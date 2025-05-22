Whether you're maintaining your fade between barbershop visits or fully embracing the DIY haircut lifestyle, investing in the best hair clippers can make all the difference. With a growing number of men choosing to cut their own hair at home, the demand for high-quality, user-friendly clippers has never been higher. But with so many options on the market, it can be tough to know where to start.

Mains-powered “corded” clippers are a good choice if you’re going to be doing a lot of cutting and are looking for longevity, while cordless ones are best if convenience and manoeuvrability are key – look for Lithium-Ion batteries, which tend to be longer-lasting. If achieving graduated fades is important, opt for clippers with taper levers or digital adjusters that allow you to change cutting lengths in minute increments.

There are plenty of online tutorials to help hone your trimming skills but in terms of basics, celebrity hairdresser Luke Benson recommends cutting hair when it’s dry, combing it through to eliminate tangles and starting on a longer length setting, working your way down, to reduce the risk of mistakes. Who knows, after giving a home cut a go, you may even decide to become a barber yourself. Keep reading for our pick of the best hair clippers around.

How we tested

When trimming our hair, we looked at how easy the clippers were to use, battery life, design, noise and vibration and, of course, its performance in achieving the desired results. All-round value for money and functionality was crucial too.

We tested each hair clipper by trimming our own hair over the course of six months. Key factors we evaluated included cutting performance, battery life, ease of use, and overall durability. We also assessed each model for blade sharpness, motor power, noise level, ease of cleaning and build quality. Bonus points were given to those that included accessories.

