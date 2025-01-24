This is how much protein you need each day, according to a nutritionist

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The word “protein” is everywhere nowadays, with high-protein yoghurt, cereal, cheese, chocolate bars and more available. Even carbohydrate staples like bread and bagels aren’t immune from this branding tactic.

It’s clear then that protein is in high demand, and understandably so. The macronutrient – one of three, alongside fats and carbohydrates – helps to repair and build muscle after strength training workouts and supports countless other bodily functions. But are you eating the right amount?

“The World Health Organisation recommends 0.83g of protein per kg of body mass per day [for healthy adults]. However, we know from the scientific literature that this RDA is outdated,” says Edward Mather, nutritionist at FuelHub.

On this point, he and Scott Harrison, author of Eat Your Way to a Six Pack, agree. Below, they’ve shared their thoughts on how much protein you should be aiming to eat each day.

How much protein do you need each day?

The amount of protein you need to eat each day will depend on a whole host of factors, such as your age, weight, activity levels and even the type of activity you’re doing. But there are still rough rules of thumb you can follow, according to both Mather and Harrison.

“There is now a large body of evidence that shows the optimal range for an active healthy adult is anywhere between 1.6g and 2.5g of protein per kilogram of body mass each day,” says Mather. “Where you place yourself in this bracket will be determined by your goals, training and lifestyle."

The key term here is “active, healthy adult”. Protein requirements will be higher for people who move more, particularly those who often lift weights as they need protein to support muscle maintenance and growth.

Research published in the Journal of the International Society of Sports Nutrition suggests that eating “approximately 1.6g/kg” is a good approach for those looking to build muscle through strength training. For the average person, a lower protein total is likely to be enough.

Harrison says eating 1g of protein per 1kg of body weight is a simpler goal for most people to start with, and people can then alter this value to suit their goals. But his approach with clients involves swerving the scales altogether.

“I go by the rule of the hand,” he explains. “[With each meal] we have a portion of protein the size and thickness of the palm of your hand, or one-and-a-half times the size of the palm if it’s a vegan source of protein like tofu and tempeh. That way it tailors it to everybody.”

Read more: Instead of aiming for 10,000 steps a day, a walking expert suggests walking for 15 minutes after meals - here's why

How much protein should you eat per meal?

Harrison compares the body to a log fire. If you want it to burn consistently, you don’t dump a load of logs on it then let it fizzle out over the next few hours – you feed it regularly throughout the day.

“If you just put a log on every now and then, and it will burn forever,” he says. “This is the way the human body should be fed, you need to keep fuelling it. [I recommend people] eat six times a day; three snacks and three meals.”

In a meal, he recommends aiming for around 20-25g of protein, while snacks should contain roughly 10-15g, although he stresses that these figures can change depending on the individual. For example, if somebody’s sole goal was to build muscle, he suggests doubling the protein intake for the three meals.

“The body can only absorb a certain amount of protein per sitting,” says Harrison. “It can actually absorb quite a bit, more than you need – about 60g in a sitting.”

A review published in the Journal of the International Society of Sports Nutrition, which focuses on those looking to build muscle, provides a similar prescription. It concludes: “[It is] a relatively simple and elegant solution to consume protein at a target intake of 0.4g/kg (of body weight) per meal across a minimum of four meals in order to reach a minimum of 1.6g/kg/day – if indeed the primary goal is to build muscle.”

Mather describes a similar concept called “protein pulsing”, which involves eating every three or four hours.

“When a protein-rich meal is consumed, a spike in muscle protein synthesis [or MPS, the process of building muscle] occurs,” he explains. “This spike will naturally drop after a couple of hours without eating protein. To repeat this cycle and stimulate MPS again, we need another hit of protein.”

Read more: ’This will change your life’ – Expert strength coach shares the training method missing from your workouts

What foods are most high in protein?

“Good protein sources include chicken, red meat, fish, eggs, dairy products like Greek yoghurt and nuts and seeds,” says Mather.

“Vegetarian protein options include legumes like lentils and black beans, soy proteins such as tofu and tempeh, grains such as oats and quinoa, and nuts and seeds. Dairy products such as cheese and milk, and also eggs, would be a good protein option too.”

Benefits of protein

The best-known function of protein is its role in the maintenance and growth of muscle mass. Protein is made up of amino acids, which are used by the body as building blocks to repair and build muscle.

“Protein plays a critical role in muscle recovery,” says Mather. “Consuming adequate amounts will help repair and rebuild muscle tissue following exercise. Protein will also facilitate the growth and maintenance of lean muscle mass, whether you’re aiming for muscle hypertrophy or looking to maintain muscle during a fat loss phase.”

However, muscle-building is far from the only string in protein’s bow, with Harrison dubbing it “the most important macronutrient”.

“It does so many things,” he says. “If your muscles are working properly, you can lift and be strong. You can still do daily tasks and resistance training, which then improves your bone density, so all of these things are intrinsically linked.”

“Proteins are essential for a variety of key physiological functions in the human body,” Mather adds. “They provide structural support to cells and tissues, aid the transport and storage of key molecules, play a role in hormonal regulation and are involved in muscle contraction – along with many other things.”

Read more: A flexibility expert says these are the best stretches for fighting tight hips

Other things to consider when planning your meals

Protein might be the most important macronutrient, in Harrison’s eyes, but he still recommends balancing your plate with carbohydrates and fats each time you eat. This includes a hand-sized portion, fingers outstretched, of carbohydrates like vegetables, quinoa or sweet potato with every meal.

“That’s how you balance your body, balance your hormones and build a machine that works at its optimum,” he says. “When it works at its optimum, it burns fuel efficiently, builds and maintains muscle, your hair, skin, teeth, nails and the whites of your eyes all become more radiant, chronic illnesses become more manageable – I could go on for an hour.”

Read more: I tried an Olympic swimmer’s two-move method for building strength and power, and it’s brilliantly simple

Should you use protein powders?

Mather suggests taking a food-first approach to your nutrition. This means ticking as many nutritional boxes as possible with the food that you eat. But he also says that supplements can be an easy way to chip away at your daily protein quota.

“Due to the convenience and rapid absorption rate, protein powders can make a great post-exercise drink,” he says. “Supplementation could be recommended if hitting your daily protein target is a struggle. It is best used as a snack between meals.”

Read more: The three ‘essential’ kettlebell exercises for fitness and longevity, according to an expert strength coach