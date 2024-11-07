I’m a fitness editor and these are by far my favourite running shoes

New Balance fresh foam x 1080 v14
- Sizes: 3-8
- Why we love it
- Very bouncy
- Shape propels you forward
- Breathable upper
- Comfortable and snug fit
- Take note
- Not waterproof
New Balance claims that if it only made one running shoe, it would be the fresh foam x 1080. The V14 is the latest iteration of this shoe and I can see why the brand is so proud of it – it has quickly become my go-to trainer for road runs.
Easily the bounciest running shoe I’ve tried, it offers up a chunky ultra-cushioned midsole and almond toe that peels off the ground to propel you forward. The V14 offers a snug fit too, something I’ve found lacking in other running shoes. The close-fitting padded inner does a great job of keeping the shoes in place and minimising the risk of blisters – ideal whether you’re training for a 5K or a marathon.
The chunky sole also adds a little height and adds to that feeling of automatic propulsion. However, despite these shoes looking and feeling great, especially on a hard concrete surface, they’re not ideal for wet weather. A few runs in the rain ended with soggy socks so reserving these shoes for dry weather is recommended.
That said, they are very light and breathable thanks to a jacquard mesh upper – so for what they lack in water-repellent properties, they more than make up for where cooling your feet is concerned.
Great for road runs and good on the treadmill too, the four available colourways are pretty neutral so you’ll have no issues matching them to the rest of your training wardrobe. I’ve worn my 1080 v14s on several runs in different towns and cities, in the gym and on coffee runs and they haven’t let me down yet.