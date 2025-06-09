10 best skipping ropes for improving fitness, stamina and speed, tried and tested

1SGF carbon lite speed rope
- Best: Overall
- Type: Speed rope
- Best for: CrossFit, speed skipping
- Why we love it
- Incredibly lightweight
- Great value for money
- Smooth, fast rotations ideal for double-unders
- Take note
- Kinks when left in its bag for too long
Before, during and after my tests, this skipping rope remains the only one to earn permanent residency in my gym bag. The website is disarmingly basic, but it does offer the chance to customise the rope based on your height, preferred colour and cable size. And when it arrived, it was brilliant.
The thin carbon handles are incredibly light (just 10g each) and comfortable to use, while the rope spins without any hitches or juddering, allowing me to crank through double-unders with ease during CrossFit classes.
It is intended for indoor use, making it a great choice for gyms and exercise classes. However, as with pretty much any thin speed rope, using it on tarmac or concrete will quickly wear away the cable. You can choose to add a protective rope sleeve on on the website while buying the rope to slow this process.
There was a tiny bit of tangling when I left it wrapped up in my bag for a few weeks while testing other ropes, but this was my only complaint, and straightened out after a couple of uses.