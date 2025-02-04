11 best men’s pyjamas for a cool, comfortable night’s sleep

Wearing pyjamas always feels like a treat. You could be WFH with no video calls scheduled. Maybe you’re taking it easy at the weekend. Or perhaps you’re feeling a little worse for wear and need a pick-me-up. Whatever the case may be, the easiest way to amp up any home-time plans is with the best men’s pyjamas.

We’ve come a long way since our pre-pandemic home uniform wardrobes, which generally consisted of nothing more than a few misshapen T-shirts. Now, guys can choose from a whole host of quality two-pieces by pretty much every big brand going. The hard part? With the huge selection available, it’s not always easy knowing which to pick.

First up, let’s talk fabric. You could choose from cotton poplin, brushed flannel, stretch jersey, a cashmere blend or even pure silk – and each will have a totally different feel. A cotton poplin tends to be lightweight and airy, while a flannel is super soft and cosy, jersey is a comfy all-rounder and cashmere will up the insulation, while silk boasts natural temperature-regulating credentials.

Textiles aside, pyjamas come in a lot of shapes and sizes, too. There are hoodies, sweatshirts or long-sleeved tees. Some have a nostalgic pyjama shirt while others come with a more casual T-shirt. You could choose from a shorts set or one with trousers. In short, men’s pyjamas come in a whole host of combinations.

My top tip? Think about when you’ll be wearing the pyjamas. If they’re for sleeping, maybe a tactile T-shirt set is best. For the post-nine-to-five chill, there’s nothing better than a cosy sweat set. A cotton shirt-and-trousers two-piece is best for those who want to feel dressed when they’re relaxing – for the latter, I’d always stick to a straight leg over anything too slim.

How I tested

open image in gallery A selection of the PJs we tested ( The Independent/Peter Bevan )

To find the best pyjamas for men, I tried each pair for sleeping, relaxing at home and even, on occasion, working from home. As a general rule, I prefer to sleep in a simple T-shirt but lean towards sweatshirt co-ords or cotton poplin shirt sets for wearing during the day, so, each two-piece had a different place in my routine – what better excuse to treat yourself to more than one?

Why you can trust us

Peter Bevan is a menswear specialist with more than six years experience in the fashion industry, spanning national newspapers, glossy magazines and now as a freelance contributor. His varied expertise includes both styling and writing, including dressing celebrities for events as well as editorial photoshoots and many round-ups of trends, brands and products.

The best men’s pyjamas for 2025 are: