8 best clear whey protein powders 2025, tested by trainers, nutritionists and experts

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in
The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?
Hit your protein quota by swapping a thick lumpy shake for these fruity options
After a particularly gnarly workout, or on a hot summer’s day, the idea of knocking back a thick, creamy protein shake can be the opposite of appetising. If only there were a way to hit your nutrition goals with a refreshing, fruity tipple.
Now, thanks to clear whey protein powder, there is. This increasingly popular supplement mixes with water to create a thinner, far more quaffable beverage than your average protein shake. But it still delivers a decent dose of protein, supporting muscle repair and growth, among other benefits.
“The intensive filtration process involved in creating clear whey powders achieves much more purity than a regular whey powder as the parts of the protein that contribute to creaminess and thickness are removed,” explains Rob Hobson, a registered nutritionist and author of The Detox Kitchen Bible. This can often result in a greater amount of protein per gram.
As clear whey protein powders grow even further into vogue, the selection of flavours increases, with everything from peach iced tea to “Jelly Belly berry blue” now available. But with more and more supplement brands vying for your custom, which one should you buy?
To help you make up your mind, we’ve tried, tested and assessed a selection of the best clear whey protein powders, then worked alongside sports nutritionists and dieticians to deliver a list of our top picks.
Building muscle isn’t a quick progress, and it would likely take months for the effects of regular protein powder use to show themselves. There are also plenty of other variables to consider, such as my activity levels and wider diet.
So, to test and assess clear whey protein powders, we first focussed on their flavour, ease of use, how well they mixed and cost per serving. Then we enlisted the help of Scott Laidler, a personal trainer, and Rachel Clarkson, a registered dietician at the DNA Dietitian, to help analyse the ingredients, macronutrients and benefits of each one.
Each of the clear whey protein powder was made up as per the brand’s instructions to see how easily it blended and how it affected taste. We also used both a shaker bottle and a blender to see if either made a difference in lumpiness and foaminess.
The IndyBest fitness and wellbeing team comprises qualified fitness coaches and wellness experts. As an avid gym-goer and coach, Harry has used a wide range of supplements for the last decade to support training and performance goals so he knows a thing or two about protein powder. Alex has been covering tech and fitness for many years and is an expert when it comes to health tracking, supplements for the gym and all things granular in the fitness space. So, if a protein powder earns a spot on this roundup, you can be sure it’s an impressive product.
Aside from the price, we have no complaints about this impressive clear whey. The blackberry flavour tasted tart and refreshing after a hard workout, it mixed in seconds in my shaker with no unwanted lumps or bumps, and each serving delivers an impressive 24g of protein.
We had absolutely no problems digesting it, and there was none of the bloating or gurgling stomach that can come with some protein powders. ESN’s isoclear supp also has a fairly short ingredients list and zero lactose, fats or sugars.
It’s on the pricier side, but if you can find it on sale then we definitely recommend stocking up.
Protein Works’ formulation is easy to drink, tastes great and has lots of added beneficial ingredients.
It’s filled with 100 per cent of your recommended intake of Vitamin B6 and B12, which can help fight fatigue and boost your immune system.
“The added B vitamins are often neglected, and without them people tend to lack energy,” Laidler explains.
It also contains ingredients that have been shown to promote weight loss, such as Acetyl L Carnitine and green tea extract. While they’re great all-round ingredients for your body, don’t get too caught up in the “diet” claims—it’s mostly marketing talk. You’ll want this mainly as a post-workout protein supplement, not something to shed pounds.
In terms of taste, this was one of the drinks we kept coming back to over and over again. We were particularly fond of the orange and mango flavour, which did a convincing impression of Rubicon mango juice.
The supp does need to be shaken quite a bit if you don’t want lumps at the top of your drink – or worse, at the bottom – and blending delivers a lot of foam. But if you can get past that, or leave it to settle for a couple of minutes, then this is a total winner.
Side note: high quality protein usually results in a lot of foam, so we didn’t mind too much.
Myprotein is brand that first popularised clear whey protein powder in the first place. It launched its first clear whey in 2019, andthe product has boomed in popularity ever since, boasting an ever-changing array of different flavours,
It matches most competitors with 20g of whey protein per serving, and has a relatively short and clean ingredients list. Unlike some rivals, it uses natural flavourings instead of artificial ones. “The use of natural flavouring suggests that it avoids synthetic flavouring agents, which is a plus for those seeking a more natural supplement,” says Clarkson.
While that does mean it didn’t taste as nice as some of the others we tried, you know that there aren’t any artificial nasties (disregarding the sweeteners).
It does get lumpy at the top, despite some vigorous shaking. We eventually deferred to the blender, which got rid of all the lumps and provided a nice, smooth drink, but still left us with a generous foam top.
Despite having natural flavourings, all three flavours we tried tasted quite artificial. Peach tea was the best, tasting fairly refreshing.
“Overall, a generous serving of protein and negligible carb quantity would position this drink as compatible with a low-carb diet or lifestyle” says Laidler. “It’s a very high-quality protein.”
If a product is associated with the All Blacks, you can assume it’s going to be good. That’s definitely the case here, with this protein powder delivering delicious shakes with solid nutritional profiles (21g of protein, 0.4g of carbs, 0.06g of sugar and 0.02g of fat per 85-calorie serving).
There’s a lack of flavour options, but the one that is available (orange and mango) is very good – think J2O for gym-goers. It took a tiny bit of extra shaking than some powders, and the resulting mixture is incredibly frothy at first. But leave this for a minute or two and you’re left with a tasty citrusy drink.
This is also a good choice for those who take their sport seriously. It’s Informed Sport approved, and has been tested by sports doping control laboratory LGC Sport to make sure it doesn’t contain any unwanted surprises.
Having chatted to the Holland and Barrett team, it’s clear a lot of work went in behind the scenes to make its new triactive range happen. And we think it’s paid off.
Each serving delivers a decent 20g of protein, alongside some bonus ingredients such as vitamins B12 and B5, and magnesium, to “support recovery, mental performance and reduce fatigue”.
Without a lab and/or a year’s supply, we can’t attest to these claims, but what we can say is that the powder mixes quickly, leaves no lumps, and tastes amazing. There’s a bit of pina colada about it, although we’d wager this is better for your health.
We also like that it provides serving sizes in tablespoons and doesn’t come with a scoop – the last thing anyone’s cutlery drawer needs is another little plastic knick-knack taking up space.
If you’re looking for a protein powder that balances great taste with a sterling nutritional CV, we kept coming back to Combat Fuel’s unicorn piss. Yes, that’s really one of the flavours, and it was immensely tasty.
Founded by former British army veteran Alex Berezynskyj, Combat Fuel positions itself as a military and athlete-safe supplements brand. It offers rigorous quality control, meaning what you get in the blend has been developed to a high standard. In fact, there are only five ingredients on the back of the tub, so it’s all pretty clean.
A single serving contains 20.1g of protein, and the blend features NuLiv Science’s patented all-natural plant-derived compound AstraGin. “It’s a beneficial addition, enhancing nutrient absorption and supporting gut health,” thinks Laidler.
Out of the protein powders we tried, Combat Fuel was one of the best when it came to mixability, producing a smooth, light drink without any lumps – both with a shaker bottle and in a blender.
We tried both the Irn Bru and unicorn piss flavours, and both were super refreshing. Dissolving really well, it wasn’t thick at all, and despite the provocative name, unicorn piss tasted a bit like drinking Skittles-flavoured water. Quite sweet, but so refreshing after a workout.
OK, this isn’t technically a “whey protein” but it does go to show there are solid clear protein powder options for plant-based exercisers.
I found the taste didn’t quite match up to the standard Protein Works clear whey, hence the lower position in this list – the mixed berry burst tasted more like a boiled sweet than anything from a fruit bowl, although those with a sweet tooth might appreciate this.
There is also only 10g of protein per serving, but you can double up the serving size to bring it up to the 20g industry-standard.
With those gripes out the way, there’s also a lot to like. It mixes well with no clumping, and each serving contains zero carbs and fats, negligible amounts of sugar and 47 calories. So, if you’re after a practical plant-based protein hit, it’s a solid option.
If you find yourself veering towards the colourful candy displays around the counter in your local newsagents, you’re going to like this shake. It’s sweet, very sweet, but we think there are those who will appreciate it.
We liked how the back of the tub offers two different serving suggestions – 25g of protein powder and 200-300ml of water for a protein shake, and 50g of protein powder with 400-600ml of water for a “lean gain” shake – to suit your fitness and nutritional goals. However the 375g tub does disappear very quickly when using the latter option.
We were also a little disappointed to find a significant clump of powder at the bottom of the cup a few times when using a shaker. Mixing it in a blender solved this problem.
Beyond this, it’s affordably priced and subject to fairly regular sales, while also offering a competitive nutritional breakdown of 94 calories, roughly 23g of protein, 0.25g of carbs, 0.1g of sugar and 0.25g of fat per serving.
Our favourite clear whey protein powder was the ESN isoclear whey protein isolate. The brand is currently making waves in the supplement scene, disrupting big hitters in the space, and with products like these it’s easy to see why. If you get the chance to try the blackberry flavour, with its refreshingly tart taste and impressive protein content, we suggest taking it.
The Protein Works’ clear whey diet protein powder comes in second as the best budget option. It’s delicious, filled with added vitamins and not too expensive, with the brand running regular discounts so you can stock your cupboards for less.
But protein-wise, all inclusions are high-quality options. “All of these whey proteins contain an appropriate amount of protein in each serving [about 20g],” O’Leary explains.
“From a protein intake standpoint, they should all do the job. Carbohydrate content varies a little between supplements, but all are relatively low in carbohydrates, with the highest carbohydrate supplement only having about 25 extra kcal per serving compared to the others.”
Don’t mind milky protein drinks? Check out our round-up of the best protein powders overall
Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in