10 best skipping ropes for improving fitness, stamina and speed, tried and tested

Skipping offers an efficient, effective and cost-savvy workout. But in a bid to innovate with Peloton bikes, expensive treadmills and adjustable dumbbells, many of us are missing out on the humble jump rope’s impressive fitness-boosting credentials.

Need proof? Cardiovascular exercise, or cardio for short, is simply any rhythmic activity that raises the heart rate for prolonged periods. Skipping ticks these boxes with aplomb, with the capacity to improve heart and lung function, strengthen the bones and muscles in the lower body, elevate calorie burn, and even improve athletic factors such as running performance, according to one 2020 study.

You can pick up a fairly decent rope for a few quid, it easily slips into the side pocket of a gym bag, and it’s a surprisingly versatile training tool too. Now, which one to buy?

To help you solve this particular conundrum, I’ve tested some of the best skipping ropes on the market, with options to suit beginners, thrifty shoppers, CrossFit fans, tech-fiends and more.

How I tested the best skipping ropes

My regular exercise plans contain a lot of skipping as I’ve found it’s a fun, effective way to stay fit and springy. For this reason, I have plenty of opportunities to test new ropes, and that’s exactly what I’ve been doing over the last few months.

I’ve performed hundreds of skips with each of the options below, both in isolation and as part of wider circuit-style workouts. I’ve also used the speed ropes for more tricky techniques such as double-unders and cross-overs. Only my favourite skipping ropes have made this final cut.

Why you can trust IndyBest reviews

We’re a team of experts in our respective fields. If you want to dress to impress, we have a specialist writer for that; if you want a kitchen appliance that won’t let you down, we have a writer for that; and if you want some new fitness kit, I’m your man. As a fitness coach and avid gym-goer obsessed with all things moving, my average week is a cocktail of lifting weights, running, gymnastics, Pilates, swimming and more, creating the perfect testing schedule for all manner of fitness equipment. Every item I include in our IndyBest roundups has been tested by yours truly, or a fellow member of our fitness and wellbeing team. If it earns a place, you can be sure it’s been put through the ringer and impressed in the process.

The best skipping ropes for 2025 are: