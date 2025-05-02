10 best yoga pants and leggings to support you as you stretch

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in
Whether fitted or flared, seamless or high-rise, here’s every pair you can rely on
Your time on a yoga mat should be an opportunity to unplug from the noise and stress of the day and an opportunity to reconnect with your body and breath. But several things can get in the way of you achieving your optimal levels of zen, including what you’re wearing.
Contrary to popular belief, you don’t need any fancy equipment to practice yoga, but you do need to feel comfortable. “Whether you’re flowing through sun salutations or resting in child’s pose, your clothes should support you, not distract you,” explains yoga teacher and stress coach Trix Eastwood.
“You definitely don’t need the latest trends or coordinated sets to practise yoga – just clothes that let you breathe, stretch and focus inward. If you feel distracted, constantly adjusting your waistband or tugging at your top, it’s a sign that something’s not right. The best yoga outfit is the one that you don’t notice you’re wearing,” she says.
The perfect pair of yoga leggings should be soft, flexible and comfortable, allowing you a full range of motion. If leggings are too tight, you might find you can’t bend or flow in certain ways, and this will be counterproductive to your practice. It might also put strain on your joints and veins.
If you like the feeling of compression or you favour a pair of leggings that helps you feel more supported, particularly after childbirth, go for something that offers flexibility, too. Eastwood recommends looking for thicker fabric with a wide, high waistband that will help you to feel held without restricting your movement.
The next thing to consider is the materials you’re wearing for yoga. “Soft, breathable fabrics like bamboo or cotton blends are great for comfort and temperature regulation,” explains Eastwood.
“Natural or blended fabrics can feel gentler on the skin, especially during longer sessions or slower practices where comfort is key. They also tend to breathe better, which helps regulate temperature and sweat. That said, stretchy synthetic blends can offer more support and shape retention; ultimately, it’s about finding a balance that works for your body and your practice.”
The hottest leggings on Instagram might not be your first choice either. For some, a looser, more traditional yoga or lounge pant is far more comfortable and allows a greater range of movement. Seams or pockets on leggings can irritate your skin, and tight waistbands can interfere with those long, satisfying side stretches.
“The key is to avoid anything too restrictive or too slippery. A lot of people find fitted clothing helpful because it stays put whilst you’re moving around, especially in poses where you’re upside down or bending forward. But loose, breathable layers can be great too, particularly for slower styles of yoga,” adds Eastwood.
Her advice is to let the style of the class influence your outfit. “For gentle, restorative or yin classes, you want soft, loose layers and cosy socks – think comfort and warmth. For more active classes, like vinyasa or power yoga, go for lightweight, fitted clothing that moves with you and doesn’t bunch or ride up. Hot yoga? Definitely moisture-wicking fabrics and minimal layers.”
Below, I’ve rounded up the best leggings for every style of yoga. Whether you want something light and airy for a slow yin class, or the best high-performance squat-proof leggings for a rocket class, I’ve tested every style, silhouette, fabric and length in every kind of class to recommend the best.
I tested every pair of leggings in different classes, during my at-home yoga practice and on retreats. Each pair came with me on wellness trips and to vinyasa sessions, hot yoga, rocket yoga, yin yoga and yoga nidra. I assessed each pair on fit, style, materials, support and how much flexibility it offered. I also considered things like the placing of seams, eco credentials, stylishness and cost.
As The Independent’s fitness and wellbeing editor, I can safely say I’ve tried every yoga-friendly piece of kit there is. From mats and blocks to scented eye pillows and, of course, yoga pants and leggings. Over the years, I’ve tried leggings, joggers and yoga pants from the biggest activewear brands and independent labels making waves in the women’s sportswear space. I’ve also spoken with a cohort of experts, from yoga teachers to professional athletes and scientists specialising in technical fabrics, to discern what’s worth looking for when you’re shopping for fitness garments that go the distance. Read on for my recommendations.
If you’re in the market for the silkiest, softest leggings with plenty of support and enough flexibility to bend and twist like a pretzel, you’ve found a friend for life in Vuori’s all the form leggings.
They are my favourites for yoga, Pilates and the gym. They feel lighter than air and hold everything in place while allowing a full range of motion. I wear them everywhere and feel supported without feeling restricted.
They’re also available in two lengths, which means they’re a great fit for petite leg lengths and regular or tall.
The only negative is the expense. Yes, these leggings will last you a long time, but understandably, not everyone wants to drop more than £100 on a single garment.
These leggings definitely win the award for the best affordable pair. Soft, comfortable and easy to wear, they feel just like a more expensive pair.
The thick waistband and kick flare offer a flattering fit, and they also come in a short length for petite legs. There are six neutral colours to choose from, which look great with the brand’s matching support tops and bras.
They’re slightly less breathable than others on this list, so they might not be the best for hot yoga, but they are still an excellent pick for any other style of movement.
The enduro sculpting leggings offer a very different feel to other tight nylon leggings, so if you’re sensitive to sensations or simply want something more natural and breathable, these could be the leggings for you.
Made from bamboo and organic cotton with a little stretch, they offer a looser fit with plenty of room to move about. You won’t feel restricted at all, but the high, thick waistband holds you in so you feel supported.
The length is a 7/8, so if you’re petite, they’ll be a great fit for full length, and if you’re tall, they’ll hug your lower leg with some space above the ankle.
Perfect for any yoga style, these leggings will take you where you need to go and will help your skin breathe in hot studios, too.
The comfiest, stretchiest joggers you’re likely to find, the air essentials range from Spanx is a great option for days when you don’t want to feel tightly packed into a pair of leggings.
The wide-leg jogging bottoms have been my go-to for yin yoga and morning sun salutations at home. They’re super soft with an elasticated waistband and allow for plenty of movement for long, slow movements.
If you want something comfy to wear for your mobility practice, even just for ten minutes a day, they’re a great option. Though they cost more than your average pair of joggers, they wash incredibly well and stay as soft as the day you bought them.
They also offer plenty of breathability, so they are a winner even on warm days.
If you love compression or you’re after effective recovery alongside the benefits of a good stretch on the mat, a pair of high-tech lymphatic leggings might be for you.
These leggings help to support your health by enhancing lymphatic flow, reducing fluid retention and promoting recovery. They’re tight, with a unique pattern that presses into the skin, so they take a little bit of wiggling to get on.
Once you’re in, the pattern works together with the leggings’ composition – celliant infrared yarn, which reflects the heat from your body back into the skin as infrared energy to boost circulation and oxygenation.
I usually wear these leggings after a long day on my feet or after a run, but I’ve also found them ideal for slow, purposeful yoga sessions. They really shone during yoga nidra sessions at home after a long day. They offer slightly less flexibility than other leggings, so they’re not great for fast-paced or dynamic classes, but they’re a revelation if you’re planning to take things slowly.
For yoga and Pilates, you can’t beat Lululemon. These leggings are a brilliant all-rounder that do a great job of wicking sweat away, so they’re suitable for any type of class and can go the distance in a hot studio.
The Lululemon omega logo is a bit of a status symbol, but it’s subtle on these leggings, so it doesn’t feel too flashy. They also come in a choice of 15 shades and four lengths, so you’re guaranteed to find a combination to suits you.
The align leggings live up to their name – they’re high-waisted, so they hold in your core, making you a little more aware of your stomach than the Vuori all the form leggings. However, they don’t dig in or feel restrictive.
While they cost almost £90, the durable fabric washes well, so they’ll feel great for years to come. If you look at them as a long-term investment, they’re well worth the money.
Tala has earned a cult following for its flattering fits, ideal for anyone who loves a studio selfie. The brand’s leggings are a solid option for those who enjoy a little more compression. They’re a snug fit and made from high-quality squat-proof fabric.
I’ve always found the sizing comes up a little small, but on the whole, the leggings are great for more active styles of yoga and Pilates where you’re moving from pose to pose. The cross-over waistband means there’s no pressure or chafing, and your hips are hugged in a way that feels supportive but allows for movement.
Tala’s leggings also have great eco credentials, which gives some added value when the price point is a little higher. They also wash well and feel super soft and silky, as long as you follow the care instructions.
The flared style looks great on everyone and makes this pair a winner for chilled days, coffee runs and trips to the gym, too.
If you’re a fan of a flared silhouette, these airism leggings from Uniqlo are another affordable option. They lend a little extra texture with a ribbed finish and feel incredibly soft and lightweight against the skin.
They also offer more support than you might expect and are great for pretty much any style of yoga. The fabric wicks sweat away, so these are a solid option for classes that raise your core temperature.
Available in two blue shades or sleek black, they’re a good option for anyone seeking a reliable pair of flared yoga pants for a decent price on the high street. Though slightly cheaper than my pick for the best affordable leggings, these are noticeably of a lower quality.
If you don’t want to have to worry about tops riding up or waistbands slipping down, an all-in-one with built-in flared leggings might be the way to go. This one-piece from MyProtein blends form and function and is a very comfy pick for yoga.
With flared legs and a cross back, the sleeveless suit is made from lightweight silky fabric that moves with you as you stretch.
There’s plenty of flexibility, but the only drawback is the lack of built-in support, so if this is something you’re worried about, you might want to pair it with your favourite sports bra.
Minimal branding on the chest also means you won’t look like a walking logo, and there are a couple of cool neutral colours to choose from.
The most important factor is comfort. You need a pair of leggings that will support your range of motion and feel good. Yoga is a somatic practice that requires focus on your breathing and movements, so you don’t want to be distracted by tight or ill-fitting leggings. For a perfect all-rounder that offers comfort in spades, the all the form leggings by Vuori won’t let you down. However, if it’s a looser fit you’re after, go for the Spanx air essentials joggers.
For a looser fit at a more affordable price, the flared leggings by Lovall will get you where you need to go. But for those who prefer natural fibres, you can’t go wrong with Bam’s bamboo and organic cotton enduro leggings. For something a little special that helps with body sculpting and recovery for sore limbs, Heat Healer’s lymphatic leggings are a phenomenal tool to have in your kit bag.
