8 best joggers for men that are comfortable yet stylish

- Best overallNew Balance tech knit pantRead review£80Best budget buyMarks and Spencer Goodmove stretch drawstring zip-pocket joggersRead review£30
- Best for runningSalomon sense aero stowRead review£120Best for comfort Pangaia 365 midweight track pantsRead review£125
- Best cargo joggersMyprotein tempo woven cargo joggersRead review£50Best for yogaBAM tern jersey joggersRead review£39
- Best for keeping warmAdidas adicolour classic 3-stripes joggersRead review£50Best for WFH loungingHanro casuals leisure trousersRead review£116
No one can underestimate the effect working from home has had on our wardrobes. Out went the blazers and chinos, and in came a finely tuned selection of athleisure and workout gear, as the gym became the new place to be seen. The best joggers for men, however, will be able to slot seamlessly into office, gym and home life.
Before, you could get away with shuffling around the home office in a ratty pair of trackies from your uni days. Now, however, your joggers are having to work overtime, earning their spot in your wardrobe.
Versatility and looks aside, men’s joggers also need to be comfortable and warm – unless you’re one of those hard-as-nails guys who can stomach wearing shorts year-round.
To help narrow down the options when purchasing a new pair of joggers, we’ve road-tested and reviewed several styles, to bring you the best men’s joggers out there, for all budgets. Your wardrobe can thank us later.
How we tested
We tested the full range of joggers, from loungewear to technical trousers designed for your sweatiest workouts. We assessed them all on their quality, practicality, price and versatility. This meant road-testing them in a number of scenarios, from drinks down the pub and casual days in the office to gym sessions and long runs.
The best joggers for men 2024 are:
- Best overall – New Balance tech knit pant: £80, Newbalance.co.uk
- Best budget buy – Marks and Spencer Goodmove stretch drawstring zip-pocket joggers: £30, Marksandspencer.com
- Best for running – Salomon sense aero stow: £120, Salomon.com
- Best for comfort – Pangaia 365 midweight track pants: £125, Uk.pangaia.com
- Best cargo joggers – Myprotein tempo woven cargo joggers: £50, Mp.com
New Balance tech knit pant
- Best: Overall
- Sizes: XS-2XL
- Colourways: Black, grey, olive
- Material: Recycled polyester, spandex
- Why we love it
- Great, slim fit
- Silky smooth fabric is very comfortable
- Moisture-wicking
- Versatile, from gym to office
New Balance has long threatened the crown of sportswear’s top two – Nike and Adidas – and for good reason. With its loyal fanbase, retro stylings and technical know-how, the brand will always be a solid choice when buying sportswear, and these joggers go above and beyond what you’d expect. The fit is slim but still roomy enough to squat in, while the fabric is light and moisture-wicking – it’s a silky-smooth material that offers incredible warmth for those colder winter days, too. Plus, with minimal branding and a clean look and feel, these are the sort of joggers that blend effortlessly into a variety of scenarios – perfect for when you’ve got a post-office gym session to go to. Put simply, these pants are hard to beat.
Marks and Spencer Goodmove stretch drawstring zip-pocket joggers
- Best: Budget buy
- Sizes: S-4XL
- Colourways: Black and air force blue
- Materials: Polyester and elastane
- Why we love it
- Great price
- Not too slim or baggy
- Great for workouts
- Take note
- Material is on the thinner side
With clothes prices seemingly on a continual rise, high street stalwart Marks and Spencer is a constant source of quality clothing at relatively affordable prices. These joggers come from the brand’s brilliant Goodmove sportswear range, and come in at half the price of other joggers of similar quality.
They’re probably the best pair on this list if you want joggers that will go over a pair of shorts, with the zipped ankles letting you take the joggers off quickly, without having to remove your trainers. With a looser leg than other choices, this pair is also a great pick for those who like a roomier fit, while still keeping that smart, slim silhouette.
For the price, there is a drop in quality from the higher-end brands on this list, with the fabric being quite thin (although, we didn’t have any trouble with it being see-through). This is something to consider, although, there is enough durability and quality here to make these joggers a great economical option.
Salomon sense aero stow
- Best: For running
- Sizes: S-2XL
- Colourways: Black
- Materials: 84% polyester, 16% elastane
- Why we love it
- Technical fabric is built for marginal gains
- Brilliant for winter runs
- Back pocket is a genius touch
- Take note
- No front pockets
- Not very versatile
These joggers from French sportswear company Salomon are quite unlike any of the other choices in our list, with a ton of hidden features that set them apart. Most will know the brand for its hi-tech trail running shoes, and these joggers are similarly designed for long-distance runs, with limited seams and stitching to minimise chaffing, and ventilation holes to keep your legs cool. They’re a bit like a cross between skin-tight running tights and joggers, with a lot of stretch in them to allow for movement.
The most surprising features are the water-repellent finish (perfect for those unappealing wet-weather runs) and a hidden back pocket in the waistband, which fits a phone and keys easily. While it might look odd protruding from your back, the waistband pocket is hidden by your tee or jacket, and there’s no interference with the ease of movement, whether you’re running or sitting down on the sofa.
If you’re looking specifically for joggers to get you through those winter runs, the high-performance tech in these trousers will be perfect, although, some might find the lack of versatility frustrating.
Pangaia 365 midweight track pants
- Best: For comfort
- Sizes: XXS - XXL
- Colourways: 22
- Materials: 100% organic cotton
- Why we love it
- Unbelievably comfy
- Lots of colours to choose from
- Take note
- Casual fit might not suit the office
- More expensive than other choices
Plant-based brand Pangaia was only founded in 2019 but experienced a meteoric rise during the Covid-19 lockdowns, thanks to its colourful loungewear and sustainability credentials.
These joggers from the brand come in 22 different colours – including orchid purple and travertine beige – with matching sweatshirts and hoodies also available, if you’re after the all-in-one look. They’re also made out of a hefty 100 per cent organic cotton, which feels fantastic – perfect for when the heater’s on the blink.
The fit is fairly roomy and loose, but the cuffed ankle keeps the shape from looking sloppy. Instead, these are as smart-looking as loungewear can get, with a hefty dose of streetwear style that will make them look great when you’re out and about. However, the shape is very obviously a sweatpant, which might make you feel a bit out of place in them around the office. That and the price point may push you to look elsewhere – although, if you do decide to choose them for their pop of colour and bold style, the quality and fit won’t leave you disappointed.
Myprotein tempo woven cargo joggers
- Best: Cargo joggers
- Sizes: XS-XXXL
- Colourways: Black, clay
- Materials: Polyester
- Why we love it
- Can easily wear them in the office
- Cargo pockets are handy
- Smart fit
- Good mid-range price point
- Take note
- Not as cosy as other joggers
You might be familiar with Myprotein’s protein powders but the brand’s clothing range has built up its own reputation among the buff gym-goers it’s aimed at.
Constructed from a tough, shower-resistant fabric, these cargo joggers from the brand are designed for outdoor workouts. Although, we were surprised by how smart and versatile they looked in person. Worn with a sweatshirt or jumper, these joggers are easily wearable around the office or down the pub, while the abundance of pockets is perfect for carrying the essentials.
The joggers don’t have the same cosy feel and warmth of other options but, if you’re looking to spend a little less (especially keeping in mind the regular sales Myprotein has online), this pair offers a solid mid-range choice, with plenty of versatility and good looks.
BAM tern jersey joggers
- Best: For yoga
- Sizes: S-XXL
- Colourways: Black, blue, fog
- Materials: Bamboo, cotton, elastane
- Why we love it
- Comfy and soft
- Made out of sustainable bamboo
- Take note
- Fabric is quite thin
- Not as versatile as other options
Founded in 2006, BAM specialises in silky-soft, sustainable clothes made from breathable bamboo. The plant fibre has natural antimicrobial and moisture-wicking properties, so works well for sportswear. It’s also a comparably more sustainable material than other traditional sportswear fabrics, as it grows incredibly fast and requires zero pesticides and very little water.
This all makes these jersey joggers a great sustainable alternative to others on the list. They’re designed for yoga, and the far roomier fit and drop crotch are ideal for downward dogs. The fit and feel are a bit like a pair of pyjama bottoms (WFH loungers might also love these), however, the thinner, drapey material might leave you feeling exposed outside of the home or yoga studio.
Adidas adicolour classic 3-stripes joggers
- Best: For keeping warm
- Sizes: XXS-5XL
- Colourways: Black, bright blue, grey
- Materials: 70% cotton, 30% polyester (recycled)
- Why we love it
- Street-style forward
- Fleece lined
Often worn as part of a full three-stripe tracksuit, the Adidas adicolour jogger is a classic of the genre and a cultural touchstone adored by music royalty and the cream of Hollywood alike. But how do they square up against the competition?
Well, if you’re looking for thick, fleecy joggers that will serve you well through the winter months, this pair is a worthy option. The fit is slim but not constrictive, with a neat taper leading to an elasticated cuff, while the zipped pockets are handy for keeping your phone firmly tucked away while you’re running or bench-pressing.
In terms of style, the three stripes down the side are a bold statement. As such, these joggers are probably more suited to those playing sports outdoors, lounging around the house, or going to the pub with their mates, rather than those looking to get away with leaving the suit trousers at home on a Monday morning.
Hanro casuals leisure trousers
- Best: For WFH lounging
- Sizes: S-XXL
- Colourways: Navy, grey
- Materials: 95% viscose, 5% elastane
- Why we love it
- Uber-comfy
- Temperature regulating
- Smart tailoring
- Take note
- More for the indoors
OG loungewear maker Hanro has been conjuring up high-quality, uber-comfortable clothing – mainly underwear – since the 19th century. That results in a whole lot of technical innovation and nous, and these casual leisure trousers are truly a product of that.
Made from a viscose-elastane, temperature-regulating blend, the fabric is like silk against the skin, placing these joggers among the most comfortable bottoms on this list. The straight leg is smart, and the crop sits tidily at the ankle.
However, despite being sold as versatile trousers that can be worn for outdoor leisure, they are much better suited to indoor pursuits. The fabric is thin and the look more closely resembles a pyjama bottom, albeit a very smart and luxurious pyjama bottom. They’ll get you to the corner shop and back but probably not through a day in the office.
The verdict: Joggers for men
The competition for the title of best men’s joggers was fierce, however, we felt the versatility, fit and quality of New Balance tech knit pant makes this pair worthy of the top spot. If you’re looking for joggers to take you from home to office to gym, these are perfect. For a more pocket-frindly option, the Marks & Spencer Goodmove joggers prove a solid budget buy.
Want more sartorial inspiration? Stay warm this winter, with the best men’s cashmere jumpers