Independent
The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.

10 best body washes for men, tried and tested

I consulted experts and tested dozens of formulas to find the best options for you

Luke Todd
Friday 25 July 2025 11:08 EDT
I sniffed, rinsed and repeated my way through countless bottles of body wash for men
(Luke Todd/The Independent)
Our Top Picks

In the vast aisles of men's grooming products, body wash often falls under the radar, but picking the right one is important. The best body washes for men do far more than keep you smelling fresh. Yet, with shelves flooded by promises of unmatched fragrance and hydration, it can be hard to pick the products that will be best for you and your skin.

In my quest to find the best men’s body wash, I consulted skincare experts for their advice on what to look for. First, it is worth “considering if you have dry skin or oily skin”, says Dr Liam Piggott from the Grand Aesthetics skin clinic. “Dry skin generally needs hydration and moisturising, and may also be more prone to being sensitive if there are small cracks in the skin. You may benefit from products containing hyaluronic acid or natural butter from coconut, shea or olive oil. Oily skin may benefit from salicylic acid or tea tree oil to control oil and improve skin texture and appearance.”

Consultant dermatologist, Dr Sina Ghadiri, agrees, noting that it’s “good to look for ingredients to support your skin barrier and maintain hydration”. He adds: “Glycerin, colloidal oatmeal and ceramides are excellent choices. Anti-inflammatory ingredients like niacinamide can also be beneficial, especially for sensitive, inflamed skin or skin with textural irregularities.”

When it comes to dryness or sensitivity, in particular, using a bar of soap on your body might not be the best choice. “Many bar soaps are too alkaline and can disrupt the skin’s natural pH, potentially leading to irritation or a compromised skin barrier,” explains Dr Ghardi. “Body washes are typically more pH-balanced and can be formulated with additional ingredients catering to different skin types.”

With this in mind, I’ve found the best men’s body washes. Grab a loofah, and let’s dive straight in.

How we tested

We tested myriad formulas across a range of price points
(Luke Todd/The Independent)

When researching and testing body washes, I considered the advice from Dr Ghardi and Dr Piggott, keeping a close eye on the ingredient lists and which products are suited to different skin concerns.

Over two months, each body wash was tested in the morning to see if it could provide the invigoration I needed, as well as after a workout to test the cleansing claims of each formula. To identify the best men's body washes, I employed a rigorous testing regimen designed to assess the following criteria:

  • Effectiveness: I assessed whether each body wash left us feeling squeaky clean.
  • Skin-friendliness: I also judged the level of skin hydration, noting whether the body washes left skin feeling moisturised or stripped.
  • Scent: I looked for products with scents that impress without overwhelming.
  • Packaging design: Practicality is important, but I also wanted bottles that balance aesthetic and environmental appeal.
  • Skin concerns: So as to cater for everyone, I also enlisted the help of some fellow testers who have acne-prone and sensitive skin to find the best body washes for different skin concerns.

Why you can trust IndyBest reviews

The Independent’s dedicated product review section, IndyBest, is committed to providing unbiased reviews and expert advice. Luke Todd is passionate (and knowledgeable) about grooming products. He considers his shower a sanctuary, both to invigorate at the start of the day and unwind at the end of a busy day, so he has high standards when it comes to his body wash. He has consulted experts and called on other testers to ensure that he has catered for different skin concerns, including sensitive and acne-prone.

The best men’s body washes for 2025 are:

  • Best overall – Horace Italian bergamot and peppermint shower gel: £9, Horace.com
  • Best budget buy – Ineos skin science sea salt and blue lotus body wash: £3, Boots.com
  • Best for body acne – La Roche-Posay effaclar micro-peeling face and body cleansing gel: £17.50, Boots.com
  • Best for sensitive skin – Pai gentle genius barrier care replenishing body wash: £28, Johnlewis.com

1
Horace Italian bergamot and peppermint shower gel

Horace Italian bergamot and peppermint shower gel
  • Best: Men's body wash overall
  • Scent: Crisp, citrus, mint
  • Size: 250ml
  • Why we love it
    • Refreshing, uplifting scent
    • Gentle on the skin, with natural origin ingredients

If you’re feeling groggy, Horace’s bergamot and peppermint shower gel is the next best thing to an ice-cold shower. Powered by a blend of Italian bergamot and peppermint, it’s zingy, delivering a sharp citrus hit followed by a cool, bracing finish that leaves you feeling fresh, alert and ready for the day.

Horace Italian bergamot and peppermint shower gel
Coconut-based cleansers and witch hazel floral water help fight bacteria and odours (Luke Todd/The Independent)

You won’t get much of a foam with this formula, but it contains 97 per cent natural ingredients and is free from sulfates. It uses coconut-based cleansers and witch hazel floral water to fight bacteria and odours – in short, after a tough workout (or long night), it’s your best mate. I found it to be gentle on the skin, so it shouldn’t cause any irritation if you suffer from sensitivity. Really, I can’t fault it.

  1.  £9 from Horace.com
Prices may vary
Back to top

2
Ineos skin science sea salt and blue lotus body wash

Ineos skin science sea salt and blue lotus body wash
  • Best: Budget men's body wash
  • Scent: Aquatic, floral
  • Size: 300ml
  • Why we love it
    • Great value for money
    • Ideal for those with active lifestyles
  • Take note
    • If you prefer entirely natural or sulfate-free cleansers, this will not tick that box

If you go looking for low-cost body wash, you’ll be showered with options, but only a few will give a lather and rinse you’ll want to repeat. Developed by science-driven brand Ineos, this budget-friendly body wash has been engineered for those who move fast and sweat often. The plant-powered blend of ingredients is said to help combat odour – a claim that stood up during testing, even when faced with multiple hot commutes in July.

Ineos skin science sea salt and blue lotus body wash
This formula offers a level of deodorising that few others can match (Luke Todd)

Infused with provitamin B5 for skin hydration and protection, the pH-balanced formula cleans effectively without being harsh. A major plus is that it offers a level of deodorising that few others can match. The trade-off is a less luxurious feel, with the experience being more functional.

  1.  £3 from Boots.com
Prices may vary
Back to top

3
Aesop eleos nourishing body cleanser

Aesop eleos body wash
  • Best: Body wash for men with dry skin
  • Scent: Woody, spicy, herbaceous
  • Size: 180ml
  • Why we love it
    • Loads of skin-loving ingredients
    • Fragrance lingers on the skin for hours after your shower
  • Take note
    • It won’t 'sud up' dramatically because of its sulfate-free, cream-to-foam formula

Eight years in the making, I’d recommend Aesop’s eleos nourishing body cleanser if you’re in need of gentle cleansing and moisture. With a creamy consistency, it leaves the skin feeling soft, supple and balanced. Consider it the next best thing to applying moisturiser in the shower.

Aesop eleos nourishing body cleanser
The formula is packed with emollients such as shea butter, jojoba seed oil and vitamin E (Luke Todd/The Independent)

The aroma is a blend of cedar, patchouli and clove, adding up to something distinctly woody, spicy and herbaceous. And I found that the fragrance lingers for the full day.

  1.  £33 from Aesop.com
Prices may vary
Back to top

4
Grown Alchemist energize body cleanser

Grown Alchemist energize body cleanser
  • Best: For a satisfying lather
  • Scent: Soft, floral, citrus
  • Size: 500ml
  • Why we love it
    • Sleek bottle looks great on the bathroom shelf
    • Litre refill pouches are also available

This body wash’s sleek amber bottle alone is enough to earn it prime real estate on your bathroom shelf, but this product offers more than just good looks. The lightweight gel-to-foam formula delivers a satisfying lather without a harsh formula, relying on plant-based ingredients such as jojoba and macadamia oils that leave skin comfortably hydrated.

Grown Alchemist
The scent lingers on the skin well into the day (Luke Todd)

The sophisticated aroma – a blend of chamomile, bergamot and rose – sets it apart and lingers on the skin well into the day. The energize in the name, though, is primarily olfactory. If you’re expecting a tingly mint or caffeine jolt, this is not the body wash for you.

  1.  £33 from Cultbeauty.co.uk
Prices may vary
Back to top

5
Wild Natural body wash

Wild Natural body wash
  • Best: Refillable men's body wash
  • Scent: Nine available
  • Size: 300ml
  • Why we love it
    • Helps reduce single-use plastic
    • Natural ingredients that deliver a satisfying wash
  • Take note
    • Subscription requires a bit of planning, though one refill lasts a decent while

Wild combines a grooming essential with eco-friendly innovation. Much like the brand’s popular deodorant, this body wash comes with a refillable aluminium bottle and swap-in plastic-free refill packs, drastically cutting down single-use waste.

Wild Natural body wash
The 350ml refills are made cheaper if you buy by monthly subscription (Luke Todd)

The 99 per cent natural formula itself is vegan-friendly and cruelty-free, using plant-based cleansers and kind-to-skin ingredients such as prebiotics and aloe. There’s an array of fragrances to choose from – including amber and oud (warm and woody), and Santorini sunset (fresh and ozonic) – so you can pick a scent to suit your mood. Simply choose your case, then buy regular 350ml refills, which are cheaper if you opt for the monthly subscription.

  1.  £15 from Wearewild.com
Prices may vary
Back to top

6
The Ordinary sulphate 4% cleanser for body and hair

The Ordinary sulphate 4% cleanser for body and hair
  • Best: Multitasking men's body wash
  • Scent: Fragrance-free
  • Size: 240ml
  • Why we love it
    • Great value
    • It’s pH-balanced, colour-safe, and leaves body and hair clean but not tight or dry
  • Take note
    • Small bottle

If you want to simplify your grooming regime, this cleanser for body and hair from The Ordinary could be the answer. This unassuming gel features SLES-2 (a milder, low-irritant sulfate) at a modest four per cent concentration, to cut through dirt, oil and product build-up. In plain terms, it’s strong enough to get you clean from head to toe, yet won’t dry out your skin.

The Ordinary
This is an extremely enjoyable cleanser that does its job without fanfare (Luke Todd/The Independent)

At 240ml, the bottle isn’t the largest if used as a shampoo as well as a body wash, so you might burn through it.

The cleanser is practically scentless, so it won’t turn your shower into an aromatherapy session like some other products listed here. However, The Ordinary delivers exactly what its name promises: an ordinary but extremely enjoyable cleanser that does its job without fanfare. Sometimes, that’s all you need.

  1.  £8 from Theordinary.com
Prices may vary
Back to top

7
La Roche-Posay effaclar micro-peeling face and body cleansing gel

La Roche-Posay effaclar micro-peeling face and body cleansing gel
  • Best: Men's body wash for acne-prone skin
  • Scent: Fresh, clean
  • Size: 200ml
  • Why we love it
    • Provides a 'micro-peeling' exfoliation to unclog pores and clear blemishes
  • Take note
    • Perhaps not the right choice if you don’t need the exfoliation

Back acne (or ‘bacne’ as it's not so lovingly known) can be a real confidence killer, especially in summer. While most acne treatments are targeted only at facial blemishes, this cleansing gel takes aim at areas such as the back and chest. It’s formulated with pore-clearing salicylic acid plus zinc to fight the bacteria that contribute to breakouts.

La Roche-Posay
Moisturise afterwards and use SPF if exposing your skin to the sun ( Luke Todd/The Independent)

I enlisted an acne-prone tester to try this. Used only a few times a week, it was found to significantly clear up congestion and smooth out bumpy texture. As with any acid-based exfoliating product, be sure to moisturise afterwards and use SPF if exposing your skin to the sun.

