightwear – without compromising on first-rate fabrics and craftsmanship.
These pyjamas, for example, are made from a soft and breathable lyocell poplin, which is crafted using renewable wood source. The fabric paired with the boxy fit makes the PJs feel airy and cooling, while the neutral check makes you feel like you’ve got it together even when you’re lazing at home. The boxers even have reinforced seams, which takes comfort to the next level.
For a good all-rounder pyjama set that looks and feels great and is made responsibly, go for Pangaia’s 365 PJs. If you’re after luxury, though, perhaps Derek Rose or Tekla would be more your speed. Meanwhile, for a top high street pick, take a look at the brushed cotton two-piece from Marks and Spencer.
