I’m a fitness editor and these are by far my favourite running shoes

When I first took up road running a few years ago, I hated it. I’d grown up loving track running and cross country so pounding the pavements did not sit well given the style I was used to. I found that the impact of my shoes on the concrete streets made my knees ache afterwards and I was perpetually dodging pedestrians, trying not to twist my ankles and wondering what the etiquette was. The whole experience made me anxious.

But I stuck at it and a few months in, something clicked. I grew to love it and this was in part because I met a group of women at a run club who told me where I’d been going wrong. Firstly, I was wearing the wrong shoes. I was also running at the wrong speed – apparently, road running isn’t like track: you don’t sprint – and I wasn’t taking the time to enjoy my surroundings.

I now consider myself somewhat of an expert when it comes to the road run – I enjoy the process and I have all the right gear, from a fitness tracker to the comfiest running leggings. I also wear shoes that offer plenty of bounce, support and cushioning to avoid sore knees and I boost my recovery after a long run with electrolytes and magnesium body cream (just a little tip).

My latest shoe obsession comes courtesy of New Balance. I’ve tried a lot of different running shoes in an attempt to put a layer of shock-protecting material between my bones and the concrete and the brand’s fresh foam X 1080 V14 shoes are my favourite find so far. Here’s why