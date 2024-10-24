8 best joggers for men that are comfortable yet stylish

No one can underestimate the effect working from home has had on our wardrobes. Out went the blazers and chinos, and in came a finely tuned selection of athleisure and workout gear, as the gym became the new place to be seen. The best joggers for men, however, will be able to slot seamlessly into office, gym and home life.

Before, you could get away with shuffling around the home office in a ratty pair of trackies from your uni days. Now, however, your joggers are having to work overtime, earning their spot in your wardrobe.

Versatility and looks aside, men’s joggers also need to be comfortable and warm – unless you’re one of those hard-as-nails guys who can stomach wearing shorts year-round.

To help narrow down the options when purchasing a new pair of joggers, we’ve road-tested and reviewed several styles, to bring you the best men’s joggers out there, for all budgets. Your wardrobe can thank us later.

How we tested

open image in gallery We put myriad pairs of joggers through their paces ( The Independent/Richard Jones )

We tested the full range of joggers, from loungewear to technical trousers designed for your sweatiest workouts. We assessed them all on their quality, practicality, price and versatility. This meant road-testing them in a number of scenarios, from drinks down the pub and casual days in the office to gym sessions and long runs.

The best joggers for men 2024 are: