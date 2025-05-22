Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.
Find a bag that will go the distance with you, no matter your training routine
After more than a decade of training, my gym bag is now jam-packed with lifting straps, resistance bands, protein shakers, meal prep boxes and more, meaning I need more than an old bag for life to stash my kit. Luckily for people like me, the best gym bags offer a seamless solution to this problem.
A decent gym bag offers ample space for storing an assortment of weightlifting paraphernalia, and plenty of pockets so you don’t have to dig around for hours to find what you want. Some even have a padded laptop sleeve so you can carry your work gear safely too. But not all gym bags are created equal.
To help you find the right one, I’ve tested some of the top options on the market during my daily gym trips – and I don’t travel light. From this hands-on experience, I’ve selected my top 19, with options to suit every lifestyle – from commuters and budget buyers to all-the-gear heroes. So strap in and scroll on to see which gym bag fits your fitness needs and which you should invest in.
The list of things you might be taking to the gym these days is a lot longer than it used to be. So, I crammed every bag with kit to test its utility, functionality and comfort, then saw how easily I could access everything without having to litter the floor of the changing room. Here’s how the best bags fared.
What this rucksack can’t hold probably isn’t worth hauling to the gym. There are water bottle holders on either side which easily held my protein shakers, two smaller zipped pockets on the front for accessories, a sneaky padded laptop sleeve on the back and two large compartments in the body of the bag.
I found the main compartment easily stored a few pairs of shoes, which CrossFit fans wanting to switch between training shoes, runners and lifters will appreciate. But my favourite feature was a hidden, waterproof and aerated pocket on the bottom of the bag, perfect for storing your sweaty gym clothes – just don’t forget to take them out at the end of the day.
The straps and back are heavily padded for comfort, and the bag has been load-tested to 30kg, so you can even use it for a spot of rucking if you want. The only downside? The hefty price tag.
If I could only own one bag, for the gym and everyday life, it would be this one. You see, between lugging gym kit around, testing products on the go and squeezing various electricals in for my work day, I rarely travel light. This Stubble & Co bag caters for that perfectly.
It comes in three sizes – 30l, 40l and 65l – and the largest one proved to be something of a Tardis. The main compartment is enormous, and the large zippered window on the back of the bag allows you to open it up entirely so you can easily access all areas.
The bag itself is large, but sits flusher to the back than my Built For Athletes top pick, making it more flight-friendly. Despite this, I was able to keep filling it, and filling it, and filling it, and somehow never ran out of space or found myself in any discomfort while carrying a collection of heavy items.
There are more pockets than I knew what to do with, including a handy separate shoe compartment, and I’ve never felt more sure that my computer would remain safe during a crowded commute. This is because the kit bag has a custom-built padded compartment for laptops up to 16in, and it’s made from waterproof materials.
The straps can also be moved or removed to switch it between a rucksack and a duffel. However, its success boils down to the fact that it’s a very big, comfortable and practical bag.
Dwayne Johnson has given this 36l backpack his seal of approval, and like the man himself, this is a gym bag with a very tough exterior – from its abrasion-resistant bottom panels to a finish made from Under Armour’s storm technology (made with water resistance in mind).
The straps are configured so the bag can be carried either as a backpack or a duffel, with an ingenious zipped opening doubling as the backpack straps panel, for easy access to the main compartment.
Inside you’ll find a lined sleeve that will secure a 15in laptop, and plenty of other pockets so that you can separate your phone, car keys and headphones from the bigger items. Post a workout, your shoes and laundry can then fit into a roomy, gusseted pocket placed at the bottom of the bag.
This is a really good backpack which looks great and comes at a reasonable price.
The addition of a padded laptop sleeve and water bottle slip pocket on the side of this updated model makes it slightly more versatile for sports and commuting, and the unexpectedly generous 28l capacity provides plenty of room for a change of clothes.
CrossFit fans who tend to carry most of their worldly possessions to and from the box each day might want to invest in a larger backpack, such as the Built For Athletes bags above. But most gym-goers will be more than catered for, with the decent-sized main compartment and front pockets for stashing valuables.
In my opinion, it’s the handsomest bag we tested too, and quickly became my go-to for everyday wear.
