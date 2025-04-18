8 best clear whey protein powders 2025, tested by trainers, nutritionists and experts

After a particularly gnarly workout, or on a hot summer’s day, the idea of knocking back a thick, creamy protein shake can be the opposite of appetising. If only there were a way to hit your nutrition goals with a refreshing, fruity tipple.

Now, thanks to clear whey protein powder, there is. This increasingly popular supplement mixes with water to create a thinner, far more quaffable beverage than your average protein shake. But it still delivers a decent dose of protein, supporting muscle repair and growth, among other benefits.

“The intensive filtration process involved in creating clear whey powders achieves much more purity than a regular whey powder as the parts of the protein that contribute to creaminess and thickness are removed,” explains Rob Hobson, a registered nutritionist and author of The Detox Kitchen Bible. This can often result in a greater amount of protein per gram.

As clear whey protein powders grow even further into vogue, the selection of flavours increases, with everything from peach iced tea to “Jelly Belly berry blue” now available. But with more and more supplement brands vying for your custom, which one should you buy?

To help you make up your mind, we’ve tried, tested and assessed a selection of the best clear whey protein powders, then worked alongside sports nutritionists and dieticians to deliver a list of our top picks.

How we tested the best clear whey protein powders

I’ve put these clear whey protein powders to the test ( Alex Lee/The Independent )

Building muscle isn’t a quick progress, and it would likely take months for the effects of regular protein powder use to show themselves. There are also plenty of other variables to consider, such as my activity levels and wider diet.

So, to test and assess clear whey protein powders, we first focussed on their flavour, ease of use, how well they mixed and cost per serving. Then we enlisted the help of Scott Laidler, a personal trainer, and Rachel Clarkson, a registered dietician at the DNA Dietitian, to help analyse the ingredients, macronutrients and benefits of each one.

Each of the clear whey protein powder was made up as per the brand’s instructions to see how easily it blended and how it affected taste. We also used both a shaker bottle and a blender to see if either made a difference in lumpiness and foaminess.

Why you can trust IndyBest reviews

The IndyBest fitness and wellbeing team comprises qualified fitness coaches and wellness experts. As an avid gym-goer and coach, Harry has used a wide range of supplements for the last decade to support training and performance goals so he knows a thing or two about protein powder. Alex has been covering tech and fitness for many years and is an expert when it comes to health tracking, supplements for the gym and all things granular in the fitness space. So, if a protein powder earns a spot on this roundup, you can be sure it’s an impressive product.

The best clear whey protein powders for 2025 are: