10 best skipping ropes for improving fitness, stamina and speed, tried and tested

From weighted to smart designs, whip your fitness into shape with one of these

Harry Bullmore
Senior fitness writer
Monday 09 June 2025 13:45 EDT
Look out for adjustable ropes to give you options
Look out for adjustable ropes to give you options (iStock/The Independent)

Skipping offers an efficient, effective and cost-savvy workout. But in a bid to innovate with Peloton bikes, expensive treadmills and adjustable dumbbells, many of us are missing out on the humble jump rope’s impressive fitness-boosting credentials.

Need proof? Cardiovascular exercise, or cardio for short, is simply any rhythmic activity that raises the heart rate for prolonged periods. Skipping ticks these boxes with aplomb, with the capacity to improve heart and lung function, strengthen the bones and muscles in the lower body, elevate calorie burn, and even improve athletic factors such as running performance, according to one 2020 study.

You can pick up a fairly decent rope for a few quid, it easily slips into the side pocket of a gym bag, and it’s a surprisingly versatile training tool too. Now, which one to buy?

To help you solve this particular conundrum, I’ve tested some of the best skipping ropes on the market, with options to suit beginners, thrifty shoppers, CrossFit fans, tech-fiends and more.

How I tested the best skipping ropes

My regular exercise plans contain a lot of skipping as I’ve found it’s a fun, effective way to stay fit and springy. For this reason, I have plenty of opportunities to test new ropes, and that’s exactly what I’ve been doing over the last few months.

I’ve performed hundreds of skips with each of the options below, both in isolation and as part of wider circuit-style workouts. I’ve also used the speed ropes for more tricky techniques such as double-unders and cross-overs. Only my favourite skipping ropes have made this final cut.

Why you can trust IndyBest reviews

We’re a team of experts in our respective fields. If you want to dress to impress, we have a specialist writer for that; if you want a kitchen appliance that won’t let you down, we have a writer for that; and if you want some new fitness kit, I’m your man. As a fitness coach and avid gym-goer obsessed with all things moving, my average week is a cocktail of lifting weights, running, gymnastics, Pilates, swimming and more, creating the perfect testing schedule for all manner of fitness equipment. Every item I include in our IndyBest roundups has been tested by yours truly, or a fellow member of our fitness and wellbeing team. If it earns a place, you can be sure it’s been put through the ringer and impressed in the process.

The best skipping ropes for 2025 are:

  • Best overall – SGF carbon lite speed rope: £20, Sgfspeedropes.com
  • Best value for money – Beast Gear beast rope pro: £10.55, Amazon.co.uk
  • Best rope for boxers – Pro-Box wire speed rope: £8.99, Pro-box.co.uk
  • Best luxe skipping rope – Velites jump rope earth 2.0: £61.99, Velitessport.com
  • Best weighted skipping rope – Decathlon weighted skipping rope 700: £12.99, Decathlon.co.uk

1
SGF carbon lite speed rope

The SGF carbon lite speed rope
  • Best: Overall
  • Type: Speed rope
  • Best for: CrossFit, speed skipping
  • Why we love it
    • Incredibly lightweight
    • Great value for money
    • Smooth, fast rotations ideal for double-unders
  • Take note
    • Kinks when left in its bag for too long

Before, during and after my tests, this skipping rope remains the only one to earn permanent residency in my gym bag. The website is disarmingly basic, but it does offer the chance to customise the rope based on your height, preferred colour and cable size. And when it arrived, it was brilliant.

The thin carbon handles are incredibly light (just 10g each) and comfortable to use, while the rope spins without any hitches or juddering, allowing me to crank through double-unders with ease during CrossFit classes.

It is intended for indoor use, making it a great choice for gyms and exercise classes. However, as with pretty much any thin speed rope, using it on tarmac or concrete will quickly wear away the cable. You can choose to add a protective rope sleeve on on the website while buying the rope to slow this process.

There was a tiny bit of tangling when I left it wrapped up in my bag for a few weeks while testing other ropes, but this was my only complaint, and straightened out after a couple of uses.

  £20 from Sgfspeedropes
2
Beast Gear beast rope pro

Beast Gear beast rope pro
  • Best: Value for money
  • Type: Speed rope
  • Best for: CrossFit, speed skipping
  • Why we love it
    • Great value for money
    • Fast, smooth rotations
  • Take note
    • Plastic handles feel slightly cheap

I’ve used a selection of Beast Gear ropes over the last few years, and I’m always impressed by the value for money on offer. This time around, I took the beast rope pro for a spin, and found it offered decent speed and smooth rotations for its modest price tag.

The rope is fast, durable and pretty nice to look at. It includes a double bearing system, which enables a smooth rotation, and a locking mechanism to prevent the cable from slipping at high speeds. The steel coated cable is ultra-strong and can withstand plenty of use on gym floors, although it will wear fairly quickly on tarmac.

The hollow lightweight handles feel a bit cheap, but the cable is easy to adjust and you get a nylon bag for storage.

