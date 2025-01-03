10 best women’s gym bags to elevate your training

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in
The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?
These gym bags go above and beyond, whatever your schedule or chosen sport
If you’ve ever been in a situation where your bag is full to bursting, you can’t find your keys because they’re wedged somewhere at the bottom and your dirty gym shoes are making contact with all your belongings, we feel your pain.
A well-organised kit is one of life’s simple pleasures and makes those regular trips to the gym, the track or the studio far more enjoyable. This is where a decent bag comes in. The best gym bags come complete with handy pockets for easy access to your valuables, dry bags to hold wet or sweaty clothes and separate areas to stash your shoes.
The very best are customisable and feature bonus features such as yoga mat straps and water bottle holders. Then there are the bags built for all eventualities – if you’re commuting on top of your exercise regime, you don’t want your used gym clothing tangled up with laptop cables. Some gym bags offer laptop sleeves, travel mirrors and little pouches to hold make-up, snacks and more.
When it comes to finding the best gym bags, we’ve done the hard work for you, putting a range to the test to discern which would go the distance.
We carried each bag to classes, trips to the gym, into the office, on weekends away at hotel gyms and even on short-haul flights, rating the bags on a range of variables. We looked at comfort when carrying the bags, the size of each, value for money, materials, additional features and, of course, how good each bag looked.
If you’re searching for something on the larger end of the scale, that will hold all your belongings and then some, you can’t go wrong with this gym bag by Stackers.
Made from soft vegan leather with glossy hardware, the bag is a classic duffel with a waterproof lining and two sturdy top handles. There’s also a clip-on shoulder strap you can choose to use.
Inside, there’s a ton of pockets for stashing valuables and separating items, and there’s a waterproof bag for your dirty kit and gym shoes. Our favourite feature is the elasticated yoga mat strap, which rolls out of one of the side pockets – ideal if you prefer to take your own mat to class.
Inside one of the outer end pockets, you’ll find a travel mirror and coin purse, which we thought was a nice touch. Chic, waterproof and incredibly roomy, this bag earns the top spot in our line-up. Plus, it’s great as a weekend bag and will fit safely in an overhead locker on any plane.
Available in white or black, this small duffel from Innermost is lightweight, easy to carry and does the job beautifully. It’s ideal if you just need a simple gym bag that isn’t bulky or trying to do too much.
It offers a water-repellent outer with a zip to close, two tough carry handles and an optional shoulder strap that you can adjust to the length you need. There’s also a pocket at the front of the bag, for your phone and other valuables.
Though it feels a little flimsier than some of the other bags we tested, it’s double-stitched at the seams, so you can actually carry a surprising amount of weight.
We found it was roomy enough for a water bottle, full gym kit, gym shoes, a towel and a set of resistance bands. It was also one of the most affordable gym bags we tried, making it great value for money if you’re looking for a safe bet.
If you prefer a backpack to a duffel-style gym bag, this is the ultimate choice for fitness-lovers. We tried a range of backpacks and duffel bags from this brand and some were absolutely huge. While extra space might suit some, we found this smaller size to be the perfect day bag.
With a 15l capacity, it offers double water bottle pockets at either side, so you’ll definitely stay hydrated, and a range of pockets inside and outside.
The straps and back are padded for comfort and the bag is made from premium, ultra-durable materials and thick zippers that won’t break on you. It’s a tough bag that will withstand a lot of wear and tear – ideal if you’re taking it on outdoor adventures such as trail runs.
The bag comfortably held all our gear during trips to the gym and the office, and the brand guarantees the backpack has been load tested to 30kg, so it can hold a fair amount of weight, including laptops and your shopping on the way home.
At £90, it is on the more expensive side, however, the bag is built to last, so you can be sure it will see you through for many years before it will need replacing.
If you’re not as fussed by all the extras and simply want a durable bag to get you from A to B, this roomy tote by New Balance is a no-frills winner.
It does come with a few beneficial features, such as an internal pocket in which to store your keys and phone, to save you from rummaging. The bag is also super strong, with a reinforced base and wide straps that make it easy to carry.
The cool retro design is available in two colourways and there’s also a large pocket at the front of the bag, which we found ideal for housing dirty kit or shoes.
The only downside is, as with most tote-style bags, this one doesn’t come with a closure at the top, so you’ll have to be mindful that you don’t lose anything while you’re on the move.
Handy for throwing all your gear into and big enough to hold at least a couple of pairs of shoes, your gym kit, your water bottle and your laptop, this was our favourite canvas tote of all the styles we tried.
Made from recycled materials, with no forever chemicals, this squishy tote bag comes available in three colours, including the tone of the moment: burgundy.
Inside, you’ll find multiple pockets for storing your keys, phone and other valuables and the lining is waterproof, so you can transport your sweaty kit, shoes and water bottle with total peace of mind.
The outer is also waterproof – a win for a tote bag, especially for wet-weather training days. The straps are comfortable and padded and the outside has a cool puffed effect, too. There’s also a laptop sleeve hidden inside, so you can double up the use for your commute.
This bag is small to mid-size – ideal if you’re not one to cart the kitchen sink around and simply want to transport your gym gear from one destination to the next.
This bag does it all. A classic duffel that can be converted into a backpack, this bag makes it easy to go hands free at a moment’s notice. It’s also one of the sleekest, good-looking bags in our line-up.
Made from high performance fabric, the holdall offers 99 per cent protection against bacteria and viruses, which will certainly come in handy if you’re carting it to the gym, storing it in lockers and stashing your dirty kit inside.
The handles and the outer are incredibly durable and, inside, there’s a laptop pocket as well as several other pockets for organising your belongings neatly. Our favourite aspect, however, is the water-resistant laundry net inside – ideal for storing swimwear or sweaty clothing.
You’ll also find a matching chic wash bag inside, which is a nice touch and great for transporting make-up and post-gym essentials.
While we loved this bag, it is on the larger side and can be a little bulky, so, if you don’t tend to carry a lot with you to the gym, it might not be for you. However, for those who need a spacious bag that will go the distance, this could be the one.
We took the holdall to events, studio classes and on weekends away, and it didn’t let us down. It does ring in at a higher price point but, due to the quality, the extras inside and the built-in durability, it’s likely it will be with you for many years.
No doubt you’ll have spotted this gym bag hooked over the arms of some of the wellness crowd on Instagram, and for good reason. The Nike Brasilia bag is a fail-safe option that looks great and does its job well.
A smaller version of the classic training bag, it lands somewhere between a handbag and a duffel. Inside and outside zipped pockets make it easy to keep your belongings organised, and there’s a side compartment for shoes and sweaty clothes.
Made from at least 50 per cent recycled polyester fibres, the design contrasts a matte black bottom section with a lightweight woven top, which makes it look a little more interesting than a standard black bag. There’s also a signature white swoosh logo on the front.
The handles are thick and woven, which makes the bag easy to carry but, should you need it, there’s an adjustable shoulder strap, too. Good things really do come in small packages.
Somewhere between a tote and a duffel, the strive gym bag is a larger offering and a little more luxe than some other gym bags, too.
Made from water-resistant nylon canvas, the sleek outer features some subtle branding and heavy duty straps and clip hardware. It’s perfect for cool and wet weather trips and will keep your kit safe and dry.
Along with the top handle, there’s also an adjustable shoulder strap and an easy-access main pocket to store things such as your keys.
Our favourite thing about this bag is the clever design. There are two packing cubes inside, perfect for footwear or separating clean and dirty clothes.
We found it to be among the more durable of the duffel bags and we were able to fit plenty inside with a little room left over.
If you don’t like to carry a lot around, you might prefer something lightweight to help transport your gym gear. The kit bag and sweat bag bundle from La Pochette is a great example of how to travel smart.
The kit bag has a waterproof lining, which is perfect for storing very sweaty or wet clothing – great if you’ve just come off a spin bike or you’ve been running in the rain.
The sweat bag is made from a deodorising fabric and has antimicrobial technology that kills off any bacteria from your post-workout kit. It’s also made from recycled plastic, so its sustainability credentials look good.
Both are super lightweight and compact and ensure your gym gear stays separate from anything else you’re carrying. There’s also a pocket at the front, to store your keys and phone.
Both bags have a cord hanging loop attached to the zip that make them easy to carry or hang up, and both bags are machine washable, too. You can also buy either bag individually and they come in a range of cool colourways.
Myprotein is known for its affordable approach to fitness, so, naturally, this gym bag is a solid option that won’t break the bank.
It comes with a zipped shoe compartment at the side – so you can separate your runners from the rest of your clothes – and a handy front pocket for easy access to your keys and phone. There’s also an inside zip pocket for holding any extras, such as your protein bars and deodorant.
The top handles are sturdy and the bag holds its shape pretty well. There’s also an adjustable shoulder strap with shoulder strap pad, which we found made the bag much more comfortable to carry.
The branding is very subtle – ideal for those who favour a minimalist aesthetic – and the bag itself is very roomy. We were able to fit plenty inside, along with a change of clothes and a large water bottle.
Though there are plenty to choose from, your ideal gym bag will totally depend on how you like to organise your kit and the style of bag you prefer to carry. Our personal favourite was the elite gym bag by Stackers. It offers a ton of storage space, multiple pockets, yoga mat straps and looks great.
However, if it’s a smaller duffel you’re looking for, the mini Brasilia bag by Nike might suit you better. Meanwhile, for value for money and a decent medium-sized gym bag that will get you from A to B, Innermost does a great job with its duffel.
A tote bag is a great option for throwing everything into it with room to spare, we loved the padded Lake pike bag from Columbia for comfort, style points and size, but the New Balance canvas style was a close runner up and holds a lot. For lovers of backpacks, it has to be the Built for Athletes bag, which will last for years and won’t let you down.
Want more fitness inspiration? The Oura ring 3 is my favourite wearable
Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in