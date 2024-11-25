Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in
I tested the top gym shorts for men to see which ones could handle a varied workout plan
With more than a decade of training experience behind me, I know the right gym shorts can be the difference between a great workout and a rubbish one.
The best pairs will see you through any weightlifting or running session in comfort, allowing you to move freely without worrying about wear and tear. The worst ones will cinch in all the wrong places and chafe your inner thighs until they’re red raw.
I’ve experienced the latter scenario more times than I’d like, and hope to help you avoid suffering a similar fate. So I’ve embarked on a mission to find and test the best gym shorts money can buy, and compile a list of my favourites (which you can find below).
I subjected shorts from Lululemon, Vuori, Castore, Under Armour and more to countless squats, umpteen runs, any number of exercise classes and plenty of sweaty workouts. I’ve also worked with experts, from personal trainers and sports scientists to activewear brand designers, to delve into what makes a great pair of shorts to work out in – whether you’re wearing them for Hyrox or pilates. Read on for the results.
I’m a fitness writer; it comes with the territory that I love exercise, and I do an awful lot of it. My average week consists of five 90-minute gym sessions, each containing an assortment of strength training exercises, Olympic weightlifting drills, gymnastics practice and CrossFit workouts. I also run a few times per week, attend occasional yoga and Pilates classes, and squeeze in other sports like football, tennis and padel where I can. So, to my mind, the simplest way to test the best gym shorts was to wear them for my regular schedule.
Each pair was tested for comfort above all else, with any signs of chafing earning an immediate red flag and omission from this list. Flexible materials that allowed unfettered freedom of movement were a must.
There were also bonus points on offer for support, style, storage (I love a zippered pocket in the gym) and extra features that separated certain shorts from the rest of the crowd.
Using this rating system, I whittled down my initial testing list to be left with the 15 best men’s gym shorts I’d happily have in my training drawer.
These Lululemon shorts were my pick of the bunch, and beyond their premium price tag I’m yet to find fault with anything. The material is lightweight and stretchy, moving beautifully with the body and preventing me from overheating during intense HIIT workouts.
The shorts still proved robust enough to withstand the rigours of a CrossFit gym – endless chalk and umpteen scuffs on dark gym floors during burpees. The three zippered pockets were ideal for keeping my phone and a key safe on long runs, and as with anything lululemon touches, they look great too.
There are a range of colourways available with some more affordable than others and prices range from £34 to £68 – depending on your preference.
If you want extra support from your shorts, look at the Vuori qualify set below as while this pair is super comfortable, there’s no lining here. If that doesn’t bother you, this pair would be a welcome addition to your gym wardrobe.
This is the best-looking pair of gym shorts I’ve ever worn. They have a flattering fit which lightly hugged my thighs for an ego boost on leg days, but never felt restrictive in any way.
The internal boxer-brief liner felt supportive during runs and high-impact workouts, while the nautilus (read: blue) colourway I was testing added a welcome splash of colour to my otherwise monochrome gym wardrobe.
One zippered pocket on the mid-thigh and a couple more petite ones just below the back of the waistband provide somewhere to stash essentials like keys, although the lack of standard side pockets did leave me without anywhere to slip my phone while in the gym.
Rather than being a case of style over substance, Represent’s 247 collection is designed to balance the two, and it does so brilliantly with these shorts.
The clean black and white design has a slightly retro look, which I liked, and they offered more than enough stretch for any exercise I tried.
The bottom of the legs sometimes flips up over during deeper squatting movements, but this was a minor gripe. I also found the lightly textured material felt incredibly robust, and in chalk-heavy CrossFit gyms I could easily wipe it clean with a hand towel.
Some workouts call for a little extra support – sprint sessions, certain CrossFit WODs, anything high-impact, you get the picture. The Under Armour vanish woven 2-in-1 shorts deliver that with a skin-tight 7in lining which sits underneath a floatier 6in outer layer.
The fabric of the lining felt lighter than most lycra-like shorts I’ve tried and wicked sweat away effectively, so I was able to keep cool while wearing them. I also really appreciated how quickly they dried out during longer gym sessions, saving me from spending 60-minutes-plus in sweaty shorts.
The slightly looser fit of the outer layer may not be to all gym-goers’ tastes, but I really liked it for sports like football.
There are some undeniably pricey items on this list. If you just want a dependable pair of gym shorts for a more affordable fee, I found this Myprotein pair fit the bill.
There’s no inner lining or zippered pockets, so they might not be right for runners, but you still get a set of shorts made from flexible fabric which offer a regular, easy to get along with fit.
They also start at just £20, and if I know Myprotein it’s highly likely there will soon be a deal or discount code that sinks their price even lower.