  £10 from Amazon.co.uk
3
Pro-Box wire speed rope

Pro-Box wire speed rope
  • Best: For boxers
  • Type: Plastic rope
  • Best for: Boxing, exercise classes, general fitness, outdoor use
  • Why we love it
    • Durable design
    • Smooth rotations
    • Affordable and great for beginners

Simple, solid and affordable; this product has pretty much everything I look for in a standard skipping rope.

It spins smoothly, the plastic handles feel comfortable and lightweight, and you can buy it in four different sizes to suit your height.

The plastic coating on the steel cable interior means it isn’t the fastest for double-unders and similar skills, despite the name. But it does make it more durable for al fresco workouts.

So, whether you’re training to go 12 rounds, or simply looking to give your lungs a good workout, it’s hard to beat for less than a tenner.

  £9 from Pro-box.co.uk
4
Decathlon Domyos weighted skipping rope 700

Decathlon weighted skipping rope 700
  • Type: Weighted skipping rope
  • Best for: Cardio, general fitness
  • Why we love it
    • Adjustable weights in handles
    • Durable design
    • Cable spins smoothly
  • Take note
    • Length is slightly challenging to adjust

A weighted skipping rope is good for two reasons. Firstly, it can slow down the rotation of the cable, making it easier for you to get to grips with skipping when you’re first starting out. Secondly, it can increase the conditioning stimulus and develop endurance in the working muscles.

If you’re unsure or want to see if it works for you, this Decathlon rope is a solid option. On the bottom of each handle there’s a screw lock, which you can use to open them up and add or remove two 90g metal weights that sit inside, allowing you to easily adjust the intensity of your workouts.

Even with the weights, I found the rope spins smoothly and the grooved plastic handles feel nice and grippy – not sodden with sweat like their foam predecessor. The length isn’t as easy to adjust as some of the other models on test, but for £12.99 it’s a great option if you want to see what weighted ropes are all about.

  £15 from Decathlon.co.uk
5
Dope Ropes cardio 2.0

Dope ropes cardio 2.0
  • Best: Looking
  • Type: Plastic rope
  • Best for: General fitness
  • Why we love it
    • Stylish design
    • Versatile 5mm cable is a good fit for beginners
    • Comfortable, lightweight handles

Have you been looking for a brand that combines jumping rope with “retro 80s/90s pop culture and the vaporwave aesthetic”? Me neither. But in Dope Ropes, it exists, and the combination works well to be fair.

There are several brightly-coloured designs available, marking a welcome departure from skipping ropes’ usual Batman-esque aesthetic, and the 5mm cable strikes a balance between speed, robustness and feedback which is great for beginner-intermediate skippers.

The handles are comfortable and don’t slip, while the brand is so confident the rope won’t break that it offers a lifetime guarantee.

  £19 from Doperopes.co.uk
6
Velites jump rope fire 2.0

Velites jump rope fire 2.0
  • Best: Customisable speed rope
  • Type: Speed rope (weighted handle options sold separately)
  • Best for: CrossFit, speed skipping
  • Why we love it
    • Clever design features
    • Smooth, fast rotations
    • Customisation options for cable width and handle weight
  • Take note
    • Expensive
    • Customisation options cost extra

Velites’ more rudimentary option is still a very good rope. The widening knurled handles provided excellent grip, even during sweaty workouts, and the dual ball-bearing system linking the cable to the handles moved seamlessly during all of my tests.

You can still buy handle attachments to adjust the weight, and choose between a 1.8mm, 2mm and 2.5mm cable (the 2mm comes as standard, the other two have to be bought) for speedy skipping.

For this reason, I found this rope is a good fit for experienced skippers and CrossFit fans training for performance, rather than those looking to learn new skills – a thicker cable will be better-suited to the latter demographic.

  £39 from Velites jump rope fire 2.0
7
Decathlon Domyos jump rope 800 counter double

Decathlon Domyos jump rope 800 counter double
  • Best: For counting skips
  • Type: Plastic rope
  • Best for: General fitness, outdoor training, hotel room workouts, exercise classes
  • Why we love it
    • In-built counter
    • Solid design
  • Take note
    • Expensive

Counting your skips can feel like patting your head and rubbing your tummy at the same time; when you’re concentrating on not tripping, it’s very easy to lose count. This rope from Decathlon outsources the latter task to the rope itself, with an in-built counter to keep tabs on skips completed, workout time and estimated calorie burn.

The length of the 3m rope is incredibly simple to adjust, and you can sub it out for two cordless ball adapters if you want to simulate skipping in a tight space – this made me feel a bit silly, but it did work pretty well when I wanted a quick hotel room workout.

It’s simple to use, with just a couple of buttons on the handle, and the inclusion of removable 100g weights is handy for adjusting the intensity of your workouts.

Like other ropes on this list, the thick cable is only really suitable for single skips, so it lacks versatility. But it’s still a great fitness-boosting tool for beginners.