  1.  £17 from Boots.com
Prices may vary
Back to top

8
Jo Malone cypress and grapevine body and hand wash

Jo Malone cypress and grapevine body and hand wash
  • Best: Men's body wash for fragrance layering
  • Scent: Woody, aromatic, green
  • Size: 250ml
  • Why we love it
    • Has the exact scent of Jo Malone’s cypress and grapevine cologne intense
    • Doubles up as a luxury hand wash, so you can enjoy it all day
  • Take note
    • Limited skincare benefits

When your fragrance obsession exceeds your monthly budget, multi-purpose grooming buys become essential. Part of Jo Malone’s ‘cologne intense’ collection, this cypress and grapevine formula is a luxurious dual-purpose pick that brings the brand’s perfumery expertise to the shower.

Jo Malone cypress and grapevine body and hand wash
Crisp cypress and vibrant grapevine are grounded by earthy amber and vetiver (Luke Todd/The Independent)

The formula contains naturally derived glycerine and samphire extract to purify the skin while maintaining softness, but it doesn’t pack a roster of skincare actives as the fragrance is the star here. It blends fresh, crisp cypress with vibrant grapevine, grounded by earthy amber and vetiver. Pair it with the matching cologne to amplify your fragrance throughout the day – a smart move to stretch your scent’s staying power.

  1.  £45 from Jomalone.co.uk
Prices may vary
Back to top

9
Pai gentle genius barrier care replenishing body wash

Pai gentle genius barrier care replenishing body wash
  • Best: Men's body wash for sensitive skin
  • Scent: Green, aromatic, citrus
  • Size: 250ml
  • Why we love it
    • Helps protect and rebuild the skin barrier
  • Take note
    • If you enjoy bold scents in the shower, you might consider this one too mild

Body washes need to do more than just clean your skin, they need to protect it. Particularly if traditional soaps make showering feel like an endurance test. Specifically formulated for reactive skin, it contains ceramides and colloidal oat, which remove impurities while calming and replenishing the skin, all before you even reach for lotion. As such, I found Pai’s gentle genius body wash to be the best for sensitive skin.

Pai gentle genius barrier care replenishing body wash
This was arguably the most comforting and skin-friendly formula on test (Luke Todd)

Even the fragrance is carefully considered, vetted by dermatologists to ensure it won’t trigger irritation. The upside of this ultra-gentle approach is that it’s arguably the most comforting and skin-friendly formula of the bunch. On the downside, that gentleness means the experience is quite subtle.

  1.  £28 from Johnlewis.com
Prices may vary
Back to top

10
Haeckels people care planet care bladderwrack and pegwell body wash

Haeckels people care planet care bladderwrack and pegwell body wash
  • Best: Men's body wash for hydration
  • Scent: Smoky, herbal, woody
  • Size: 500ml
  • Why we love it
    • The formula is quite concentrated, so a little goes a long way
    • Plastic-free bottle
  • Take note
    • Pricey

Made in Margate with the brand’s signature seaweed extract (which is rich in vitamins, minerals and antioxidants), this body wash noticeably hydrated areas of dry skin.

Haeckels body wash
The plastic-free bottle is fully compostable (Luke Todd)

The scent is a distinctive woody-aromatic blend with notes of wild fennel, smoky birch and earthy vetiver. The standout, though, is a fully home-compostable Vivomer bottle. Yes, the price might raise an eyebrow, but the blend of luxury, efficacy and planet-conscious credentials easily justifies the investment. Plus, the formula is also very concentrated, so a little goes a long way.

  1.  £39 from Haeckels.co.uk
Prices may vary
Back to top

Your questions on body wash for men, answered

What is the best body wash for men?

For the ideal blend of freshness, effectiveness and affordability, Horace’s Italian bergamot and peppermint shower gel is the best men’s body wash. It really is tough to beat. If your grooming budget isn't bottomless but you still want versatile performance, The Ordinary sulphate cleanser for body and hair excels as a multitasking cleanser.

What’s the difference between body wash and shower gel?

“Body washes generally have a thicker, creamier consistency and often contain more moisturising agents like glycerin, oils, and emollients,” says Dr Piggott. “Shower gels tend to be lighter and more gel-like, with a focus on cleansing and refreshing. Shower gels, however, tend to be more aggressive products, which can dry out skin.”

Want more recommendations? Check out our guide to the best safety razors for men