This Gymshark backpack offers premium features at a price that won’t shake you to your core.
There’s a separate shoe compartment at the bottom, so you don’t have to cram smelly trainers in with your work stuff, as well as a padded laptop sleeve. You also get a cushioned back panel and a sizeable main compartment with a wide zippered entryway, so you can easily access items that have dropped to the bottom.
The look is very Gymshark – svelte and all black – so if that’s your thing you’re going to love it.
And while it isn’t as large as rivals like the Built For Athletes bag, I was able to fit a change of clothes and laptop inside and found it far less cumbersome for commuting.
Completing a Hyrox race is an impressive achievement. If you’re part of team Hyrox and you want everyone at the gym to know you’re capable of this hardcore fitness feat, this is the bag for you.
It has a velcro section on the front where you can slap personalised patches and comes with a couple of Hyrox ones to get you started. The zippers also have the word “Hyrox” on them – just in case anyone didn’t get the message.
Beyond the branding, it’s also a fantastic bag. As a slightly slimmed-down version of Built For Athlete’s top-scoring pro rucksack, it still has plenty of pockets for stashing your valuables, and lifting knick-knacks and bottles. It also boasts a hidden waterproof compartment on the underside for all your sweaty gear.
The spacious main compartment easily housed my running shoes and lifters, while the padded shoulder straps and waist strap helped keep me comfortable when I carted it to the office and back. This, twinned with its slimmer profile, has meant I keep coming back to this bag for CrossFit sessions and office days.
Like it’s bigger brother, it’s pricey, but I really do believe you get what you pay for here.
The GoRuck bag above is undeniably pricey. This Force Fitness option is a more affordable alternative if you want to try walking with a weighted backpack, and it’s surprisingly feature-heavy considering its significantly lower RRP.
The backpack can hold up to 60kg, it has an internal sleeve to keep any weight plates sitting securely, and it’s made from a durable 1050D cordura material. It also has plusxh padding on the shoulder straps and back panel, which I found kept me comfortable on longer hikes while I was hauling a 10kg plate around, and it also comes with a welcome chest strap.
Although it didn’t quite feel as premium as the GoRuck bag, it still held all my gym essentials with ease thanks to its 20.5L capacity, and handles on the top, bottom and sides mean you can use it for workouts when you’re on holiday too.
Militaristic gym bags are all the rage at the minute, particularly within the functional fitness community. But as with any trendy thing, this means they can be quite expensive.
This Under Armour bag offers the rugged aesthetic of pricier options for under £100 (and sometimes under £50, if you shop the sales).
While it’s not as big (21l) as most rivals, it does everything right, with padded shoulder straps, a chest strap for a secure fit and slip pockets on either side for water bottles and protein shakers.
It’s made from a durable cordura material, uses Under Armour’s water-resistant storm tech to keep your belongings dry, and has reflective molle webbing on the front so you can clip on extras like gymnastic grips. There’s even a separate shoe compartment in the bottom for smelly gym trainers.
After using it for a week, I found it was a comfy and compact option which worked well for gym trips but couldn’t quite hold everything I needed when working out on my way to work.
Retailing at £275, this bag can only be described as a luxury purchase, so what does it do to justify this?
Unboxing the bag, everything about it screamed premium. It has vegan leather side panels, as well as raised metal Troubadour branding on the front and a triple (yes, triple) layered non-slip grab handle which feels soft to the touch.
The backpack is made from lightweight, waterproof FortiWeave fabric and has more compartments than you can shake a stick at – internal pen pockets, a padded laptop sleeve and an aerated separate shoe section were personal favourites, keeping my worse-for-wear gym shoes away from my work gear.
The style proved divisive among my friends, with a 50/50 split for and against, but the bag was undeniably comfortable thanks to its padded back and straps. It was also very versatile, serving me well on work days, gym trips and even travel, as the shape and 23l capacity is practical as a carry-on.
If you take a military mindset into the gym, this Bergen-esque 25l backpack will suit you down to the ground. It boasts four compartments, the largest of which can easily house your shirt, shorts and trainers. The three other compartments come in descending size order and will be able to take a 15in laptop, notebooks and all the other pocket shrapnel I carry around. The two biggest compartments open out to 180 degrees, making it easy to pack and unpack, and there are two side bottle holders.