  £24 from Decathlon.co.uk
8
Wolverson speed demon skipping rope

Wolverson speed demon skipping rope
  • Best: Speed rope
  • Type: Speed rope
  • Best for: CrossFit, speed skipping
  • Why we love it
    • Fast, smooth rotations
    • Tangle-proof
    • Works for users up to 6ft 6in
  • Take note
    • Expensive
    • Handles feel slightly heavier than other speed ropes

It’s easy to tie yourself in knots when learning new skipping skills, in more ways than one. Fortunately, this rope delivers on its “tangle-proof” claims, saving me a few seconds of wrangling each time I removed it from its drawstring nylon bag.

The 3m rope can be adjusted to suit people up to 6ft 6in tall – just find your desired length, snip off the excess with pliers then replace the removable rubber caps on either end – and the ball bearings in the handles allow it to spin incredible quickly. For this reason, speed skippers, advanced athletes and CrossFit fans will be pleased with its performance.

Compared to the super light SGF rope at the top of this leaderboard, the metal handles feel slightly heavy, but this does mean they provide a decent amount of feedback and control. The knurling and tapered shape offer excellent grip too.

  £29 from Wolverson-fitness.co.uk
9
Crossrope get lean (V1)

Crossrope get lean (V1)
  • Best: Money is no object option
  • Type: Plastic rope
  • Best for : General fitness, exercise classes
  • Why we love it
    • Stylish
    • Choice of light and heavy cables
    • Smooth and fast rotations
  • Take note
    • Expensive

Should a skipping rope cost more than £50? In my eyes, no, so I was intrigued to see if this one could change my mind.

It’s undeniably better-looking than your average rope, and does come with plenty of bonus features beyond your classic 10 quid cable. For example, this £75 set comes with a light 1/4lb (113g) and heavy 1/2lb (227g) cable which you can quickly switch between with the rope’s “fast clip system”.

The ball bearings connecting the cable and handles made every swing seamless, and there are several size options available to suit users of different heights (from 4ft 9in to 6ft 9in). The free version of the Crossrope app is pretty nifty for workout inspiration too.

In summary: if money is no object, this is a quality product. However, if you’re on a budget, there are far cheaper ways to start skipping.

  £75 from Crossrope.com
10
Tangram smart skipping rope rookie

Tangram smart skipping rope rookie
  • Best: Smart rope
  • Type: Plastic rope
  • Best for: General fitness
  • Why we love it
    • Smart features
    • Long battery life
  • Take note
    • Expensive
    • Lack of versatility

I tend to like affordable skipping ropes that do the basics brilliantly, hence the top two entries in this list being fantastic, fuss-free options. However, I begrudgingly have to admit that that this rope from Tangram, and its litany of fancy features, is pretty swish.

The rope itself works well for single skips, and the complementary app provides data on skips completed and estimated calorie burn. It can also prescribe workouts based on your skill level and fitness goals, as well as allowing you to compete with others via on online leaderboards – a bonus motivator for competitive sorts like myself.

The battery lasts for 45 hours of active training, and the app takes just minutes to set up on an iPhone too.

Given the thicker cable, this isn’t one for those wanting a speed rope, and it’s not the cheapest either. I also missed the grooves or v-taper on the handles for grip, and found the off-centre way the cable attached to them didn’t feel quite as natural as other ropes on this list.

But if you’re looking to build fitness sans-gym and want to add some structure to your skipping sessions, I still think the Tangram smart skipping rope can be a very helpful training tool.

  £39 from Amazon.co.uk
What to look for in a skipping rope?

The first thing to consider is what you’re going to be using it for. If you just want to work up a sweat with single skips, a robust plastic skipping rope shouldn’t cost more than £20. However, if you’re looking to learn more advanced techniques like double-unders and cross-overs, you’ll want to invest in a speed rope. These have thinner metal cables and usually contain ball bearings in the handles, allowing them to spin faster.

You can also find weighted jump ropes for a bonus muscular endurance challenge, and beaded or liquorice jump ropes (where the rope is threaded through a series of plastic tubes or beads) which can be helpful for those looking to learn advanced skills.

Beyond this, comfort, style and size are key considerations – many are adjustable, but ideally the handles should reach chest height when you stand on the centre of the rope and hold it taught.

I used each rope for hundreds of skips during CrossFit classes, HIIT workouts and more
I used each rope for hundreds of skips during CrossFit classes, HIIT workouts and more (Harry Bullmore / The Independent)

The verdict: skipping ropes for fitness

The SGF carbon lite speed rope is the one I turn to for any gym-based workout thanks to its rotation speed and smoothness, lightweight handles and refreshingly affordable price tag. CrossFit fans and skippers of all ability levels will love this rope.

Beast Gear offers an even more cost-savvy product, providing a brilliant value for money option, while the robust Pro-Box wire speed rope is a great fit for sports fans and al fresco exercisers.

And finally, if you want a bougie rope with interchangeable cable widths and weighted handle options, the expensive but excellent Velites jump rope earth 2.0 is the way to go.

