10 best body washes for men, tried and tested

I consulted experts and tested dozens of formulas to find the best options for you
In the vast aisles of men's grooming products, body wash often falls under the radar, but picking the right one is important. The best body washes for men do far more than keep you smelling fresh. Yet, with shelves flooded by promises of unmatched fragrance and hydration, it can be hard to pick the products that will be best for you and your skin.
In my quest to find the best men’s body wash, I consulted skincare experts for their advice on what to look for. First, it is worth “considering if you have dry skin or oily skin”, says Dr Liam Piggott from the Grand Aesthetics skin clinic. “Dry skin generally needs hydration and moisturising, and may also be more prone to being sensitive if there are small cracks in the skin. You may benefit from products containing hyaluronic acid or natural butter from coconut, shea or olive oil. Oily skin may benefit from salicylic acid or tea tree oil to control oil and improve skin texture and appearance.”
Consultant dermatologist, Dr Sina Ghadiri, agrees, noting that it’s “good to look for ingredients to support your skin barrier and maintain hydration”. He adds: “Glycerin, colloidal oatmeal and ceramides are excellent choices. Anti-inflammatory ingredients like niacinamide can also be beneficial, especially for sensitive, inflamed skin or skin with textural irregularities.”
When it comes to dryness or sensitivity, in particular, using a bar of soap on your body might not be the best choice. “Many bar soaps are too alkaline and can disrupt the skin’s natural pH, potentially leading to irritation or a compromised skin barrier,” explains Dr Ghardi. “Body washes are typically more pH-balanced and can be formulated with additional ingredients catering to different skin types.”
With this in mind, I’ve found the best men’s body washes. Grab a loofah, and let’s dive straight in.
When researching and testing body washes, I considered the advice from Dr Ghardi and Dr Piggott, keeping a close eye on the ingredient lists and which products are suited to different skin concerns.
Over two months, each body wash was tested in the morning to see if it could provide the invigoration I needed, as well as after a workout to test the cleansing claims of each formula. To identify the best men's body washes, I employed a rigorous testing regimen designed to assess the following criteria:
If you’re feeling groggy, Horace’s bergamot and peppermint shower gel is the next best thing to an ice-cold shower. Powered by a blend of Italian bergamot and peppermint, it’s zingy, delivering a sharp citrus hit followed by a cool, bracing finish that leaves you feeling fresh, alert and ready for the day.
You won’t get much of a foam with this formula, but it contains 97 per cent natural ingredients and is free from sulfates. It uses coconut-based cleansers and witch hazel floral water to fight bacteria and odours – in short, after a tough workout (or long night), it’s your best mate. I found it to be gentle on the skin, so it shouldn’t cause any irritation if you suffer from sensitivity. Really, I can’t fault it.
If you go looking for low-cost body wash, you’ll be showered with options, but only a few will give a lather and rinse you’ll want to repeat. Developed by science-driven brand Ineos, this budget-friendly body wash has been engineered for those who move fast and sweat often. The plant-powered blend of ingredients is said to help combat odour – a claim that stood up during testing, even when faced with multiple hot commutes in July.
Infused with provitamin B5 for skin hydration and protection, the pH-balanced formula cleans effectively without being harsh. A major plus is that it offers a level of deodorising that few others can match. The trade-off is a less luxurious feel, with the experience being more functional.
Eight years in the making, I’d recommend Aesop’s eleos nourishing body cleanser if you’re in need of gentle cleansing and moisture. With a creamy consistency, it leaves the skin feeling soft, supple and balanced. Consider it the next best thing to applying moisturiser in the shower.
The aroma is a blend of cedar, patchouli and clove, adding up to something distinctly woody, spicy and herbaceous. And I found that the fragrance lingers for the full day.
This body wash’s sleek amber bottle alone is enough to earn it prime real estate on your bathroom shelf, but this product offers more than just good looks. The lightweight gel-to-foam formula delivers a satisfying lather without a harsh formula, relying on plant-based ingredients such as jojoba and macadamia oils that leave skin comfortably hydrated.
The sophisticated aroma – a blend of chamomile, bergamot and rose – sets it apart and lingers on the skin well into the day. The energize in the name, though, is primarily olfactory. If you’re expecting a tingly mint or caffeine jolt, this is not the body wash for you.