No matter how loaded the bag was, I was still able to dial in some good ergonomics, thanks to waist and sternum straps, along with some compression straps that can slim the bag down when it’s not fully loaded. Although I did find, when it was at capacity, it extended back quite far, making me far from popular when using the tube.
If you want an extra bit of #fitinspo, you can buy Velcro patches to personalise the top pocket of the bag with motivational phrases that range from the encouraging “Hard work pays off” to the brutally blunt “Nobody cares, work harder”.
I liked the understated design of this spacious gym bag. There’s plenty of room inside the 60l duffel, with its zipped main compartment, which has another one underneath that’s really cavernous and will store two pairs of trainers with ease.
The outer pockets are good for quick-grab items and the whole bag feels very well made, especially in the areas that usually start to degrade over time, such as zips, seams and straps attachments.
Backpacks aren’t for everyone, especially if your commute is a busy one so if a duffel style is more your speed, you can’t go wrong with this sleek style from Nike.
In a sea of pockets, secret compartments and snazzy features, this holdall from Gymshark stands out for its simplicity.
It’s a medium-sized duffel with a surprisingly generous main compartment and a couple of zippered pockets for your valuables. If you want a bag you can just chuck everything into it and sling it over your shoulder – I think you’ll like this one.
Thanks to its washed cotton canvas finish, it looks great too – as evidenced by the fact that my other half keeps nicking it.
Represent’s 247 collection aims to merge fashion and function. This approach has seen the brand build a reputation for creating gym gear that looks phenomenal, and a recent collaboration with Puma only seems to have reinforced this.
The resulting backpack has an ergonomic back panel which seemed to trace the shape of my spine, making it incredibly comfortable to wear while commuting. A separate and padded laptop compartment added to its commuting credentials, while the slip pocket on the rear of the rucksack, where I tucked my protein shaker, proved more popular with my fellow tube-goers than the protruding side pockets where I usually keep my drinks.
The 30l capacity easily held a pair of shoes and all my lifting accessories. But, while there are a couple of pockets in the main compartment, I did miss having a petite pocket or two for smaller valuables like keys.
This Myprotein barrel bag is uncomplicated and affordable – two attributes I can get behind.
The large main compartment is plenty big enough to store a change of clothes and a whole host of workout accessories, while the zipped inner pocket is a welcome addition for valuables like your keys and phone.
Admittedly, you don’t get some of the premium features seen on other bags in this list, such as heavily padded straps, waterproof compartments for sweat-logged clothes and protected laptop sleeves. But the top zip running along the length does mean everything inside is pretty accessible, however messy the bag is.
So, if you’re after a sleek, cheap and simple gym bag to sling over your shoulder, this is a solid shout.
Made from the same waterproof PU material which makes up the brand’s highly effective raincoats, this 30l bag is perfect for anyone who doesn’t let a downpour get in the way of their daily workout.
Comfortable on the shoulder or in hand, I liked the boxy, simplistic styling, which is restricted to one main compartment and a zipped front pocket.
This may not be the biggest bag going, but everything was where I needed it to be when I got to the gym and the added benefit of knowing my belongings would stay bone-dry on the wettest days gave me peace of mind too.
With a nice comfortable shoulder strap that takes the weight of a fully loaded bag, this voluminous 85l duffel has two big external pockets, which I found were ideal for used gear and trainers, and a handy slip pocket inside to store your earphones. This still left plenty of room for changes of clothes, a water bottle and a protein shaker.
Considering how big this bag is, it didn’t feel unwieldy, and it’s comfortable to carry over the shoulder or in hand. The reinforced panels at the bottom and sides mean that it also makes for a good weekend bag when you’re having a well-earned rest from all that training.
Although the larger dimensions do make it a bit trickier to stash when you’re travelling by bus or train so bear this in mind if you’re planning on commuting with it at rush hour.
Stylish and supremely comfortable, this canvas bag has a 21l capacity, which is plenty of room for all your workout gear, as well as a work laptop and folders. There’s plenty of functionality, too, with an internal 16in padded laptop compartment, as well as two side pockets and inner and outer zipped pockets for smaller items.
