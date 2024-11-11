Best wallets for men that are worth every penny

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in
From luxe leather options to plant-based designs and high street heroes, these wallets will go the distance
Keys, wallet, phone. That mental checklist we do every time we leave the house just goes to show how important it is to have a good wallet in your life.
Even with notes and coins now seemingly a thing of the past, a wallet is still needed as a home for some of your most important belongings: your cards, IDs, and that raggedy loyalty card for the coffee shop down the road.
The best wallets for men need to be able to withstand a battering, from being accidentally dropped on the train platform to thrown onto the side table. That’s why most wallets are made of leather – a material that can last decades, with full-grain and top-grain proving the most durable.
Here, we review some of the best men’s wallets around, all from a diverse range of makers, including a heritage British brand that’s been perfecting its wallets for a century, and trusted high street stalwarts.
In this guide, we’ve included a range of wallet types, having assessed them all on their quality, practicality and versatility. This meant road-testing them out and about, and looking at how well they served us through the day.
We tried to steer clear of out-and-out cardholders (as opposed to traditional bifold or trifold wallets) but did look at a couple of options that bridge the gap. Price was also a consideration, although, it’s important to note that a well-made, high-quality leather wallet will last a lot longer and may ultimately prove more economical on cheaper alternatives. These are the ones that will take pride of place in your pocket...
This wallet has it all for us. Before we get to the very attractive price point, let’s first judge this wallet’s quality. The leather feels smooth and substantial, cast in a rich mahogany shade. Inside, you have three slots to hold your cards, along with a section for notes, and a secure coin pouch. The details are also really well done, with the John Lewis logo embossed in silver lettering on the coin compartment, and a genuine leather mark imprinted. Plus, the wallet comes with nifty RFID-blocking protection to keep your cards safe against digital theft.
In terms of quality, design and practicality, this is a wallet that holds its own against the best. However, it’s the price that sets this wallet apart. For less than £50, you’re getting a well-made, traditional bifold wallet that will last for years and stands up to wallets that are double the cost.
Real leather doesn’t tend to be labelled as budget but, when you’re buying it from Marks and Spencer, you know you’re going to be able to pick up something of good quality at a reasonable price.
In fact, we’d wager the price is more than reasonable here. For £25, you’re getting a real leather wallet with a classic design. There are more than enough slots for your cards; a dedicated coins compartment; and two slots for your notes (even if the hole in the notes compartment might mean you lose the odd 5p).
There is a noticeable drop off in the quality of the leather compared with the more luxe options on this list, and the M&S wallet doesn’t quite have the same ‘wow’ factor, but that’s to be expected at this price point. However, if you’re looking to pick up a durable, functional bifold wallet on the high street, this might be the one for you.
Founded in the 1930s, if Ettinger needed any more proof it was the place to go for finely crafted leather goods, its royal warrant (awarded in 1996 by the then Prince of Wales) settles it. The royal warrant stamp of approval takes pride of place on the inside of this supremely handsome billfold wallet from the heritage brand. Cast in a dark shade of green on the outside, the inside bears a striking yellow – the brand’s trademark colour – and comes with six card slots, two note compartments with jacquard fabric linings, and the brand’s logo.
The leather truly is buttery soft and incredibly light, but there’s no sacrifice when it comes to durability. In fact, the company’s managing director, Robert Ettinger, has used his daily for 18 years.
There’s a premium on price here but you’re also getting premium quality.
The cardholder vs bifold debate has been held for decades. There are merits to both styles, which makes this wallet from luxury luggage brand Carl Friedrik a distinctly attractive proposition. Easily the most compact option on this list, it bridges both choices, with the portability and ease of access that comes from a cardholder (it slips into your pocket like a dream) with the privacy of a bifold.
The vachetta leather is stunning: smooth and heavyweight, although a little stiff at first, so, it needs breaking in. Vachetta is renowned for ageing beautifully, so, this might be an option that gets even better with age. As a full-grain leather it really can last a lifetime but is also prone to scuffing – don’t keep it in the same pocket as your keys, if scratches worry you.
Another potential point of contention is the lack of space for notes and coins. This didn’t bother us, though, as getting to our cards quickly and easily is more of a concern, however, if you are looking to hold cash, you might want to look for something larger.
While animal leather is the de facto material of wallets for a reason, the rise of plant-based living means there is a real market for leather alternatives. Made from apple ‘leather’ – an innovative bio-based material made using apple waste from the fruit juice and compote industry in Bolzano, Italy – this Oliver Co wallet isn’t just a solid alternative, it’s a great choice full stop.
Light and slim, while also managing to hold up to nine cards, along with space for notes and coins, it’s a great daily wallet that’s easy to use. The apple leather is soft and smooth, but we have to admit it lacks the heft and refined looks of full-grain leather. With that lack of weight, there’s a worry about the durability of the wallet long term but, if you’re looking to swerve the leather and look for more sustainable options, you’d be hard-pressed to find a better alternative.
Looking for something a bit different? While leather wallets all tend to have the same look, workwear brand &Sons has cooked up something truly unique. Treated with waxes and oils to produce a beautiful oily ‘pull-up’ distressed effect, this wallet is a true throwback – rugged, stylish, and hard-wearing. You can imagine a Peaky Blinder or Hell’s Angel rocking this wallet in their back pocket.
In terms of the quality and details, it’s hard to find fault – although, the metal poppers at the front can be a little tough to open. Made in the UK, it comes with a nicely debossed logo, sharp stitching, and a loop to attach a trouser chain (which shows you the style &Sons are going for here).
Inside, there are just two sections – one for cards, the other for everything else. We struggled to get more than three cards in the card section, and the functionality of the wallet felt a bit awkward when using it throughout the day. However, this wallet is all about appealing to lovers of vintage and workwear style, and, with that, &Sons are on to a winner.
There are loads of great wallets out there, although, it’s worth noting top-grade full-grain leather options will set you back at least £100. That’s what makes the John Lewis bifold wallet so special. While not necessarily full grain, the leather and construction exude quality, and all for less than £50.
If you’re looking to buy something extra special, the Ettinger bridle hide billfold wallet will not disappoint, while those looking for a stylish wallet that comes with the functionality of a cardholder won’t go wrong with the Carl Friedrik Swanfield wallet.