If you’re after a robust set of do-all gym shorts, this good-looking pair from Represent is your best bet. When running, the stretchy lining felt great for everything from fast interval sessions to 15km zone two plods, with silicone grips at the bottom of the thigh stopping them from riding up my thighs.
Strava fans will also be chuffed to know there are two zipped compartments hidden inside the normal pockets for storing your phone. I found they excelled in the gym too, with the hardy nylon outer layer wiping clean when covered in chalk, while still moving naturally with my body throughout a range of different CrossFit WODs, strength training sessions and even yoga classes.
The in-built compression shorts felt a little heavier than others, and they’re certainly spenny, but this was the closest I could come to a fault.
In a world where activewear brands are fighting to add the latest fancy features to their products, Castore plays it straight here – and it pays off. This pair of shorts look good, feel good to wear and come in at less than half the price of most rivals above. The brand also runs sales more regularly than the likes of Lululemon.
The apex training shorts have a slightly coarse rugby short feel and offer plenty of stretch, allowing me to sink into a Cossack squat unencumbered – my unofficial gold standard for gym shorts.
Two zippered side pockets served me well when running and in the gym, and the slightly retro design helped me look somewhat put together during my early morning workouts.
I’m yet to test a piece of Vuori sportswear I didn’t love. The materials invariably feel premium, the fit is always great and the clothes move comfortably with the body without any unwanted cinching or pinching.
These shorts are no exception to the rule, providing a more relaxed alternative to the Vuori qualify run shorts above. There’s no lining, making them a good fit for the gym as well as general wear, and they have plenty of zippered and unzippered pockets for all your storage needs.
The one big kicker: they’re expensive, with an RRP of £95. However, if you’re building a strong gym wardrobe of clothing built to last, they could well be worth the investment.
If you don’t like linings, these Under Armour shorts are a top option. They’re made from a lightweight, stretchy fabric which never felt restrictive during deep squats, yoga flows or mobility exercises, and the indented side hem also meant the shorts didn’t cling to my thighs during side-to-side movements like lateral lunges.
The elasticated waistband and drawcord kept them securely in place, although the former could sometimes feel slightly too tight for my liking, so it could be worth ordering a size up.
I also found the lighter coloured pair I tested marked quite easily when worn for burpees on dark gym floors, but this always came straight off in the wash.
The breathable lining of these shorts offers a secure, supportive fit. I also liked the 5in inseam for both looks and performance, with this fit allowing me to move comfortably through lower-body workouts then enjoy the aesthetic effects of a good leg pump.
The no-roll waistband is a great addition too, allowing me to perform sit-ups and similar exercises without it flipping over and digging into my stomach – something I’ve experienced with plenty of other sports shorts in the past.
I only had a couple of complaints. Firstly, there are no zippered pockets – a hidden compartment in the compression shorts didn’t cut it for me when running, so I reserved these shorts for gym sessions. I also found the compression shorts to be on the tighter side, meaning they could feel hot and slightly uncomfortable when worn for longer periods.
These five-inchers offered good breathability and a liner to provide support and keep everything in the right place when I picked up the pace.
What I really liked about these shorts was the fit, which skimmed the hip and thigh as I ran, proving really comfortable.
Two big front pockets and a zipped back pocket provide plenty of options for storage too, and despite specialising in running I found they were more than capable of doubling up as a gym short.
These shorts shoot for freedom of movement, and do a solid job of delivering it with an outer layer made of four-way stretch fabric. They also feature side split hems so you can flex your hips without any restrictions.
An in-built compression short kept me comfortable and secure through dynamic exercises like burpees and box jumps, while the subtle zippered pockets held any small items I wanted handy on the gym floor like my phone and keys.
They don’t feel as premium as other products I’ve tried, but do an admirable job as an all-rounder, particularly for the price.
These shorts are made from a breathable material which wicked sweat away from my body well and offered a really comfortable fit. They sat close to the body when running ran so there was minimal risk of chafing. There’s an inner brief for extra support too.
In terms of storage, there’s a pocket for security as well as easy access pockets for energy gels and bars, which I had no problem getting into on the move.
But they’re definitely running shorts first and foremost. You can wear them to the gym if you like, but they’re built to excel when you’re pounding the pavements.
Lululemon takes the top spot here, with its linerless license to train 7in shorts nailing the basics and looking great doing it. They offer complete freedom of movement without any discomfort, alongside a flattering fit and (my favourite) zippered pockets which sit flush to the thighs.
If you want a little more support, the second-placed qualify run short from Californian brand Vuori has a boxer-brief internal liner, or the Under Armour vanish woven 2-in-1 shorts offer a skin-tight, sweat-wicking undershort. Myprotein’s woven training short offers solid quality for a more affordable price, while the robust build of Represent 247’s fused short is a perfect fit for those partial to CrossFit training or other hardy activities.