Wild combines a grooming essential with eco-friendly innovation. Much like the brand’s popular deodorant, this body wash comes with a refillable aluminium bottle and swap-in plastic-free refill packs, drastically cutting down single-use waste.
The 99 per cent natural formula itself is vegan-friendly and cruelty-free, using plant-based cleansers and kind-to-skin ingredients such as prebiotics and aloe. There’s an array of fragrances to choose from – including amber and oud (warm and woody), and Santorini sunset (fresh and ozonic) – so you can pick a scent to suit your mood. Simply choose your case, then buy regular 350ml refills, which are cheaper if you opt for the monthly subscription.
If you want to simplify your grooming regime, this cleanser for body and hair from The Ordinary could be the answer. This unassuming gel features SLES-2 (a milder, low-irritant sulfate) at a modest four per cent concentration, to cut through dirt, oil and product build-up. In plain terms, it’s strong enough to get you clean from head to toe, yet won’t dry out your skin.
At 240ml, the bottle isn’t the largest if used as a shampoo as well as a body wash, so you might burn through it.
The cleanser is practically scentless, so it won’t turn your shower into an aromatherapy session like some other products listed here. However, The Ordinary delivers exactly what its name promises: an ordinary but extremely enjoyable cleanser that does its job without fanfare. Sometimes, that’s all you need.
Back acne (or ‘bacne’ as it's not so lovingly known) can be a real confidence killer, especially in summer. While most acne treatments are targeted only at facial blemishes, this cleansing gel takes aim at areas such as the back and chest. It’s formulated with pore-clearing salicylic acid plus zinc to fight the bacteria that contribute to breakouts.
I enlisted an acne-prone tester to try this. Used only a few times a week, it was found to significantly clear up congestion and smooth out bumpy texture. As with any acid-based exfoliating product, be sure to moisturise afterwards and use SPF if exposing your skin to the sun.
When your fragrance obsession exceeds your monthly budget, multi-purpose grooming buys become essential. Part of Jo Malone’s ‘cologne intense’ collection, this cypress and grapevine formula is a luxurious dual-purpose pick that brings the brand’s perfumery expertise to the shower.
The formula contains naturally derived glycerine and samphire extract to purify the skin while maintaining softness, but it doesn’t pack a roster of skincare actives as the fragrance is the star here. It blends fresh, crisp cypress with vibrant grapevine, grounded by earthy amber and vetiver. Pair it with the matching cologne to amplify your fragrance throughout the day – a smart move to stretch your scent’s staying power.
Body washes need to do more than just clean your skin, they need to protect it. Particularly if traditional soaps make showering feel like an endurance test. Specifically formulated for reactive skin, it contains ceramides and colloidal oat, which remove impurities while calming and replenishing the skin, all before you even reach for lotion. As such, I found Pai’s gentle genius body wash to be the best for sensitive skin.
Even the fragrance is carefully considered, vetted by dermatologists to ensure it won’t trigger irritation. The upside of this ultra-gentle approach is that it’s arguably the most comforting and skin-friendly formula of the bunch. On the downside, that gentleness means the experience is quite subtle.
Made in Margate with the brand’s signature seaweed extract (which is rich in vitamins, minerals and antioxidants), this body wash noticeably hydrated areas of dry skin.
The scent is a distinctive woody-aromatic blend with notes of wild fennel, smoky birch and earthy vetiver. The standout, though, is a fully home-compostable Vivomer bottle. Yes, the price might raise an eyebrow, but the blend of luxury, efficacy and planet-conscious credentials easily justifies the investment. Plus, the formula is also very concentrated, so a little goes a long way.
For the ideal blend of freshness, effectiveness and affordability, Horace’s Italian bergamot and peppermint shower gel is the best men’s body wash. It really is tough to beat. If your grooming budget isn't bottomless but you still want versatile performance, The Ordinary sulphate cleanser for body and hair excels as a multitasking cleanser.
“Body washes generally have a thicker, creamier consistency and often contain more moisturising agents like glycerin, oils, and emollients,” says Dr Piggott. “Shower gels tend to be lighter and more gel-like, with a focus on cleansing and refreshing. Shower gels, however, tend to be more aggressive products, which can dry out skin.”