The canvas material ensures durability and breathability and will help you stand out from the gym herd in town, too.
You’ll have to figure out how you want to segregate your sweaty socks post-workout, but if you want something a little more permanent than a plastic bag, you can purchase a bundle of three different-sized packing cubes from Stubble & Co, which will add £30 to the total cost.
If your gym bag gets plenty of use, then firstly, good for you, and secondly, this 30l duffel will be able to stand up to wear and tear so could be a great investment.
It has a big main compartment, which will give easy access to training apparel, and a zipped inner mesh pocket to keep all of your tech bits and valuables separate.
The vardag has a padded base and is constructed from G-1000 HeavyDuty eco S, Fjällräven’s hard-wearing outdoor fabric, which weathers very nicely, so the bag will only look better the buffer you get.
It also makes a great weekend bag so you can bet you’ll get plenty of use out of it and it will have your back, no matter how far you travel with it.
If you’re a heavy lifter even before you get to the gym and tend to carry a lot of kit around with you, then you’ll like this 33l carrier, which has the convenience of a backpack but with the easy access of a duffel.
Comfortable and ergonomic in backpack mode, when you put the bag down, a large zipper opening means that you can easily find what you need without having to take everything out. There’s an internal, padded, 15in laptop compartment and two external easy access pockets, as well as bottle pockets on either side of the bag.
The whole bag feels high quality too, made from waxed, water-resistant fabric, and I really liked the false bottom, which means you can dump it down on the ground when it’s really heavy and know that any hardware or valuables inside are well protected.
Sometimes, you just need a really big bag. And, as the name suggests, the Thule chasm is a really, really big bag – there are 40l, 70l, 90l and 130l options available.
There’s one huge central compartment along with a couple of zipped mesh pockets on the inside of the lid. You can also use it as a duffel or a rucksack, thanks to the inclusion of two padded shoulder straps and a couple of handles. These straps can also be secured to stop them from flapping around when not in use, which I thought was a clever design point.
I found this bag was at its best when I was training outside. I could haul my TRX suspension trainer, gymnastic rings, resistance bands and more to my local park and enjoy an al fresco workout without worrying about the bag getting wet or dirty – it’s made from a robust, water-repellent 900D fabric which easily wipes clean.
Gym-goers might want a few more pockets for their various lifting accessories, but for adventurous sorts, I think the Thule chasm is a strong choice.
When it comes to packing a gym bag, everyone is different. Not only will the time of day you go to the gym affect what you bring with you, but also the type of exercise you plan on doing – there’s no need to bring extra equipment if your gym is fully stocked. But there are some essentials no one should head to the gym without:
CrossFit fans in particular will have other items they can’t lift without, be that gymnastic grips or a dip belt, a skipping rope or your protein powder/shaker. Some people like to bring their own resistance bands, lifting straps and other accessories too, so make sure to choose a gym bag with the capacity to fit all of your favourites
According to Nike, “a medium-sized bag will suffice for most gym-goers”, and they recommend a size of around 30-40l. This should be plenty big enough to hold a pair of trainers, change of clothes, water bottle, small toiletries and a few other gym accessories such as gloves or wristbands.
However, should you need to pack in more kit – for example, a protein powder/shaker, the weightligting gloves or belt mentioned above, or even your work laptop – then a bag that’s at least 50l should give you more flexibility. Ultimately, though, you need to find what works best for you.
The Built For Athletes pro series 45l gym backpack stands atop the gym bag pyramid thanks to its enormous capacity, selection of easy access pockets and comfort. It’s pricey, and undeniably bulky, but if you want to transport plenty of fitness kit around then it won’t be beaten.
If you’re after something more everyday-friendly, the Stubble & Co kit bag should be your first port of call. I was amazed at the sheer amount of stuff I was able to fit inside, and enjoyed the sleeker design while commuting. It’s also incredibly comfortable, with the padded back panel and waterproof fabric providing peace of mind that my belongings would survive any journey unscathed.
And finally, if it’s value for money you’re after, I prescribe the Gymshark sleek backpack. With a capacity of 21l, it’s significantly smaller than many rivals, but the svelte design and nifty features like a separate shoe compartment make it a strong contender for less than £60.
