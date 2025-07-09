Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
8 best safety razors that will help you boss your grooming regime

These tried-and-tested razors are a cut above the rest

Richard Jones
Wednesday 09 July 2025 04:19 EDT
These single-blade grooming tools have been quietly making a comeback
These single-blade grooming tools have been quietly making a comeback (Richard Jones/The Independent)
Our Top Picks

Walk into any supermarket or pharmacy and you’ll find rows of flashy multi-blade razors – complete with lubrication strips and even vibrating handles, in some cases – promising your smoothest ever shave.

While these cartridge razors dominate the shelves, they don’t always represent the best options – particularly if you’ve got sensitive skin. More blades can mean more tugging and friction, which often leads to irritation, razor burn, and those dastardly ingrown hairs.

Enter: the safety razor – a simple, single-blade tool that’s been quietly making a comeback. Originally designed more than a century ago (the double-edge safety razor was first patented by Gillette in 1901), safety razors, by their very design, come with less drag, making them ideal for anyone prone to redness or bumps.

Safety razors are also far better for the planet, with no plastic cartridges and fully recyclable blades. They can be easier on your wallet, too. Sure, they can take some getting used to, but, once you’ve mastered the safety razor, it’ll be hard to go back.

We put a range of models to the test, from beginner-friendly razors to precision tools for seasoned shavers. Whether you're looking to cut down on irritation or just want a more sustainable shave, keep scrolling for the best safety razors worth adding to your grooming routine.

How we tested

Each razor tested was trialled at least twice
Each razor tested was trialled at least twice (Richard Jones/The Independent)

For this review, our tester shaved with a number of different safety razors – mainly double-edge safety razors, although, they did find a rare single-edged safety razor to include (more on that later). Each razor was used at least twice, using the blade included, or a Shark blade if a blade was not packaged with the razor.

For context, our reviewer has thick, curly, dark hair, which makes them more prone to ingrown hairs. Therefore, they did not shave against the grain, as they find this increases the likelihood of irritation.

Nivea’s shaving gel (£2.70, Boots.com) was used pre-shave, while Nivea’s sensitive after-shave balm (£8.69, Boots.com) was used post-shave. While our tester would advise using a shaving brush and shaving soap for the full safety razor experience, he understands those new to using a safety razor might not have a full shaving set, which is why he used these easily accessible Nivea products instead.

Why you can trust IndyBest reviews

Richard Jones has been writing feature reviews for IndyBest since 2022. Whether he’s reviewing men’s wallets, hoodies, joggers or safety razors, he prioritises high-quality products that deliver, and he will only recommend those be believes are worth your money.

The best safety razors for 2025 are:

  • Best overall – Seven Potions double edge safety razor: £38.99, Sevenpotions.com
  • Best budget buy – Edwin Jagger DE86 double edge safety razor: £28, Edwinjagger.co.uk
  • Best for beginners – King C Gillette double edge safety razor: £13.33, Gillette.co.uk
  • Best for sensitive skin – Supply the single edge SE: £70.42, Supply.co
  • Best eco-friendly option – Shoreline Shaving bamboo safety razor: £34.99, Shorelineshaving.com

1
Seven Potions double edge safety razor

Seven Potions double edge safety razor
  • Best: Overall
  • Length: 107mm
  • Weight: 75g
  • Also included: One Muhle razor blade
  • Why we love it
    • Close, smooth shave
    • Perfect middle-ground weight
  • Take note
    • Bright yellow handle won’t be to everyone’s taste

This razor grabs your attention the moment you open the box – mainly thanks to its bold yellow handle, which won’t be to everyone’s taste but certainly stands out in a world of chrome and black. Thankfully, the substance more than matches the style.

The shave is impressive: smooth, close, and consistent (Richard Jones/The Independent)

It’s beautifully weighted – solid but never cumbersome – and feels perfectly balanced in hand. The shave is equally impressive: smooth, close, and consistent, gliding across the face with almost no resistance. It hits that elusive sweet spot between comfort and closeness.

With thoughtful design, excellent performance, and a price that’s hard to argue with, this is a razor that earns its spot at the top of the list. A standout in every sense.

2
Edwin Jagger DE86 double edge safety razor

  • Best: Budget buy
  • Length: 93mm
  • Weight: 68g
  • Also included: One Feather hi-stainless blade
  • Why we love it
    • Quality at a reasonable price
    • Traditional looks
    • Smooth and forgiving shave
  • Take note
    • Handle is a bit slippery

There’s something quietly dignified about the DE86 – no gimmicks, just honest British craftsmanship. Built in Sheffield with a glossy black handle and chrome accents, it looks every bit the gentleman’s razor. The shave is smooth and forgiving, ideal for beginners but also with enough about it for more-experienced shavers to want to keep it in their rotation. It’s not aggressive, but it gets the job done, with minimal fuss.

This is a reliable, well-made razor that feels more Savile Row than supermarket aisle (Richard Jones/The Independent)

The grip may be a tad slick when wet but balance-wise it’s spot on. At this price, it’s a bit of a revelation – traditional quality without the price tag you might expect for a safety razor from one of the big players in the industry. In short, it’s a reliable, well-made razor that feels more Savile Row than supermarket aisle.

3
King C Gillette double edge safety razor

  • Best: For beginners
  • Length: 95.25mm
  • Weight: 102.6g
  • Also included: Five King C Gillette razor blades
  • Why we love it
    • Mild shave will suit beginners
    • Weighty handle makes it easy to use
    • Looks great
  • Take note
    • Shiny grip can lead to slips
    • Not the closest shave

Gillette is the undisputed king of men’s grooming, even if the past few decades have seen it double down on cartridge, multi-blade convenience. However, with the King C Gillette line, the brand dips its toe back into traditional waters, offering a safety razor you can buy from your local high street.

This model is ideal for anyone starting out on their safety razor journey (Richard Jones/The Independent)

It’s a move that feels part nostalgia, part statement of intent. This model is a looker, with a gleaming chrome finish. At 102.6g, it’s almost three times the weight of the Henson AL13 (see below), although, the extra weight and well-balanced build will suit beginners (even if the chrome finish on the handle isn’t the best for grip).

Some more-experienced safety razor users will also be frustrated with the not particularly close shave, but for anyone starting out on their safety razor journey, this quietly excellent and affordable razor is a great entry point.

4
Edwin Jagger 3ONE6 double edge safety razor

  • Best: Premium razor
  • Length: 96.6mm
  • Weight: 85.2g
  • Also included: Five Feather DE razor blades
  • Why we love it
    • Premium quality
    • Knurled handle offers excellent grip
  • Take note
    • Not suited to beginners
    • Premium price (reflects long-term value)

This razor shows Edwin Jagger flexing its engineering muscles. Precision-made in Sheffield from stainless steel and built to last a lifetime, the 3ONE6 feels every bit as premium as it looks. The knurled handle adds just the right amount of grip – no slipping here, even mid-shave on a Monday morning.

You’re getting heirloom-grade kit with this investment piece (Richard Jones/The Independent)

It shaves slightly more assertively than the DE86 but still offers control and comfort, making it a solid step up for those looking to refine their technique. This isn’t an entry-level option but you’re getting heirloom-grade kit with this investment piece. Designed, made, and finished in the UK, it’s Edwin Jagger at its finest.

5
Henson AL13 safety razor

  • Best: Lightweight razor
  • Length: 104mm
  • Weight: 36.8g
  • Also included: Five razor blades
  • Why we love it
    • Solid, lightweight feel
    • Streamlined head tackles tricky spots with ease
  • Take note
    • May cause irritation, especially for sensitive skin

This is a razor with aerospace pedigree – it’s machined in Canada, using the same standards required to create satellite components. It’s light as a feather but still feels reassuringly solid, with a streamlined head that makes light work of tricky spots, especially under the nose, without forcing you to go against the grain.

You’ll get a particularly close shave with this razor (Richard Jones/The Independent)

That said, the handle felt a bit rough in the hand, and the razor didn’t quite glide as smoothly as others we tested, such as the Seven Potions razor. There was also some irritation and a touch of razor burn, particularly on sensitive areas, experienced during testing. As an intermediate safety razor user, our tester found this one trickier to handle, though the final result arguably saw the closest shave during testing. For experienced shavers who like a clinical, minimalist design, this razor might just be the one.

6
Supply the single edge SE

  • Best: For sensitive skin
  • Length: 108mm
  • Weight: 92g
  • Also included: Six-month supply of single-edge blades
  • Why we love it
    • Gentle on sensitive skin
    • Sleek, minimalist design
  • Take note
    • Shave isn’t as close as some others
    • Requires specific injector blades

With a matte grey finish, minimalist design and sleek lines, this is the kind of razor that wouldn’t look out of place in an Apple store. Where it really shines, though, is with sensitive skin. This is one of the gentlest razors on test, with absolutely no tugging or irritation during use, even after a dryish second pass. The trade-off, however, is comfort over closeness, with the shave not getting nearly as close as others in this lineup. If you’re chasing a squeaky-clean finish, prepare to be disappointed.

This gentle razor is ideal for anyone with sensitive skin (Richard Jones/The Independent)

It’s also important to note the use of injector blades (you can buy eight blades online from Supply for £7.33, before shipping). These are cool to use, but they do require you to keep buying the same type, which makes this razor a whole lot less accessible than something like the King C Gillette razor featured in this article. For anyone with sensitive skin or prone to razor burn, though, this razor is an excellent choice.

7
Shoreline Shaving bamboo safety razor shaving kit

  • Best: Eco-friendly option
  • Length: 115mm
  • Weight: 85g
  • Also included: Ten Shark blades, shaving soap, travel bag
  • Why we love it
    • Eco-friendly bamboo handle
    • Great starter kit
  • Take note
    • Large, chunky handle

Made from natural bamboo, and featuring a chrome head, this is a smart, eco-conscious alternative to plastic-heavy options. It’s lightweight, nicely finished, and striking enough to earn a permanent spot on the bathroom shelf.

This is one of the lightest razors on test but the handle is long and chunky (Richard Jones/The Independent)

Some nice extras (blades, shaving soap, travel bag) are included when you buy this starter set, which is well packaged and perfect for beginners – you can also buy the razor by itself (£18.49, Shorelineshaving.com).

The shave itself is steady and smooth but, be warned, this is a big razor. It weighs 85g, making it one of the lightest options on this list, but the handle is long and chunky, which can make manoeuvring around tighter spots (under the nose or around the jawline) a bit tricky. It's not unwieldy but there’s a learning curve if you’re used to shorter, nimbler razors. Still, for the price, ethos and finish, this razor is still a top choice.

8
Mr Masey traditional safety razor

  • Best: Heavyweight option
  • Length: 110mm
  • Weight: 110g
  • Also included: Blades, pouch
  • Why we love it
    • Good price
    • Timeless, vintage design
  • Take note
    • Oversized head may affect precision

There’s a vintage charm to this safety razor, with it’s all-chrome finish and old-school heft. It’s the kind of tool that looks like it’s been handed down rather than bought online. The shave is smooth, close, and forgiving but the head is, frankly, enormous, and the razor is the heaviest on this list. That weight gives it a satisfying, steady feel during the shave, letting gravity do the work, and we certainly had a good clean shave using it, with no irritation whatsoever. But we did find the oversized head a challenge.

We love this razor’s timeless design (Richard Jones/The Independent)

In short, this is a traditional, good-looking razor with plenty of presence, just be prepared to wrestle with the oversized head on trickier passes.

What is the best safety razor for men?

For the perfect balance of performance, design and value, the Seven Potions double edge safety razor came out on top. It’s smooth, well-weighted and delivers a consistently close shave, with standout looks to match. If you're after a quality razor that won't break the bank, the Edwin Jagger DE86 is a brilliant budget option that’s reliable, well-built and easy to use.

For those willing to invest a little more, the Edwin Jagger 3ONE6 offers top-tier performance with premium materials and British-made precision. Whether you're just starting out or upgrading your routine, there's something here for every face and wallet.

